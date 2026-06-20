2026 U.S. Open: Nine Big Names That Missed the Cut, Including Bryson DeChambeau and Brooks Koepka

The first two rounds of the 2026 U.S. Open at Shinnecock Hills Golf Club didn’t play out the way many thought it would, as the course played a lot easier than was expected. But that doesn’t mean it was a walk in the park for everyone as a number of big-name guys missed the cut and won’t be around for what should be a very fun weekend on Long Island.

Wyndham Clark had no problems over the first two rounds and leads at seven-under par, which is a 36-hole record scoring record for a U.S. Open at Shinnecock.

When all was said done, the cut was four-over par. Here are the stars who won’t be playing this weekend at Shinnecock.

Bryson DeChambeau: +5

DeChambeau has now missed the cut in all three majors this year. This one is likely going to hurt even more than his early exits from the Masters and the PGA Championship, as he had it to two-under late in his first round and was looking like he could be a factor this weekend. His second round was a disaster, however, as he had two double bogeys on the front nine and couldn’t do enough down the stretch to make the cut, finishing with a five-over 75.

Rickie Fowler: +5

Fowler had a good look at birdie on his final hole on Friday but he was unable to make the putt, which would have gotten him to the weekend. Instead, he’s out after rounds of 71 and 74.

Patrick Reed: +5

Reed was inside the cut on the 18th tee on Friday but then he bogeyed the final hole to miss out on the weekend by a shot. The 2018 Masters champ finished with rounds of 72 and 73.

Patrick Cantlay: +6

Cantlay was a bit of a sleeper pick earlier this week but two double bogeys in his first round were tough to overcome. The 34-year-old is still looking for his first major championship victory.

Shane Lowry: +6

The 2019 British Open champ is heading home after back-to-back rounds of 73. Lowry was Team Europe’s hero at the Ryder Cup last year at Bethpage, but he was unable to find any magic at Shinnecock.

Jon Rahm: +6

Rahm came into this week with some momentum after finishing tied for second at the PGA Championship last month. And like DeChambeau, he got off to a hot start in the first round with a 2-under 68. He had a brutal second round, however, that saw him make seven bogeys, a double bogey and just one birdie. That added up to an eight-over 78 and an early flight back home.

Cameron Smith: + 6

The 2022 British Open champ had a top-10 finish at the PGA Championship, but like Rahm he was unable to build off of that at Shinnecock. He shot rounds of 75 and 71 and will be heading home for the weekend.

JJ Spaun: +7

Spaun came in as the defending champ and will leave wondering how things got away from him so quickly at Shinnecock. His opening-round 78 was just too much to overcome.

Brooks Koepka: +10

Koepka was the winner of the U.S. Open the last time it was held at Shinnecock but he won’t get a chance for any weekend magic this time around after shooting rounds of 73 and 76. He fell apart over the final nine holes on Friday, recording six bogeys and zero birdies.

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