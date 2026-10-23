The No. 1 Prattville Lions (8-0, 6-0) play the No. 4 Vestavia Hills Rebels (7-1, 5-1) on Friday at Stanley-Jensen Stadium in Prattville.

The game is scheduled to begin at 7 p.m.

Prattville hopes to secure its first outright region championship in 15 years with a win. They would win the top seed in Class 6A Region 3. They defeated Thompson 28-27 last week, and they're averaging over 46 points per game.

Vestavia Hills has a tough defense and hopes to win its first region championship since 2013.

Top Recruits to Watch

Prattville

Jayden Aparicio-Bailey - Sr., S - 4* Clemson

Deshawn Hall - Sr., WR - 4* Auburn

Elijah Brown - Sr., DL - 4* Kentucky

Jason Crenshaw - Sr., LB - 3* Georgia Tech

Braylon Jackson - Jr., OL - 3* Uncommitted

Ricardo Parker - Sr., DL - 3* Troy

Jayden Milledge - Sr., DL - 3* Troy

Vestavia Hills

Cord Pigg - Sr., OL - 3* Troy

Paxton Ussery - Sr., DE - 3* Jacksonville State

Prattville vs. Vestavia Hills: Live Score Updates of Top Alabama High School Football Matchup (10/23)

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