USGA Extends Lead in Supporting Women's Golf With Unique Lancaster CC Partnership

LANCASTER, Pa.—It’s easy to say you’re all-in on supporting women’s golf; that your altruistic values will be backed up by actions and efforts equal to those of the men’s game.

The USGA and Lancaster Country Club aren’t just talking that talk, they’re walking it together, showcasing leadership and foresight that will impact and inspire future generations of female golfers in the Pennsylvania region and across the country.

Lancaster Country Club, host of the 2015 and 2024 U.S. Women’s Open, was named as the host of five future USGA events—the 2028 U.S. Girls' Junior, the 2033 U.S. Senior Women's Open, the 2037 U.S. Women's Mid-Amateur, the 2040 U.S. Women's Amateur and the 2044 U.S. Women's Open.

It’s a unique combination of events to host, spanning the career of a female golfer's life, and it positions Lancaster as one of the USGA’s "cathedrals of golf” in the women’s game.

“What Lancaster Country Club is doing for the women’s game, other clubs are going to notice and follow suit,” USGA Chief Championships Officer John Bodenhamer said. “What they’re embracing with the women's game will be powerful for so many players and venues and other parts of the game.”

Lancaster is the only club currently scheduled to host those five events. It is also one of the few set to host a future U.S. Women’s Open, U.S. Women’s Amateur and U.S. Girls’ Junior in the future. The others are Pinehurst and Oakland Hills. The difference is those courses are also scheduled to host the U.S. Open in the future. Lancaster is focused on the women’s game.

“As we were attempting to identify where we might fit into the game moving forward, our experience with the women’s game has been so enriching and so rewarding for our community, we knew that was where we wanted to be,” Lancaster Country Club Championship Committee Chair Rory Connaughton said. “We have a great run ahead of us and we can’t wait to get started.”

The USGA lineup of future U.S. Women’s Open venues is elite. Nelly Korda won in 2026 at historic Riviera Country Club. Next year, it’s at Inverness Club, host of four previous U.S. Opens and two PGA Championships. After that, the list includes Oakmont, Pinehurst, Chicago Golf Club, Shinnecock Hills, Merion, The Country Club, Pebble Beach, Los Angeles Country Club, and more (if you can believe it).

But they’re not reserving the best for the best. The U.S. Women’s Amateur has Pinehurst, Inverness, The Olympic Club, Bandon Dunes and others. The U.S. Girls’ Junior has Pinehurst, Inverness, The Country Club, Whistling Straits, Bandon Dunes and more.

There’s a reason why you see so many similar names hosting multiple championships.

“A lot of places want to host the U.S. Open,” Bodenhamer says. “We went to every one of them and said, ‘Yes, we want to bring the U.S. Open here, but we’d like you to stand beside us and host the U.S. Women’s Open, the U.S. Amateur, the U.S. Women’s Amateur and the Girls’ Junior.' That in itself has elevated the women’s game.”

Korda’s win at Riviera encapsulates that ethos. Long a host of PGA Tour and men’s major championships, this was the first women’s major championship held there. The TV ratings peaked at 2.2 million viewers and were up 78 percent year-over-year. The only higher ratings in the last decade were the 2023 Women’s Open at Pebble Beach.

“We truly believe that we go to America's greatest venues,” Bodenhamer said. “It matters where you win your championship, and we believe that for men and women.

“When you ask a player, whether it's a Girls Junior or the Senior Women’s Open or the U.S. Women's Open where you won, and you’re able to say Lancaster Country Club, it matters. When you are able to say you won on this golf course, it gives it more prestige.”

Lancaster’s William Flynn design certainly adds to that prestige. Flynn's list of courses he designed includes Shinnecock Hills Golf Club, Cherry Hills Country Club, and Philadelphia Country Club. He also played a role in the designs of Pine Valley, The Country Club, Merion and Philly Cricket.

Flynn designed Lancaster in 1920. Despite its extensive history, the club didn’t host its first national championship until the 2015 U.S. Women’s Open. Now it’s firmly in the USGA rotation with a list of events no other course in the country can lay claim to.

“What makes this announcement so meaningful is what it represents for our entire community,” Lancaster Country Club president Lauren Stadel said. “Welcoming five championships through 2044 extends Lancaster’s championship legacy for another 20 years, creating a stage for every generation of women’s golfers—from the teenager chasing her first national title to the veteran competitor pursuing her next. We’re incredibly proud to be a home for women’s golf at every stage of the journey.”