One of the Greatest Shots in U.S. Open History Happened at Shinnecock. And It Came at the Perfect Time

One of the coolest shots in U.S. Open history happened at Shinnecock Hills Golf Club, the site of this year’s championship. And it was struck with a club that likely won’t be in a single player’s bag when this year’s tournament begins on Thursday.

In 1995, Corey Pavin, then a 35-year-old PGA Tour veteran, stepped up to his second shot on the par-4 18th hole knowing exactly what he had to do—make par or better and he would likely win his first major championship.

That’s pressure enough, but when you take a look back at what he was facing on a blustery Sunday afternoon along the eastern shores of Long Island, N.Y., it became even more of a challenge for a golfer who desperately wanted to get the biggest victory of his career.

How Pavin pulled it off

Pavin found the right side of the fairway with his drive but could barely see the flagstick sitting on the front of the elevated 18th green. With the winds pickup up and standing 228 yards from the pin, he took his 4-wood from his bag, did his best to forget about everything at stake and hit the shot of his gosh-darn life.

“The wind was blowing 15, 20 miles an hour right to left. I could see the top of the flag. That was it,” Pavin told Golf Digest in 2018. “I decided to aim at the right edge of green and hit a little draw. The second I hit it I knew it was good.”

Pavin had a one-shot lead over Greg Norman, who was one of the best players in the world at the time. Norman was playing two groups behind Pavin, meaning he had a little bit of golf left to make a move if Pavin stumbled on the final hole.

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Pavin did not stumble, however. Instead, he ripped a beautiful little draw with his 4-wood that landed in the rough in front of the green and bounced up toward the hole. As it made its way on the putting surface, and as the great Johnny Miller said on the NBC broadcast , “Watch out for this one! This is the shot of his life!,” Pavin anxiously jogged up the fairway to see if he had just done what he thought he had done.

“The shot on 18 I hit it and I just wanted to run up and watch it,” Pavin said after the round. “I just kind of reacted to what it was doing. It was rolling up to the hole and it looked like it might go in. I just raised my arms because I really thought that was it, I had finally cracked the barrier and won a major and won the U.S. Open. It was a great feeling.”

In 2018 Pavin told the New York Post that he almost decided to use a different club for his legendary shot but thankfully his caddie wouldn’t allow it.

“I was carrying a 2-iron in my bag at the time and I turned to Eric and said, ‘Do you think I can get a 2-iron there?’ and he said, ‘No,’ which was a great answer, very definitive,’’ Pavin told The Post. “I said, ‘Do you think it’s the 4-wood?’ And he said, ‘Yes.’ I said. ‘I agree,’ and that was it. It was a very quick and very definitive decision. We were in total agreement and there was no doubt. It was perfect.’’

Here’s how that magical moment played out, which includes a beautiful moment for Pavin when he put both hands on his knees and closed his eyes to center himself after realizing he pulled off a shot that will be remembered forever.

Pavin would go on to miss his short birdie putt but was able to tap in for par. Norman then had to hole out his approach shot on the 18th hole to force a playoff but his iron shot from the fairway missed the green and gave Pavin the win.

Why Pavin’s shot in 1995 will likely never be repeated at a Shinnecock U.S. Open

Not only was Pavin’s shot something that will stand the rest of time in U.S. Open moments, but also it will likely never be repeated at Shinnecock going forward. Why? Because the game has changed so much since 1995. Technology with golf clubs has changed so much since then. And the human beings teeing it up in the U.S. Open have changed so much since then.

How impressive was that 4-wood bullet by Pavin? Well, the USGA this week handed that club to some of the biggest names in the field, including Rory McIlroy and Jon Rahm, and asked them to recreate the shot.

It did not go well for them:

"It's the shot of his life!"



228 yards. 4-wood. 72nd hole. The shot that won Corey Pavin the 1995 U.S. Open at Shinnecock Hills.



We handed the club to some of the game's best and said... your turn. pic.twitter.com/fQoSFOsE3v — U.S. Open (@usopengolf) June 16, 2026

This year most players on 18 will hit mid-irons or less to get to the green. If the wind is helping, they could even be hitting wedges. Thanks to drivers going farther than they ever have before and the golf balls being much more different than they were in 1995, distance off the tee has become downright laughable, leading to a lot of historic golf courses playing a lot easier. That doesn’t mean the scores will be incredibly low this year, chances are the winner will be around even par, it just means nobody in the field will likely be looking at 228 yards to the pin on the 490-yard par 4. And if they are, they certainly won’t be using a 4-wood.

That all makes what Pavin did with his trusty club all the more incredible.

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