A Florida judge has ordered Tiger Woods’s prescription records to be shared with prosecutors in his DUI case, according to TCPalm.com.

The state also plans to subpoena the pharmacy where Woods received his medication; however, that information will not be made public.

Woods’s attorney, Douglas Duncan, is objecting.

“Judge, we have filed a response objecting, noting that Mr. Woods has a constitutional right to privacy in the records," Duncan said. “In the response, we acknowledge that the privacy right is not absolute, should the state make a compelling need for the records on relevancy grounds.”

Woods, 50, was near his home in Jupiter, Fla., on March 27 when he was arrested at the scene of a car crash for driving under the influence, failing a sobriety test and refusing to take a urine test. Police say two hydrocodone pills were in his pocket. When asked by officers if he took any prescription medication, Woods said, “I take a few.” No alcohol consumption was detected.

That was the 15-time major champion’s fourth vehicle incident since 2009. In 2017, he was also arrested for a DUI.

Woods has sought treatment outside the U.S., with his attorney saying, “based upon the defendant's treating physician, the out of country treatment facility recommendation is based upon the defendant’s complex clinical presentation and the urgent need for a level of care that cannot safely or effectively be done within the United States, as his privacy has been repeatedly compromised.”

Woods has pleaded not guilty to one DUI count.

More Golf from Sports Illustrated