Next Up for the PGA Tour: Seven Biggest Names Playing in the John Deere Classic

The PGA Tour is coming off a thrilling week in which Viktor Hovland beat Scottie Scheffler in a playoff Monday morning at the Travelers Championship.

Next up is the annual John Deere Classic, which will be played at TPC Deere Run in Silvis, Ill. While the field isn’t as star-studded as the Travelers, which was a signature event, there will still be some big names teeing it up this week.

Let’s break those down.

Jordan Spieth

Spieth remains a fan-favorite and has had a decent season so far but he’s still searching for this first PGA Tour win since 2022. He has only missed the cut twice this year, but he hasn’t been able to crack the top 10 in any event thus far. He finished a disappointing T66 at the Travelers but finished the tournament with a three-under 67 on Sunday.

While he hasn’t been able to get any wins on the course in a while, he did get a win on social media last week with his fantastic pizza reviews:

Rickie Fowler

Fowler, also a fan-favorite, is coming off a T38 at the Travelers. Before that he missed three straight cuts, including at the U.S. Open. He has four top-10 finishes this year, with his best showing coming at the Truist Championship in March where he finished tied for second. His last win came back in 2023 at the Rocket Mortgage Classic.

Ben Griffin

Griffin had a breakout season last year, winning three times on the PGA Tour and playing on his first Ryder Cup team. He hasn’t been able to get a victory yet this season but he has had a pair of third place finishes in the last two months.

Keegan Bradley

The 2025 USA Ryder Cup captain is coming off a T14 at the Travelers, where he was the defending champion. Bradley doesn’t have any top-10 finishes yet this season; his best showing so far has been a T12 at the RBC Heritage.

Max Homa

Homa has struggled a lot the past few seasons on Tour and he hasn’t won a tournament since the 2023 Farmers Insurance Open. He was able to get a T9 at the Masters in April but most recently he failed to even qualify for the U.S. Open. He finished T20 at the RBC Canadian Open a few weeks ago. It would be fun to see him get back into contention.

Tony Finau

Like Homa, Finau has had a few disappointing seasons on Tour. This year he hasn’t played in any of the three major championships and has just one top-10 finish coming at the CJ Cup in March.

Keith Mitchell

The 34-year-old Tour veteran won over a lot of new fans at the U.S. Open this year where he finished T4 after shooting four straight rounds of even par. He also had a fifth place finish at the CJ Cup in May, so he has been playing some good golf as of late. He’s coming off a T22 at the Travelers and is looking for his first win on Tour since 2019.

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