Bryan Cranston was at the party. Baby Rose performed a private concert for about 20 people. And somewhere between the Netflix bar and Pandora lounge, I found myself talking to a guy who had played in a pro-am with Sergio Garcia and Macklemore.

That was my experience at T-Mobile's T-Mix launch in Los Angeles. The company had transformed a house into an entertainment-themed party, with different rooms dedicated to streaming services. Somehow, golf kept finding its way into the conversation. Another guest told me about getting opportunities to play golf through The Bachelor.

But we were all there for T-Mix, T-Mobile's new wireless offering that lets customers choose which entertainment services they want bundled into their plans.

The system works through something called Picks. Customers can use them on services like Netflix, Hulu, Apple TV, ESPN Unlimited, YouTube Premium and Apple Music. Plans start at $55 per month for one Pick, $75 for two and $95 for three on a single line with AutoPay, before taxes and fees. You can generally swap your partner subscriptions every three months.

For golf fans, ESPN Unlimited is worth a look. It includes PGA Tour Live, which offered more than 4,300 hours of coverage across 34 tournaments in 2026.

I've always found it frustrating how many subscriptions you need to keep up with sports. With T-Mix, you can prioritize golf coverage during the PGA Tour season and switch to something else when your viewing habits change.

There is one catch. ESPN Unlimited requires four picks, so you'd need a qualifying multi-line plan with enough Picks to include it. And because changes are generally limited to once every three months without an additional charge, you'll want to think about which services you'll actually watch.

It's a different approach to the growing pile of streaming subscriptions, and one I wanted to see firsthand.

Check out the new T-Mix here.