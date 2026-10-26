Alaska High School Football Final Elite 12 State Rankings: South Anchorage Repeats, but Lathrop Finishes No. 1

High School On SI

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Alaska's high school football season is officially in the books, and the final Elite 12 rankings have one last major shake-up.

South Anchorage saved its best for the biggest stage, upsetting West Anchorage 14-6 in Friday's Division I state championship game to defend its crown. The Wolverines became the first Division I program to win consecutive state titles since Dimond captured back-to-back championships in 2000 and 2001.

Meanwhile, Lathrop remains firmly atop the rankings after completing a perfect 10-0 season and winning the Division II championship. Kenai Central also finished its season with a trophy, claiming the Division III title, while Homer made an impressive run to the championship game before settling for runner-up honors.

With all three state championships decided, here is the final High School On SI Alaska Elite 12 Football State Rankings.

1. Lathrop

Record: 10-0

Previous Rank: 1

Last Week: IDLE

Loss(es): None

Lathrop finishes the season as Alaska's undisputed No. 1 team after putting together an unbeaten campaign and defeating three-time defending Division II champion Soldotna 35-14 in the state championship game. The Malemutes won their third state title, all since 2021, and ended the Stars' three-year championship reign in convincing fashion.

2. South Anchorage

Record: 9-2

Previous Rank: 3

Last Week: South Anchorage 14, West Anchorage 6

Loss(es): Lathrop, 27-16; West Anchorage, 21-14

South Anchorage saved its most important performance for the season's final game, knocking off previously top-ranked West Anchorage 14-6 to repeat as Division I state champion. The victory gave South its fifth state championship overall and made the Wolverines the first Division I team since Dimond in 2000-01 to win consecutive titles.

3. West Anchorage

Record: 9-2

Previous Rank: 2

Last Week: South Anchorage 14, West Anchorage 6

Loss(es): Heritage (Colo.), 38-16; South Anchorage, 14-6

West Anchorage entered the Division I championship game with its sights set on a state title, but South Anchorage's defense spoiled the Eagles' plans in a 14-6 defeat. West had won seven consecutive games before the loss and finished with a 9-2 record after a strong season that included a victory over South during the regular season.

4. Soldotna

Record: 7-3

Previous Rank: 4

Last Week: IDLE

Loss(es): Star Valley (Wyo.), 35-28; Lathrop, 23-20; Lathrop, 35-14

Soldotna's bid for a fourth consecutive Division II championship came up short against Lathrop, which defeated the Stars 35-14 in the title game on Oct. 17. The loss capped a season in which Soldotna remained among the state's top programs but couldn't solve the Malemutes, who won both meetings between the teams.

5. Juneau-Douglas

Record: 6-4

Previous Rank: 5

Last Week: IDLE

Loss(es): South Anchorage, 16-6; West Anchorage, 21-9; Dimond, 28-27; South Anchorage, 42-12

Juneau-Douglas reached the Division I semifinals before its season ended with a 42-12 loss to South Anchorage. The Crimson Bears put together a strong campaign and earned a place among the state's top teams, but the defending champions proved too much to handle in the postseason.

6. Wasilla

Record: 6-2

Previous Rank: 6

Last Week: IDLE

Loss(es): Soldotna, 49-14; Lathrop, 41-14; Soldotna, 46-8

Wasilla's season ended with a Division II semifinal loss to Soldotna, which defeated the Warriors 46-8 to advance to the championship game. Wasilla showed it belonged among Alaska's better programs by reaching the final four, even though the postseason ended short of a title opportunity.

7. Palmer

Record: 5-4

Previous Rank: 7

Last Week: IDLE

Loss(es): Lathrop, 42-26; Soldotna, 47-14; Wasilla, 41-33; Lathrop, 57-27

Palmer's playoff run ended in the Division II semifinals with a 57-27 loss to eventual state champion Lathrop. The Moose averaged 26.5 points per game in their two contests against the Malemutes, but ultimately didn't have the defense to keep pace with the titlists.

8. Colony

Record: 5-5

Previous Rank: 8

Last Week: IDLE

Loss(es): Palmer, 14-7; Juneau-Douglas, 41-27; South Anchorage, 20-0; West Anchorage, 45-7; West Anchorage, 27-6

Colony's Division I postseason ended in the semifinals with a 27-6 loss to West Anchorage. The loss dropped the Knights to .500 on the season, but they were still among the state's top programs in 2026.

9. Service

Record: 4-5

Previous Rank: 9

Last Week: IDLE

Loss(es): Colony, 26-10; Juneau-Douglas, 47-12; West Anchorage, 20-0; South Anchorage, 24-0; Colony, 22-14

Service's season came to an end in the Division I quarterfinals with a 22-14 loss to Colony. The Cougars kept the game competitive but couldn't generate enough offense to extend their postseason run.

10. Kenai Central

Record: 6-3

Previous Rank: 10

Last Week: Kenai Central 28, Homer 13

Loss(es): Wasilla, 21-14; Redington, 24-19; Homer, 7-6

Kenai Central finished its season on top, defeating Homer 28-13 to capture the Division III state championship. The Kardinals first knocked off top-seeded Barrow in the semifinals, then beat a Homer team that had defeated them in the regular-season finale. After a late-season slide threatened to derail their championship hopes, the Kardinals got back on track with two postseason victories and a state title.

11. North Pole

Record: 3-5

Previous Rank: 11

Last Week: IDLE

Loss(es): Lathrop, 49-0; Palmer, 32-26; Juneau-Douglas, 52-0; Soldotna, 33-6; Wasilla, 28-6

North Pole's season concluded before the postseason, but the Patriots retain their spot at No. 11. They finished 3-5 while facing several of the state's strongest programs, including eventual Division II champion Lathrop and perennial contender Soldotna.

12. Homer

Record: 3-6

Previous Rank: 12

Last Week: Kenai Central 28, Homer 13

Loss(es): Kenai Central, 52-6; Barrow, 40-22; Dimond, 42-34; Redington, 16-0; Barrow, 36-6; Kenai Central, 28-13

Homer closed its season as the Division III runner-up after reaching the state championship game. The Mariners defeated Redington in the semifinals before falling 28-13 to Kenai Central, which avenged a regular-season loss to Homer.

Final Analysis

The final Elite 12 tells the story of a season defined by one elite program in the state followed by three very good contenders for the next three spots in the rankings. Lathrop went unbeaten to finish alone atop the rankings, and South Anchorage's Division I crown was enough to lift the Wolverines into the No. 2 spot above No. 3 West Anchorage and No. 4 Soldotna.

Meanwhile, further down the list, Kenai Central overcame some late season stumbles to eventually ascend the throne as the kings of Division III in what turned out to be an exciting season of football on the Last Frontier. They finish the season at No. 10 as one of the state's three football champions in 2026.