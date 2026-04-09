Augusta’s ‘The Patch’ Has Been Reimagined, Thanks to Tom Fazio, Beau Welling, Tiger Woods and Augusta National

Powerful stories of transformation date to biblical times. In popular culture, the notion of the ugly duckling morphing into a beautiful swan and Cinderella the servant turning into Cinderella the princess have become modern legends.

Golf courses have their own versions, perhaps most famously when Rees Jones and a trio of New York State Parks officials resurrected Bethpage Black in the 1990s, turning it into today’s fearsome, admired tournament test. Put Jones and Tom Cousins in the conversation as well, with their dramatic overhaul of East Lake, Bobby Jones’ home club in Atlanta during the same decade.

The latest about-face revolves around The Patch, the municipal golf course in Augusta, Ga. With help from three outstanding architects and the assistance of the most famous golf club in America, The Patch is poised to occupy a top-rung position among the greatest values in golf.

Affectionately known by locals as “The Patch” (short for “Cabbage Patch”), the Augusta Municipal Golf Course sits 15 minutes (five miles) from Augusta National—but a world away in stature. The old Patch was characterized by bone-hard fairways, tiny, shallow bunkers and slow-running, round greens. But its popularity never flagged, owing to bargain-basement green fees.

When the reimagined course reopens to the public in mid-April, everything changes—except the affordable rates. Those are sticking around.

To grasp the significance of this reimagination, it’s worth examining the Patch’s roots. Augusta Municipal Golf Course opened in 1928, four years before Augusta National. David Ogilvie, an Augusta-based golf professional from Scotland earned design honors. He had previously added a second nine holes at Augusta Country Club, one that had started life in the 1890s as the Bon Air Hotel Golf Club. Another Scottish architect, Donald Ross, came to Augusta in 1926-’27, crafting the Forest Hills-Ricker Hotel course, and renovating Augusta Country Club.

The muni course, created specially to accommodate players who couldn’t afford the city’s other courses, opened on Dec. 20, 1928. With nine holes and sand greens, common in the South at the time, it satisfied the need.

The Patch was a hit from the start. Nine holes were added in 1929 and in 1936-’37, a WPA project converted the sand greens to grass—one year after that same conversion took place at Pinehurst No. 2.

Today’s version of the Patch has been revitalized. | Augusta National

Lunch-pail Joes had their place to play in Augusta. Eventually, The Patch earned its nickname both for its modest appearance and later for an actual cabbage patch—well, a vegetable garden--planted by head professional/course manager Red Douglas near the 14th green. Eventually it was joined by a similar plot not far from the 10th tee.

Yet another take on The Patch, this one less affectionately rendered, occurred in the 1990s. Fairways had deteriorated so dramatically that a local rule was implemented permitting golfers to lift and place their golf ball on the nearest “patch of grass.”

A few of the course regulars could play a little bit, none better than Jim Dent. A winner of the first two World Long Driving Championships in 1974 and 1975, Dent grew up caddying at Augusta National and Augusta Country Club, and did his playing at The Patch—but not until May 1964, when the course was finally integrated. He fondly remembered the first time he broke 70—in 1965, when he shot a 69 at Augusta Muni. Dent won 12 tournaments on the PGA Tour Champions, but perhaps his greatest honor occurred in 2020, when the entrance road to The Patch changed its name from Walden Drive to Jim Dent Way.

The 6,056-yard, par-72 golf course Dent called home didn’t wow in the design or scenery department, and the ambience was hardly enhanced by its location, abutting Daniel Field Airport. Yet, The Patch hobbled along—until the home of the Masters decided to change its circumstances.

Augusta National steps in

The Augusta National Golf Club was instrumental in reviving the fortunes of its city’s municipal golf course. Perhaps the wealthiest, most influential and exclusive private club in the world, Augusta National has in recent years become a monument to giving back and fostering inclusivity. It co-established the Drive, Chip & Putt juniors event on behalf of the Masters Tournament and is the permanent National Finals host. In 2018, it initiated the Augusta National Women’s Amateur, debuting in 2019. In short order, the ANWA became the most coveted invitation and most significant title in women’s amateur golf.

