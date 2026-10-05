Alaska High School Football Elite 12 State Rankings (Oct. 5, 2026)

The Alaska high school football regular season has reached the finish line, and the latest Elite 12 rankings reflect how those teams finished relative to each other based on head-to-head matchups across the state's three divisions.

Division II Lathrop was the only team to navigate the regular season undefeated, and the Malemutes are slight favorites to win the state crown heading into the postseason. To do it, they will likely have to go through Soldotna again after beating the Stars 23-20 in the regular season.

West Anchorage, meanwhile, is the No. 2 team and the top-ranked Division I squad in the state just ahead of South Anchorage. Those two squads were head and shoulders above the rest of the Division I field in the regular season.

Division III, meanwhile, was firmly in Kenai Central's grasp after the Kardinals returned from Barrow midseason with a 20-18 win. But their collapse over the final two games of the season leaves them clinging to one of the final two spots headed into the playoffs.

This is the weekly High School On SI Alaska Elite 12 Football State Rankings.

High School On SI

PREVIOUS: PRESEASON | WK1 | WK2 | WK3 | WK4 | WK5 | WK6 | WK7 | WK8

1. Lathrop

Record: 8-0

Previous Rank: 1

Last Week: Lathrop 70, West Valley 14

Loss(es): None

The Malemutes continued their unbeaten run with a 70-14 rout of West Valley, improving to 8-0 and further cementing their hold on the No. 1 spot. Lathrop has scored at least 41 points in six games this season and enters the postseason with the state's most complete résumé.

2. West Anchorage

Record: 7-1

Previous Rank: 2

Last Week: West Anchorage 45, Colony 7

Loss(es): Heritage (Colo.), 38-16

The Eagles closed the regular season in dominant fashion, overwhelming Colony 45-7 to finish 7-1 and strengthen their case as one of Alaska's top teams. West has now won six straight since its lone loss and enters the postseason riding considerable momentum.

3. Soldotna

Record: 6-2

Previous Rank: 3

Last Week: Soldotna 53, Chugiak 15

Loss(es): Star Valley (Wyo.), 35-28; Lathrop, 23-20

The Stars wrapped up the regular season with a 53-15 demolition of Chugiak, their fourth consecutive victory since a 23-20 loss to Lathrop. Soldotna finished 6-2 and remains a major threat in the postseason, with its only other loss coming against Wyoming's Star Valley.

4. South Anchorage

Record: 6-2

Previous Rank: 4

Last Week: South Anchorage 43, Bettye Davis East Anchorage 13

Loss(es): Lathrop, 27-16; West Anchorage, 21-14

The Wolverines closed out the regular season with their fourth straight win, rolling past East Anchorage 43-13 behind a strong all-around performance. South finished 6-2 and enters the playoffs having outscored its opponents 140-27 during its current four-game winning streak.

5. Juneau-Douglas

Record: 5-3

Previous Rank: 6

Last Week: Juneau-Douglas 33, Bartlett 28

Loss(es): South Anchorage, 16-6; West Anchorage, 21-9; Dimond, 28-27

The Crimson Bears answered a heartbreaking one-point loss to Dimond by knocking off Bartlett 33-28 in their regular-season finale. The victory pushed Juneau-Douglas to 5-3 and gives the Bears a shot of confidence heading into the postseason.

6. Wasilla

Record: 6-2

Previous Rank: 8

Last Week: Wasilla 41, Palmer 33

Loss(es): Soldotna, 49-14; Lathrop, 41-14

The Warriors closed their regular season with a statement win, edging Palmer 41-33 in a high-scoring showdown. Wasilla finished 6-2, with its only losses coming against Lathrop and Soldotna, securing the No. 3 seed in Division II.

7. Palmer

Record: 5-3

Previous Rank: 5

Last Week: Wasilla 41, Palmer 33

Loss(es): Lathrop, 42-26; Soldotna, 47-14; Wasilla, 41-33

The Moose fell just short against Wasilla, dropping a 41-33 decision despite another productive night on the ground. Palmer finishes the regular season 5-3 entering the postseason.

8. Colony

Record: 4-4

Previous Rank: 7

Last Week: West Anchorage 45, Colony 7

Loss(es): Palmer, 14-7; Juneau-Douglas, 41-27; South Anchorage, 20-0; West Anchorage, 45-7

Colony was no match for West Anchorage in the season finale, and no awaits the final playoff brackets for the Division I quarterfinals.

9. Service

Record: 4-4

Previous Rank: 9

Last Week: Service 54, Dimond 26

Loss(es): Colony, 26-10; Juneau-Douglas, 47-12; West Anchorage, 20-0; South Anchorage, 24-0

Service walloped Dimond to conclude the regular season, and like the rest of Division I, the Cougars await the final release of the playoff brackets.

10. Barrow

Record: 5-1

Previous Rank: 10

Last Week: Barrow 62, Houston 6

Loss(es): Kenai Central, 20-18

Barrow finished the season as the No. 1 seed in Division III following the season-ending collapse by Kenai Central. Technically, they finished tied atop the standings with Redington at 3-1, but they hold the head-to-head advantage in that game.

11. Redington

Record: 4-3

Previous Rank: Unranked

Last Week: Redington 46, Houston 26

Loss(es): Kenai Central, 68-18; Chugiak, 28-7; Barrow, 40-6

Redington came out of nowhere late to earn the No. 2 seed in Division III, edging out Homer and Kenai Central.

12. North Pole

Record: 3-5

Previous Rank: Unranked

Last Week: North Pole 50, Eagle River 0

Loss(es): Lathrop, 49-0; Palmer, 32-26; Juneau-Douglas, 52-0; Soldotna, 33-6; Wasilla, 28-6

It wasn't the season North Pole had hoped for, but the Patriots at least finished strong, gathering themselves after a 1-5 start to win their final two games.

Final Analysis

TBD