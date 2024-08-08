California high school football: CIF Southern Section preseason Top 25 countdown, No. 9-6
August is here. That mean's high school football is here, too.
The CIF Southern Section's season officially kicks off Aug. 22-24, better known as Week 0, which will be headlined by Thursday night's matchup between defending Division 1 champions Mater Dei and Corona Centennial at the Santa Ana Bowl.
But before the ball is kicked off, a tackle is made, or a ball is thrown, SBLive will be counting down the Preseason Top 25 rankings in the CIF Southern Section.
PRESEASON TOP 25 COUNTDOWN: No. 9-6
(SBLive sent football questionnaires to coaches/programs across Southern California. The information below reflects information presented back to SBLive on those questionnaires.)
No. 9: Gardena Serra
Top offensive returners: Jimmy Butler, QB, Sr.; CJ McBean, WR, Sr.; Reggie Terry, OL, Jr.; Iakopo Tovio, OL, Sr.;
Top defensive returners: Tre' Harrison, DB, Sr.; Robert James, DL, Sr.; Khary Wilder, DL, Jr.; Duvay Williams, DB, So.
Notable newcomers: Jaydn Robinson, WR, Sr. (San Juan Hills); Skylar Robinson, WR, So. (San Juan Hills); Marcellous Ryan, DB, Jr. (Orange Lutheran)
Coach Scott Altenberg says: "I think we have a lot of good offensive options this year. We have a returning QB and very strong receiver room. Three starters return on the O-Line. Defensively, our backfield is loaded. Up front, we have two big time linemen."
Analysis: Altenberg has been at the helm for more than 25 years, and he sounds excited about 2024. Serra, along with Sierra Canyon, will be the front runner to win the Mission League this fall. Returners, experience and talent at key positions at every level of offense and defense. Serra has the ingredients to be a Division 1 playoff team.
No. 8: Santa Margarita
Top offensive returners: Trent Mosley, WR, Jr.; John Gazzaniga, QB, Sr.; Ethan Thomas, OL, Sr.; Grant Degulis, OL, Sr.; Sean Embree, WR, Sr.; Elijah Robinson, RB, So.
Top defensive returners: JJ Hanne, DL, Sr.; Logan Hirou, DB, Sr.; Jason Perez, DL, Jr.; Daniel Romano, DB, Sr.; Luke Anderson, DB, Sr.
Notable newcomers: Adrian Ortiz, TE, Jr. (Chaparral); Dash Fifita, LB, Jr. (Mater Dei); Elijah Vaikona, OL, Sr. (Xavier College Prep); Jonah Smith, WR, Jr. (Mater Dei); Ivrick Carrigan, LB, Jr. (Los Alamitos)
Coach Anthony Rouzier says: "Team has several developmental guys who possess the ability to take huge steps and reach further potential."
Analysis: The Eagles took in a lot of impact transfers that can certainly make a difference. The linebacker group is stacked. The playmakers are there on offense and the secondary has experience, but depth on the offensive line could be a concern for Santa Margarita come league play.
No. 7: JSerra
Top offensive returners: Brett Debergh, WR, Sr.; George Perez, RB, Sr.; Jake Flores, OL, Sr.; Niniva Nicholson, OL., Jr.; Daniel Tuliau, OL, Sr.
Top defensive returners: Logan Christensen, DB, Sr.; Madden Faraimo, LB, Sr.; Simote Katoanga, DE, Jr.; Garrett Dudenhoeffer, DL, Jr.
Notable newcomers: Ryan Hopkins, QB, Jr.; Elisha Canales, CB, Sr. (Long Beach Poly); Zacarias Knickerson, CB/WR, Jr.
Coach Victor Cruz says: "The program has finished third in the Trinity League for the last two years, and this year's team is once again expecting to be in the battle for a postseason berth. There is a lot of positive energy surrounding this year's team, as there is a really good combination of experienced and accomplished returners and youthful talent and exuberance."
Analysis: Last year's starting QB Michael Tollefson transferred to Tustin High, so Ryan Hopkins will be a first-time varsity starting QB. He has a lot of experience around him, including a great offensive line.
No. 6: Orange Lutheran
Top offensive returners: TJ Lateef, QB, Sr.; Steve Chavez, RB, Sr.; Sam Utu, OL, Jr.; Aj Ia, TE, Sr.; Nemo Johnson, OL, Sr.; Cole Principe, OL, Sr.; Tyler Hennessy, WR, Sr.
Top defensive returners: Talanoa Ili, LB, Jr.; Jireh Moe, DL, Sr.; Christian Panapa, LB, Sr.; Wallace Filemu, LB, Sr.
Notable newcomers: -
Coach Rod Sherman says: -
Analysis: The offense returns a lot of experience and talent, led by Nebraska commit TJ Lateef, who dealt with injuries that kept him out of big games last season. Do the Lancers, along with JSerra and Santa Margarita, have the tools to take a game off Mater Dei or St. John Bosco in the Trinity League?
