A common trend in the opening week of the Arkansas high school football playoffs was quarterbacks that also got it done running with the ball.

There were several quarterbacks who tallied some impressive rushing numbers in last week’s playoff games. A quarterback on a defending state champion had more than 100 yards with a touchdown, one played quarterback out of the Wildcat formation and led his team in taking down a defending state champion, while another didn’t complete a single pass but still found a way to rush for more than 200 yards with two long scoring runs.

Now, it’s your turn to determine who should be the latest High School On SI Arkansas Football Player of the Week for the 2026 season. Read about the Week 11 nominees below, then cast your vote in the poll.

Congratulations to the winner of last week’s voting: Noah Heard of Little Rock Christian. The senior cornerback had two of the Warriors’ six interceptions in a 56-20 win against Pulaski Academy, along with registering eight tackles and a pass breakup.

Voting will remain open until Sunday, Nov. 22 at 11:59 p.m. PT. The winner will be announced in next week’s poll.

Jace Blake, Walnut Ridge

A senior running back, Blake carried the ball seven times, but turned six of those into touchdowns in the Bobcats’ 75-26 win against Rison in the first round of the Class 3A playoffs. He also finished with 284 yards rushing.

Jakobe Boone, Jacksonville

A senior receiver, Boone caught nine passes for 120 yards with three TDs and also added 56 yards rushing on seven carries in the Titans’ 47-28 win at Harding Academy in the opening round of the 6A playoffs. Boone also finished with 191 all-purpose yards.

Cayden Burch, Bismarck

Burch, a junior quarterback/defensive back, completed 8-of-10 passes for 123 yards and three TDs, rushed for 186 yards on 10 carries and two TDs, and even returned an interception 49 yards for another score in the Lions’ 59-21 win against Paris in the opening round of the 3A playoffs.

Xander Burke, Rogers

The senior stepped in at quarterback after an injury to the Mounties’ starter and helped them defeat defending 7A state champion Bryant, 31-30, in the first round of the 7A playoffs. He mainly played out of the Wildcat formation and finished with 108 yards on eight carries while scoring two TDs, including a 60-yard game-clinching score.

Jamie Collins, Des Arc

In a 42-26 win against Carlisle in the opening round of the 2A playoffs, Collins - a senior running back/linebacker - gained 269 yards on 32 carries and scored four TDs while also recording seven tackles and a sack. In that same game, Collins topped 1,000 yards rushing this season.

Killian Eddings, Harrison

Eddings carried the ball 18 times and produced 189 yards and two TDs, including a 75-yard score, part of 431 rushing yards generated by the Goblins in their 40-6 win at Camden Fairview in the first round of the 5A playoffs.

Isaiah Howell, Sylvan Hills

Howell, a senior running back, carried the ball 19 times for 126 yards and scored two TDs in the Bears’ 53-25 win against Little Rock Catholic.

CJ Lovelace, Jonesboro

Lovelace, a junior quarterback, completed 10-of-23 passes for 151 yards and two TDs while adding 223 yards rushing on 22 carries with four scores in the Hurricanes’ 50-49 overtime win against Lake Hamilton in the opening round of the 6A playoffs. In that overtime session, he had a TD run and then threw the game-winning two-point conversion pass.

Jubal Parks, Mansfield

The Tigers’ quarterback completed 6-of-12 passes for 196 yards and five TDs while adding 105 yards rushing on eight carries and another score in defending 3A state champion Mansfield’s 52-28 win against Jessieville in the first round of the 3A playoffs.

Ryan Polk, El Dorado

A junior quarterback, Polk completed 24-of-32 passes for a season-high 246 yards and two TDs in the Wildcats’ 41-17 win at Fort Smith Southside in the opening round of the 6A playoffs.

Jack Sexton, Quitman

A senior quarterback, Sexton was 16-of-30 passing for 276 yards and four TDs while rushing for 79 yards on 14 carries and two scores in the Bulldogs’ 48-41 win against Lavaca in the first round of the 3A playoffs.

Lacorian Smith, Forrest City

Smith, a junior quarterback, threw for 86 yards and a TD while adding 160 yards on 12 carries and two scores in the Mustangs’ 34-13 win against Malvern in the first round of the 4A playoffs.

Jake Stoltz, Farmington

A junior linebacker/safety, Stoltz recorded 15 tackles - 10 of those solo stops - along with two sacks and two tackles for loss in the Cardinals’ 60-22 win against Texarkana Arkansas High in the first round of the 5A playoffs.

Hunter Van Brunt, Cedarville

Van Brunt, a junior, carried the ball six times for 117 yards and scored two TDs in the Pirates’ 29-0 win against Perryville in the opening round of the 3A playoffs.

Tayden Washburn, Booneville

The senior quarterback didn’t complete a pass last week. Then again, he didn’t have to as he ran the ball 11 times for 230 yards with TD runs covering 77 and 74 yards as the Bearcats tallied 511 yards on the ground in their 50-22 win against Arkadelphia in the first round of the 4A playoffs.