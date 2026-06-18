5 Fun Facts You Don't Know About Shinnecock, but Probably Should

The 2026 U.S. Open returns to Shinnecock Hills Golf Club for the sixth time in history. Shinnecock was first incorporated in 1891, was one of the five charter clubs that founded the USGA, and hosted the second U.S. Open in 1886. Its members built the first golf clubhouse in America shortly thereafter, created by famed architect Stanford White. Most golf sickos can tell you that.

But did you know Native Americans helped build the first course here? Or that women were admitted as full members from its founding?

Read on for more facts you probably don’t know about this ultra exclusive club, but should so you can brag to your friends about it.

Equality from the onset

The second U.S. Open was held at Shinnecock in 1896. Club assistant pro John Shippen, who was Black, and Shinnecock tribe member Oscar Bunn played in that championship. On the eve of the tournament, European professionals threatened to boycott because of Shippen and Bunn playing. USGA president Theodore Havemeyer refused to budge, saying the tournament would go on with or without them. So it did. No boycott materialized. Shippen was tied for the lead after the first round. He finished in fifth place.

2026 U.S. Open Predictions: Our Picks to Win and Surprise at Shinnecock

Tribal roots

Shinnecock Hills course was actually built and ultimately maintained by members of the Shinnecock Nation tribe. With a limited labor force in the area at the time, Willie Davis employed members of the tribe to help clear the land and shape his original 12-hole course design. Willie Dunn, who succeeded Davis as club professional and extended Shinnecock from 12 to 18 holes, also invited some of the young laborers to play. Shippen was among those people. Members of the Shinnecock tribe have continued to be part of the maintenance team at Shinnecock Hills since.

Female member

When Shinnecock was first incorporated, a female New York socialite named Janet Hoyt bought one, or possibly two, of the initial shares. She is believed to be the first female member of a golf club. She played a big role in Southampton’s development. Her daughter, Beatrix, wound up winning three straight U.S. Women’s Amateur championships. Dunn was also her instructor.

There’s no air conditioning or heat

The famed cedar-shingled clubhouse remains rustic. There’s no central air conditioning. Certainly, they wouldn’t be caught with window units either. As for heating, don’t visit in the dead of winter. The primary source of heat are massive fireplaces located throughout the clubhouse. Even on warmer days, they’ll have fires crackling during the day for when things get colder at night.

Acupuncture at Shinnecock: The Ghost of Zach Johnson Still Haunts the USGA

A road runs through it

If you ever find yourself in Southampton, look up Tuckahoe Rd. It’s a public street that literally drives across the 12th hole, by the 13th green, along the 14th hole and by the 9th green and 10th tee. The famed clubhouse is within arm’s reach. Members have to watch for cars before hitting from the 12th fairway to the 12th green. Thankfully for the pros, the road is closed for the U.S. Open.

More Golf from Sports Illustrated