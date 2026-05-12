SI Quiz: Can You Name Every Golfer With Multiple Wins at the PGA Championship?

The 2026 PGA Championship begins Thursday at Aronomink, offering the second chance this year for a golfer to add their name to major championship lore.

The PGA is the only one of the four majors that is exclusively for professional golfers, as the Masters and U.S. and British Opens welcome amateurs. The 156-player field at the PGA includes 136 full-time professional golfers as well as 20 club professionals that work full-time in the golf industry but not exclusively as players.

The major’s rich history dates to 1916, and through 1957 it was contested as a match-play tournament (with a stroke-play qualifier) before moving to the four-round stroke-play format that continues today.

This year is the 108th PGA Championship, and among its champions are 22 who have won multiple times. How many can you name? Take our quiz below.

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