Weather Forecast for the 2025 Ryder Cup Looks Grim
The 2025 Ryder Cup is facing a pretty serious challenge before it has even started.
Due to an unfavorable Thursday forecast and weather potentially through the weekend, the tournament has moved its opening ceremony to Wednesday. SI's Bob Harig has reported the event will now take place at 4 p.m., with the pre-show beginning at 3 p.m.
The 45th edition of the Ryder Cup is being held at Bethpage Black in Farmingdale, New York. The entire Long Island area is expected to be hit with rain beginning Wednesday night and continuing through Thursday. The weekend forecast calls for cloudy conditions with a chance of rain as well.
Friday will see the tournament begin with four matches of foursomes beginning at 7:10 a.m. ET. The festivities will continue in the afternoon with a quartet of four-ball matches beginning at 12:25 p.m. ET. Saturday will use the same format and schedule, while Sunday's action features singles matches teeing off at 12:02 p.m. ET.
As of this post's publication, the opening ceremony being moved up a day is the only shift to the schedule.
2025 Ryder Cup Preview
The United States and Europe enter this week's Ryder Cup having alternated as winners in each of the tournament's last four editions.
Two years ago, Europe hammered the Americans 16 1/2 to 11 1/2 at Marco Simone Golf and Country Club in Italy. Before that, in 2021, the U.S. dominated the Europeans 19 to 9 at Whistling Straits in Wisconsin. Back in 2018, Europe took the trophy back with a 17 1/2 to 10 1/2 victory at Le Golf National in France, which followed the U.S.'s 17 to 11 victory in 2016 at Hazeltine in Minnesota.
Europe needs 14 points to retain the trophy and bring a stacked 12-man team to the event. Rory McIlroy, Robert MacIntyre, Tommy Fleetwood, Justin Rose, Rasmus Højgaard, and Tyrell Hatton automatically qualified for the team, while Shane Lowry, Sepp Straka, Ludvig Åberg, Viktor Hovland, Matt Fitzpatrick, and Jon Rahm were selected by captain Luke Donald.
The U.S. team is similarly loaded. Scottie Scheffler, J.J. Spaun, Xander Schauffele, Russell Henley, Harris English, and Bryson DeChambeau were auto-qualifiers, while captain Keegan Bradley selected Justin Thomas, Collin Morikawa, Ben Griffin, Cameron Young, Patrick Cantlay, and Sam Burns to fill out the team.
The U.S. leads the all-time series 27-15-2.