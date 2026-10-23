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Prattville vs. Vestavia Hills: Live Score Updates of Top Alabama High School Football Matchup (10/23)

Follow the action as the Lions take on the Rebels
Jack Butler|
Prattville’s Will McKay (10) and Deshawn Hall (8) celebrate their touchdown connection as Thompson takes on Prattville football at Thompson High School in Alabaster, Ala. on Friday, Oct. 16, 2026. Prattville leads Thompson 21-14 at halftime.
Prattville’s Will McKay (10) and Deshawn Hall (8) celebrate their touchdown connection as Thompson takes on Prattville football at Thompson High School in Alabaster, Ala. on Friday, Oct. 16, 2026. Prattville leads Thompson 21-14 at halftime. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

The No. 1 Prattville Lions (8-0, 6-0) play the No. 4 Vestavia Hills Rebels (7-1, 5-1) on Friday at Stanley-Jensen Stadium in Prattville.

The game is scheduled to begin at 7 p.m.

Prattville hopes to secure its first outright region championship in 15 years with a win. They would win the top seed in Class 6A Region 3. They defeated Thompson 28-27 last week, and they're averaging over 46 points per game.

Vestavia Hills has a tough defense and hopes to win its first region championship since 2013.

Top Recruits to Watch

Prattville

  • Jayden Aparicio-Bailey - Sr., S - 4* Clemson
  • Deshawn Hall - Sr., WR - 4* Auburn
  • Elijah Brown - Sr., DL - 4* Kentucky
  • Jason Crenshaw - Sr., LB - 3* Georgia Tech
  • Braylon Jackson - Jr., OL - 3* Uncommitted
  • Ricardo Parker - Sr., DL - 3* Troy
  • Jayden Milledge - Sr., DL - 3* Troy

Vestavia Hills

  • Cord Pigg - Sr., OL - 3* Troy
  • Paxton Ussery - Sr., DE - 3* Jacksonville State

Prattville vs. Vestavia Hills: Live Score Updates of Top Alabama High School Football Matchup (10/23)

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Jack Butler
JACK BUTLER

Jack Butler is the Regional Editor of the Midwest for SBLive/High School on SI. Jack has covered high school sports in Oregon, Arizona and Minnesota.

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