With the football season wrapping up around the nation and basketball season tipping off, High School On SI is ready to announce its initial Power 25 high school boys basketball rankings.

The top two teams from last year’s final Power 25 rankings find themselves atop this year’s rankings, but there’s plenty of competition eyeing the crown.

1. CIA Bella Vista Prep (Scottsdale, AZ)

Last year’s final ranking: 1

Season outlook: Last year’s High School On SI national champions will look to defend their EYBL Scholastic Conference and Chipotle Nationals titles with a new coach (Adeel Sahibzada) guiding a group led by senior C Paul Osaruyi (No. 19 in 247Sports national rankings) and junior PG Liam Mitakoro and C Hassan Abdulkadir.

2. Sierra Canyon (Chatsworth, CA)

Last year’s final ranking: 2

Season outlook: The reigning California Open Division champion boasts one of the nation’s top class of 2028 shooting guard prospects in Jordan Mize as well as top juniors Houston Rolle and Josh Lowery.

3. SPIRE Academy (Geneva, OH)

Last year’s final ranking: 10

Season outlook: SPIRE can start a quintet of Division I signees led by LSU signee PG King Gibson and added senior Moh Keita, a power forward from Mali by way of Spain and FC Barcelona’s youth academy.

4. Columbus (Miami, FL)

Last year’s final ranking: 15

Season outlook: The Explorers will look to win a sixth consecutive Florida Class 7A state title with one of the nation’s tallest rosters, featuring a pair of 7-footers in Marquette signee Akol Nyok and junior Martin Simko along with junior G Tai Bell, a transfer from nearby Mater Lakes Academy.

5. Bartlett (Memphis, TN)

Last year’s final ranking: 14

Season outlook: The reigning Tennessee 4A Division 1 champs return three starters, including the returning state player of the year in junior DJ Okoth, who averaged 13.3 points and 5.1 rebounds.

6. Montverde Academy (FL)

Last year’s final ranking: 3

Season outlook: With 5-star junior forward Isaiah Hamilton and seniors O’Neal Delancy (Houston) and Javion Tyndale (Seton Hall) leading the way, the Eagles will be serious contenders yet again after reaching the Chipotle Nationals final last year.

7. Prolific Prep (Fort Lauderdale, FL)

Last year’s final ranking: 6

Season outlook: A trio of top-10 recruits in seniors PG Nasir Anderson and C Lewis Uvwo (Providence) and junior C Bamba Touray and St. John’s signee Malachi Jordan should make the Crew tough to beat.

8. AZ Compass Prep (Chandler, AZ)

Last year’s final ranking: 5

Season outlook: North Carolina signee DeMarcus Henry and Alabama signee Zion Green highlight the Dragons’ roster, which was bolstered by the addition of Louisiana’s Darren Ford.

9. Calvary Christian (Fort Lauderdale, FL)

Last year’s final ranking: 8

Season outlook: The Eagles will vie for a third Florida 3A championship with a lineup led by Arkansas signee PG Cayden Daughtry.

10. Wisconsin Lutheran (Milwaukee, WI)

Last year’s final ranking: 17

Season outlook: Duke signee Kager Knueppel, the younger brother of Charlotte Hornets star Kon Knueppel, is one of the country’s top sharpshooters (47% from 3-point range on the Nike EYBL circuit).

11. Notre Dame (Sherman Oaks, CA)

Last year’s final ranking: Not ranked

Season outlook: UConn signee NaVorro Bowman Jr., a 5-star combo guard and the state’s top recruit, looks to lead the Blue Knights to their first CIF Open Division title.

12. Paul VI (Chantilly, VA)

Last year’s final ranking: 7

Season outlook: The Panthers added talented junior Damien Robinson, who averaged 20.9 points and 4.6 assists for Virginia 6A finalist Landstown, as they look to survive life without elite guard Jordan Smith.

13. IMG Academy (Bradenton, FL)

Last year’s final ranking: Not ranked

Season outlook: The Ascenders are on the rise, led by Michigan signee Lucai Anderson and UConn signee Jordan Page, while adding Hakeem Olajuwon’s son Malik and FIBA 18U Asia Cup MVP Yahya Basaran from Australia.

14. Sunnyslope (Phoenix, AZ)

Last year’s final ranking: 16

Season outlook: Indiana signee Darius Wabbington will lead the Vikings’ defense of their Arizona Open Division title, with senior PG Delton Prescott an indispensable sidekick.

15. Greensboro Day School (NC)

Last year’s final ranking: 21

Season outlook: The Bengals won their second consecutive North Carolina Independent Schools Athletic Association 3A title last year, and they bring back one of the top players in the class of 2029 in PF Grant Duggins, an all-state pick as a freshman.

16. Principia (St. Louis, MO)

Last year’s final ranking: 9

Season outlook: The Panthers are going for a Missouri Class 3 three-peat without All-American Quentin Coleman but led by Virginia Tech signee Tyran Frazier, who joins the team after spending a year at Overtime Elite.

17. Oak Cliff Faith Family (Dallas, TX)

Last year’s final ranking: Not ranked

Season outlook: The Eagles return a pair of starters, LSU signee Xavier Young and junior point guard Josiah Rose (247Sports’ No. 1 point guard recruit in the class of 2028).

18. Southeastern Prep Academy (Orlando, FL)

Last year’s final ranking: 20

Season outlook: The Falcons boast the nation’s top two recruits in 247Sports’ class of 2027 rankings — PG Beckham Black and PF CJ Rosser (North Carolina) — but do they have the depth to hang with the top contenders?

19. Rainier Beach (Seattle, WA)

Last year’s final ranking: 12

Season outlook: Jamal Crawford’s son JJ, last year’s national freshman of the year, and fellow high-rising sophomore Louis Harris highlight the Vikings roster.

20. Dynamic Prep (Dallas, TX)

Last year’s final ranking: 4

Season outlook: The Bearcats feature Maryland signee PG Payton Jones, Arizona State signee Howard Williams and 5-star junior Benjamin Berrouet.

21. Grayson (Loganville, GA)

Last year’s final ranking: Not ranked

Season outlook: The Rams will be in a dogfight for the Georgia 7A title with George Mason signee SG MJ Curry and sophomore sensation SF Austin Leonard leading the charge.

22. Millennium (Goodyear, AZ)

Last year’s final ranking: Not ranked

Season outlook: The Tigers will be without several transfers for nine games per Arizona state rules, but once G Justin Johnson (AZ Compass Prep) and G Maurice Carter (Willow Canyon) become eligible, they’ll join Arizona signee PG Adan Diggs in leading their fight against Sunnyslope for Open Division honors.

23. Wasatch Academy (Mount Pleasant, UT)

Last year’s final ranking: 18

Season outlook: The Tigers brought in Frenchman Ayman Malibert to bolster a defense that took a hit from graduation.

24. Fishers (IN)

Last year’s final ranking: Not ranked

Season outlook: First-year coach Miles Wayer inherits a roster anchored by four-year starters Cooper Zachary and Jason Gardner Jr. in the backcourt.

25. St. John’s (Washington, DC)

Last year’s final ranking: Not ranked

Season outlook: The Cadets will challenge Paul VI in the WCAC, returning three starters including 3-star Old Dominion signee Jymin Veney.

Under Consideration

Allen (TX)

Harvard-Westlake (Studio City, CA)

La Lumiere (LaPorte, IN)

Link Academy (Branson, MO)

Master’s Academy (Stow, MA)

McEachern (Powder Springs, GA)

Pike (Indianapolis, IN)

Redondo Union (CA)

Ridge View (Columbia, SC)