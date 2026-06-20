2026 U.S. Open Third Round Tee Times, Pairings: How the Field Sets Up for Moving Day

And then there were 72.

After two action-packed days at Shinnecock Hills Golf Club, the 2026 U.S. Open player field has been cut down from 156 to 72 final contenders. The cut line was +4 which was four strokes lower than it was the last time Shinnecock hosted the U.S. Open in 2018 (eight-over par). Those who are heading home early include some big names such as Bryson DeChambeau, Jon Rahm and Brooks Koepka.

Wyndham Clark, the tournament’s champion just three years ago, will enter Saturday with a four-stroke lead—tied for the largest lead after two rounds in a U.S. Open at Shinnecock.

Will he hang onto it and win his second major? If he can, he’d be the first wire-to-wire U.S. Open winner since Martin Kaymer in 2014. But in order to do so, Clark will have to bring his best to the third round Saturday when he’s paired up with Matt Fitzpatrick, who lurks four strokes behind at three-under par.

Here’s a look at the tee times and pairings for the third round:

2026 U.S. Open tee times and pairings for Saturday’s third round—full list

9 a.m.

Dylan Wu (+4)

Jacob Bridgeman (+4)

9:11 a.m.

Chris Gotterup (+4)

Eric Lee (a; +4)

9:22 a.m.

Peter Uihlein (+4)

Caleb Surratt (+4)

9:33 a.m.

Marek Fleming (a; +4)

Robert MacIntyre (+4)

9:44 a.m.

Nico Echavarria (+4)

Hideki Matsuyama (+4)

9:55 a.m.

Bud Cauley (+4)

Neal Shipley (+4)

10:06 a.m.

Laurie Canter (+4)

Michael Kim (+3)

10:17 a.m.

Jackson Koivun (a; +3)

Miles Russell (a; +3)

10:33 a.m.

Patrick Rodgers (+3)

Emiliano Grillo (+3)

10:44 a.m.

James Nicholas (+3)

Angel Hidalgo (+3)

10:55 a.m.

Jordan Spieth (+3)

Joaquin Niemann (+3)

11:06 a.m.

Russell Henley (+3)

Dustin Johnson (+3)

11:17 a.m.

Ryan Fox (+3)

Michael Brennan (+3)

11:28 a.m.

Pierceson Coody (+3)

Max Greyserman (+2)

11:39 a.m.

Kurt Kitayama (+2)

Tyrell Hatton (+2)

11:50 a.m.

Cameron Young (+2)

Sungjae Im (+2)

12:06 p.m.

Adrien Dumont de Chassart (+2)

Spencer Tibbits (+2)

12:17 p.m.

J.T. Poston (+2)

Ben Griffin (+2)

12:28 p.m.

Andrew Putnam (+2)

John Parry (+2)

12:39 p.m.

Jackson Van Paris (+2)

Ben James (+1)

12:50 p.m.

Tommy Fleetwood (+1)

Ludvig Aberg (+1)

1:01 p.m.

Keegan Bradley (+1)

Johnny Keefer (+1)

1:12 p.m.

Ben Kohles (+1)

Justin Rose (+1)

1:28 p.m.

Corey Conners (+1)

Aaron Rai (+1)

1:39 p.m.

Zac Blair (+1)

Max McGreevy (+1)

1:50 p.m.

Niklas Norgaard (+1)

Alex Fitzpatrick (E)

2:01 p.m.

Scottie Scheffler (E)

Brian Harman (E)

2:12 p.m.

Maverick McNealy (E)

Rory McIlroy (E)

2:23 p.m.

Keith Mitchell (E)

Akshay Bhatia (E)

2:34 p.m.

Gary Woodland (E)

Ryo Hisatsune (E)

2:50 p.m.

Ryder Cowan (a; E)

William Mouw (E)

3:01 p.m.

Sahith Theegala (-1)

Sam Burns (-1)

3:12 p.m.

Harry Higgs (-1)

Justin Thomas (-1)

3:23 p.m.

Collin Morikawa (-2)

Tom Kim (-3)

3:34 p.m.

Sam Stevens (-3)

Xander Schauffele (-3)

3:45 p.m.

Matt Fitzpatrick (-3)

Wyndham Clark (-7)

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