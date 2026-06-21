A 17-Year-Old Playing in the U.S. Open Surprised His Dad With the Best Father’s Day Gift During Final Round

Miles Russell had an unforgettable week at Shinnecock Hills Golf Club, playing in his first U.S. Open at the age of 17, just months before he’ll head off to his freshman year at Florida State University.

On Sunday, he found a perfect way to make sure his dad will always remember this special experience, too. He also gave him one of the best Father’s Day gifts a golf dad will ever get.

2026 U.S. Open: Round 4 Live Leaderboard and Scores

Russell was walking up the par-4 18th hole when he had his caddie walk over to the ropes lining the fairway. Standing there was Russell’s dad, Joe Russell, who had no idea what was about to happen.

Russell’s caddie then took off his bib, handed it to Joe Russell, and told him he’d be carrying it for the rest of his son’s final hole of the championship.

Here’s how that special moment played out:

🥹



Miles Russell's father, Joe, took over as caddie for his son's final walk up 18.



What a Father's Day gift! pic.twitter.com/7tfHKSrjyx — U.S. Open (@usopengolf) June 21, 2026

What a cool thing for Miles Russell to do for his dad. It also showed how thoughtful he is, especially considering his age, because he went about it the right way by making sure before the round that it wouldn’t break any rules. Good on the USGA officials, too, for allowing it to happen.

Kyle Porter, who runs the golf site Normal Sport, was able to talk to Miles Russell after the round about that moment on the 18th hole with his dad. According to Porter, Russell said he had told his mom and a few friends about his plan. His dad didn’t know about it and was more than happy to make that special walk with his son. He was also more than happy to offer to give him a read on his putt on the 18th hole, but Russell told him, “I’m all right.”

Just talked to Miles Russell for a bit about his dad caddying for him up 18. Miles said it was his idea and his dad didn't know it was going to happen.



Steve Wheatcroft encouraged him to do it because he did the same at the U.S. Open once with his dad.



Dad didn't know about it… — Kyle Porter (@KylePorterNS) June 21, 2026

Russell made a par on the closing hole to wrap up an even-par 70 in the final round. He finished the tournament at seven-over, which currently has him tied for 40th place. Not bad for a kid who recently graduated from high school.

Get to know Miles Russell

Russell, who is from Jacksonville Beach, Fla., is one of the best amateur golfers in the world. He made it to the U.S. Open by surviving a three-for-two playoff in a qualifier earlier this month at BallenIsles Country Club in Palm Beach Gardens. Making that experience even better was the fact that he had Charlie Woods, the son of Tiger Woods, on his bag.

Sports Illustrated’s Brian Giuffra spoke with Russell after Saturday’s third round and asked him what it felt like being billed as “the future of golf” on NBC’s U.S. Open broadcast.

“It’s kind of crazy,” Russell said. “I think the main thing is just keep enjoying it because if you’re not enjoying it, you may not have much of a future in it. Just keep doing what we're doing and see where it takes us.”

Russell is no stranger to playing on big stages already in his young golf career, as he has played in 12 events as an amateur on the PGA Tour and Korn Ferry Tour. In 2024, he finished tied for 20th place at the LECOM Sun Coast Classic, his best finish in a professional event.

Now he has a U.S. Open under his belt, and there should be many more in his future. But he and his dad will never forget this one at Shinnecock.

More U.S. Open from Sports Illustrated