Augusta’s Patch, now reimagined. | Augusta National

Augusta National wasn’t done. After multiple contributions to civic improvements, it turned its focus to the divot-digging denizens of the city and announced a fix for their beloved, beleaguered golf course. On April 5, 2023, Fred Ridley, Chairman of Augusta National Golf Club, introduced The Patch Project, LLC, a partnership between Augusta Technical College, The First Tee of Augusta and Masters Tournament Charities—“to usher in a new era for public golf in our city.” The goal wasn’t merely a more interesting, attractive golf course, but a program and facilities that would foster opportunities to play and work in the sport.

On the eve of the 2024 Masters, Ridley shared the news that the stakeholders had reached an agreement with the City of Augusta to lease the facility and had retained Tom Fazio and Beau Welling to lead the renovation of the Augusta Municipal course. He also said they’d refresh the clubhouse and build a short course and practice area. The facility would serve as a hub for junior and high school golf, as well as act as a working laboratory for Augusta Tech’s Golf Management Program.

At the same time, Tiger Woods entered the picture. Ahead of that 2024 Masters, Ridley and Woods were knocking the ball around Augusta National when Ridely mentioned the plans in the works for The Patch.

“It was clear when I shared the concept that it sort of piqued Tiger’s interest, and that was the beginning of a conversation, a dialogue that took place between our organizations, and after a few meetings, the idea grew from what we were doing to how Tiger and TGR could be involved,” Ridley said on Wednesday of the 2025 Masters. “He then moved into discussing the big idea of the TGR Learning Lab, which to me is just very exciting.”

Woods agreed to have his TGR Design team create a new nine-hole short course at The Patch, known as The Loop at The Patch. Its name honors the region’s caddies who called Augusta Municipal home. The Loop features artificial turf tees and is located on the high point of the property, in the northwest corner. Ridley opined that it would utilize the topography and the elevation of the property very well.

Tiger Woods had a hand in the new look at The Patch. | Augusta National

Together with The Loop at The Patch, Woods’ TGR Foundation will open its fourth TGR Learning Lab, likely in 2028, providing access to science, technology, engineering, arts and mathematics (STEAM) education and opportunities for young people to prepare for their future.

“At the heart of our effort at The Patch is a commitment to create an affordable and inviting golf experience,” Ridley said. “Equal importance will be placed on creating opportunities to learn and fall in love with the game as well as developing a pipeline for employment in the golf industry. We are proud to add TGR Design to work alongside our project partners to bring this dynamic plan to fruition.”

TGR Design has created a fistful of acclaimed short courses, including The Hay at Pebble Beach, the Oasis at Diamante in Mexico and the Playgrounds at Bluejack National in Texas. The new nine-hole course at Augusta Municipal is similar in scope, a walkable layout that can be played quickly.

With Woods’s TGR Design crafting The Loop at The Patch, and Tom Fazio, Augusta National’s longtime consulting architect remaking the Muni’s championship layout, the golf courses were in good hands. Even better, Beau Welling assisted in the design of both courses and led the buildout of the practice facilities. Welling and worked with Fazio for more than 20 years before forming a firm of his own and serves as the lead consulting architect for Woods’ TGR Design, so the symmetry was ideal.

On the Fazio-Welling redo, the new design paid homage to 11 holes from the previous layout. Playing areas were expanded by approximately 20% from the old course and feature new irrigation and drainage systems.

The Patch practice facilities encompass 17 acres and feature TrackMan Range, including an area with 20 covered bays. Additionally, the Putting Course is available complimentary to the general public and includes a 12-hole routing. Other attractions include a 380-yard driving range, with multiple teeing areas; and a 500% increase to the tee deck, which features an artificial turf line and an event lawn space.

Local rates at the Patch. | Augusta National

A soft opening in mid-March witnessed limited play for local community groups, Patch regulars and high school teams. On April 5, a dedication event took place and on April 15, tee times open to the public. Golfers will discover a par 35-37—72 layout of 6,237 yards, with an Augusta National-like similarity with simple but effectively placed oval bunkers and only one pond in play, requiring a carry from the tee on the par-4 18th.

Fundamental to The Patch project is its affordability. The 18-hole walking rate for locals is $25 Monday through Thursday and $35 Friday through Sunday. The Loop at The Patch is $15 for locals, with select nights of the week offering illuminated play for $30. Carts are $10. Senior and Junior residents and active military get further discounts, but even out-of-towners can play the big course for under a Franklin.

Now that’s a revolution—and an evolution—we can all support.

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