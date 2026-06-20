Finally, Shinnecock Brought Some Panic to Day 3. Just Ask Jordan Spieth.

Following the second round of the 2026 U.S. Open, the 72 golfers who made the cut received a late-night text from the USGA.

Per Ben Griffin, it read: “For Saturday and Sunday, the golf course will be prepared to play progressively firmer and the target green speed will be 11.0 on the USGA stimpmeter.”

Translation: Things are going to be much, much more difficult this weekend. And, boy, they were right.

After a surprisingly player-friendly opening two rounds that saw Wyndham Clark set the record for the lowest score through 36 holes at a U.S. Open hosted by Shinnecock Hills Golf Club, the golf world was hungry for the USGA to drop the hammer and challenge the game’s best golfers. Bumping the green speed from 10.5 to 11 on Saturday didn’t seem like too much of a change, but that combined with difficult pin placements and unpredictable wind gusts finally had the U.S. Open at Shinnecock feeling like the U.S. Open at Shinnecock again.

Perhaps no player better exemplified the challenges brought forth Saturday than Jordan Spieth, who teed off at 10:55 a.m. ET when the wind gusts were howling. Spieth started out hot with a birdie on the par-3 2nd hole and made the turn one-under par on the day before shooting 39 on the back for a 73.

Spieth, as he’s known to do, found himself exploring all the nooks and crannies of Shinnecock. At one point, he was surrounded by nothing but a sea of fescue on the NBC broadcast, a scene that inspired a fantastic Art But Make It Sports meme. Spieth also was quite literally running around the course so much trying to keep his golf balls on the green that he probably could’ve logged his third round in Strava.

On the par-3 11th hole, Spieth hit a putter from well off the green, 73 feet away from the cup. The ball stopped on the green on top of a hill. Spieth hustled up to his golf ball to mark it before it could blow away. (And unlike Phil Mickelson a few years back at Shinnecock, yes, Spieth waited for it to stop.)

Jordan Spieth is turning "run up and mark your ball before it rolls back to your feet" into a fun side quest today. pic.twitter.com/vHmjtavHVP — U.S. Open (@usopengolf) June 20, 2026

Spieth did the same thing on the 1st green, jogging up from the fairway to his ball to mark it before the wind sent it packing back into the fringe.

“Please don’t gust, please don’t gust, just let me mark it,” Spieth was overheard saying on the 1st hole as he ran up to his ball.

"PLEASE don't gust... just let me mark it." 😂



Jordan Spieth telling his ball to stay and hustling up to the 1st green 🤌 pic.twitter.com/qZFGwvLFuX — Golf Channel (@GolfChannel) June 20, 2026

Now there’s the panic-inducing version of Shinnecock that we know and love.

Thanks to the USGA’s overly cautious approach to the first two rounds and more favorable weather than expected on Thursday and Friday, the greens played very soft, leading to lower scores throughout the leaderboard than expected. Graeme McDowell (who shot 12-over and was cut) even complained Thursday that the greens were too soft and much easier to play than in his practice rounds this week.

Entering this major championship, just three players in the history of the U.S. Open at Shinnecock had finished the tournament under par. Through two rounds in 2026, 10 players were under par, and another 11 were even. In 2018, only Dustin Johnson was under par through two rounds, and he went on to shoot a 77 on Saturday.

Sixteen golfers shot under par on Thursday to begin this year’s major, and 24 shot under par during Friday’s round. As of 5:30 p.m. ET Saturday, only three players are under par in their third round.

That’s more like it, Shinnecock.

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