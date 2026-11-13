Alabama High School Football Top 25 State Rankings (Nov. 12, 2026)

The Alabama Class 6A high school football playoffs heat up this week as Prattville, Thompson, Central-Phenix City, Auburn and Daphne begin their state championship quest after they earned a first round bye.

As we look at the Class 5A playoffs, Saraland will battle Hillcrest in the game of the week in Alabama. The winner of this matchup will be one of the favorites to capture the state championship. Meanwhile, Homewood will take on Pike Road in another exciting matchup in the 5A playoffs.

Lastly, in Class 4A, we have numerous teams in our top 25 rankings that are looking to make a statement. Scottsboro takes on Alexandria while Vigor and Williamson look to surmount themselves as favorites to win it all this season.

Full rankings are listed below:

1. Prattville (10-0)

Previous ranking: 1

Last week: Open week

Next up: at Spain Park (Class 6A playoffs)

2. Thompson (8-1)

Previous ranking: 2

Last week: Open week

Next up: at Hoover (Class 6A playoffs)

Previous ranking: 3

Last week: Open week

Next up: vs. Baker (Class 6A playoffs)

4. Hillcrest (10-0)

Previous ranking: 4

Last week: Defeated Stanhope Elmore 50-7 (Class 5A playoffs)

Next up: vs. Saraland (Class 5A playoffs)

5. Gulf Shores (11-0)

Previous ranking: 5

Last week: Defeated Ramsay 33-7 (Class 5A playoffs)

Next up: at McAdory (Class 5A playoffs)

6. Saraland (10-1)

Previous ranking: 6

Last week: Defeated Pelham 61-28 (Class 5A playoffs)

Next up: at Hillcrest (Class 5A playoffs)

7. Parker (10-1)

Previous ranking: 7

Last week: Defeated Mae Jemison 54-12 (Class 5A playoffs)

Next up: vs. Russellville (Class 5A Playoffs)

Previous ranking: 8

Last week: Defeated Austin 62-7 (Class 5A playoffs)

Next up: at Douglas (Class 5A Playoffs)

9. Florence (10-1)

Previous ranking: 9

Last week: Defeated St. Clair County 35-21 (Class 5A playoffs)

Next up: at Minor (Class 5A playoffs)

10. Williamson (8-1)

Previous ranking: 10

Last week: Defeated Elmore County 42-0 (Class 4A playoffs)

Next up: at Northside (Class 4A playoffs)

Previous ranking: 11

Last week: Defeated Central 20-10 (Class 5A playoffs)

Next up: vs. Spanish Fort (Class 5A playoffs)

12. Homewood (10-1)

Previous ranking: 12

Last week: Defeated Theodore 36-14 (Class 5A playoffs)

Next up: vs. Pike Road (Class 5A playoffs)

13. Vestavia Hills (8-2)

Previous ranking: 13

Last week: Defeated Huntsville 50-12 (Class 6A playoffs)

Next up: vs. Sparkman (Class 6A playoffs)

14. Vigor (9-2)

Previous ranking: 14

Last week: Defeated Valley 37-7 (Class 4A playoffs)

Next up: vs. Selma (Class 4A playoffs)

15. Auburn (7-3)

Previous ranking: 15

Last week: Open week

Next up: at Foley (Class 6A playoffs)

16. Scottsboro (11-0)

Previous ranking: 17

Last week: Defeated Center Point 51-14 (Class 4A playoffs)

Next up: vs. Alexandria (Class 4A playoffs)

17. Leeds (9-1)

Previous ranking: 19

Last week: Defeated Brooks 45-7 (Class 4A playoffs)

Next up: vs. Cherokee County (Class 4A playoffs)

18. Alexandria (10-1)

Previous ranking: 20

Last week: Defeated Hamilton 47-35 (Class 4A playoffs)

Next up: at Scottsboro (Class 4A playoffs)

19. Orange Beach (9-2)

Previous: 21

Last week: Defeated Charles Henderson 21-20 (Class 4A playoffs)

Next up: at Sipsey Valley (Class 4A playoffs)

Previous: 23

Last week: Defeated Central of Clay County (Class 4A playoffs)

Next up: at Good Hope (Class 4A playoffs)

Previous: 24

Last week: Defeated Bessemer City 28-17 (Class 5A playoffs)

Next up: at Homewood (Class 5A playoffs)

Previous: 22

Last week: Open week

Next up: at Carver Montgomery (Class 6A playoffs)

Previous: 25

Last week: Defeated Robertsdale 47-25 (Class 6A playoffs)

Next up: vs. Daphne (Class 6A playoffs)

Previous: Unranked

Last week: Defeated Oxford 31-14 (Class 5A playoffs)

Next up: vs. Boaz (Class 5A playoffs)

Previous: Unranked

Last week: Defeated Buckhorn 38-28 (Class 6A playoffs)

Next up: vs. Prattville (Class 6A playoffs)

Dropped out: Pelham and Oxford