Scottie Scheffler’s Hold on World No. 1 Gets Even Stronger after St. Jude

Scottie Scheffler has been the No. 1-ranked golfer in the world for 165 consecutive weeks, 116 less than Tiger’s insurmountable record.

While he still has well over two years of rankings before he breaks that record, it doesn’t look like Scheffler is anywhere close to falling soon.

With Scottie’s most recent win coming at the St. Jude Championship, he officially puts himself in a position where it is hard to fathom him losing the No. 1 spot.

His current point lead on world No. 2, Rory McIlroy, sits at 743.2-376.8, a nearly 400-point gap. This means that Scottie’s lead on second place is bigger than Rory’s lead on the entire rest of the 5,000+ golfer OWGR list.

Dan Evans

The Dan Evans Show: Can anyone catch Scottie Scheffer?

And this is supposed to be Scottie’s off year.

He only has two wins this season, one in January and now one in August, which would normally look like an off-year for Scottie, and many are saying it is. But his multitude of top-five and top-10 finishes has only increased his lead on Rory this season.

Will he ever be caught? Will he break Tiger’s record?

These questions and more are answered on the of The Dan Evans Show!