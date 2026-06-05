Hitting 'the Worst' in Years, Scottie Scheffler Extends Made Cut Streak At Memorial

Scottie Scheffler hit a shank. Yes, that Scottie Scheffler. The world No. 1, for a moment, resembled a weekend golfer.

Then, however, he showed why he’s unique.

After failing to get out of the greenside bunker on Muirfiled Village’ par-5 5th in Round 2 of the Memorial Tournamenet, Scheffler knocked his fourth shot to 7 feet and made par.

Still, Scheffler just didn’t have it on Friday.

“I felt like I was going to shoot about 90 today,” Scheffler said afterward.

Yet, the four-time major champion shot even par, following a 1 over first-round in which frustrations brewed, and safely extended his PGA Tour-long made cut streak.

Now, Scheffler has made the weekend 76 straight times. The second-longest actively is Hideki Matsuyama, with 25. And Tiger Woods, of course, made 142 in a row, the most all-time.

Shanks rarely end in a par.



Scottie Scheffler knows the most important shot is the next one.



📺 PGA TOUR LIVE on ESPN+ pic.twitter.com/HnxzdIZkSt — PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) June 5, 2026

“I felt like I got my first birdie putt of the day on the 13th hole,” Scheffler said. “I maybe had one on 11, but I couldn’t imagine I hit more than six or seven greens today. So around this golf course, with heavy rough and deep bunkers, you got to be hitting the ball in the right spots and for a long time today that was definitely not the case for me.”

After his shank, Scheffler endured more mishaps. He carded three straight bogeys on Nos. 8-10 , all hitting poor tee shots. But then, the tides turned on the par-4 13th, where he stuck his approach inside 3 feet for his first birdie of the day. Scheffler carded two more on Nos. 15 and 16.

And he takes pride in grinding out a respectable score on a day where things felt off.

“That’s maybe some of the worst I’ve hit it in a couple years out there and I still managed to shoot even par around a golf course that requires to you strike the ball really well,” said Scheffler, who hit 50% of his fairways and 44% of greens in regulation on Friday.

The 29-year-old hasn’t won since January’s American Express, his first start of the season. But he’s recorded seven top 10s in 11 events.

Now, he’s T19, 10 strokes off J.T. Poston’s lead. That would be the largest come-from-behind win of Scheffler’s career. It would also be a three-peat at the Memorial. Only Woods has done that.

And Scheffler doesn’t think he’s out of it.

“This tournament was one that definitely could have gotten away from me, but right now I’m only nine shots back and still have a chance going into the weekend,” Scheffler said. “With the conditions the way they are, you never really know what’s going to happen around this golf course and just getting inside the cut line, you still have a chance.”

Perhaps Scheffler wasn’t thinking that after his shank.

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