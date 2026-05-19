PGA Tour rookie Marco Penge will be stepping away from golf for a bit.

After missing the cut at the PGA Championship, the 28-year-old Englishman announced on social media that he is hoping to regain his health, both mentally and physically.

“This week didn’t go to the way I wanted to but that’s golf,” Penge wrote Sunday. “Moving forward, I have decided that I am going to take some time off to get my health back to where it needs to be. Thank you for your support as always! I’ll be back soon!”

Penge, who won three times last year on the DP World Tour, suffered a viral illness last November and has endured various health issues since.

He withdrew from the season-opening Sony Open in Hawaii, along with the Myrtle Beach Classic two weeks ago. Ahead of the PGA, Penge announced he underwent an MRI after suffering from a sinus infection and vertigo symptoms.

“Thankfully, the images were great and so a few of the doubts I have had have gone away, which is a big relief,” he wrote on social media.

Penge was suspended by the DPWT for the first three months of 2025 due to gambling . Later in the year, he was diagnosed with ADHD . Then, in February, he welcomed a second son, who spent nearly three weeks in the Neonatal Intensive Care Unit with underdeveloped lungs.

This season, Penge, ranked No. 44 in the world, has made 12 starts, with three top 25s, including a T3 at the Valspar Championship.

Penge is hoping to return by the U.S. Open next month.

“I’ll come back as soon as I feel fit and healthy,” he told the DP World Tour. “That could be in two weeks or two months, I don’t know right now.

"But I’m hoping for the U.S. Open. Sooner the better!”

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