California high school football: CIF Southern Section preseason Top 25 countdown, No. 14-10
August is here. That mean's high school football is here, too.
The CIF Southern Section's season officially kicks off Aug. 22-24, better known as Week 0, which will be headlined by Thursday night's matchup between defending Division 1 champions Mater Dei and Corona Centennial at the Santa Ana Bowl.
But before the ball is kicked off, a tackle is made, or a ball is thrown, SBLive will be counting down the Preseason Top 25 rankings in the CIF Southern Section.
PRESEASON TOP 25 COUNTDOWN: No. 14-10
(SBLive sent football questionnaires to coaches/programs across Southern California. The information below reflects information presented back to SBLive on those questionnaires.)
No. 14: Loyola
Top offensive returners: Sean Morris, RB, Jr.; Nathan Turk, OL, Jr.; Thomas Kynal, QB, Sr.; Bryce Coleman, WR, Sr.
Top defensive returners: Brandon Lockhart, DB, Jr.; Scott Taylor, DL, Sr.; Henry Casani, LB, Sr.; Desi Valdes, DL, Sr.; Brock Bojorquez, DB, Sr.
Notable newcomers: Markus Keir, WR, Jr. (Mission Viejo); Ashton Pannell, QB, Jr. (St. John Bosco)
Coach Drew Casani says: "I expect this to be smart, physical and dependable - that is our standard. We will play fast, physical and aggressive on every snap."
Analysis: The Cubs are back in the Mission League after doing enough in the Angelus League the last few seasons. Casani reports the varsity roster has 60 players, which is a healthy sign for an all-boys school competing in a high-level league. The sign of transfers is also a sign that Loyola wants to compete and stay in the Mission League.
No. 13: Long Beach Poly
Top offensive returners: Ezekiel Orozco, WR. Sr.; Kamarie Smith, WR, Jr.; Savion Day, OL, Jr.; Anthony Rodriguez, OL, Jr.; Tyler Gaines, OL, Jr.; Ben Harris, RB, So.
Top defensive returners: Julius Johnson, DB, So.; Donte Wright, DB, So.; Toa Tomasoa, DL, Jr.; Deon Jackson, DB, Jr.; Jonathan Weston, DB, Jr.; Damien Matau, LB, Sr.; Elijah Pouili, LB, Sr.
Notable newcomers: Gus Anderson, DB, Sr. (Loyola); Legend Galeai, QB, Jr. (Mater Dei); Colin Creason, QB, Jr. (Los Alamitos); Jaylin McNeal, DB/WR, Sr. (Mayfair)
Coach Stephen Barbee says: :"Fast and physical. Excited to see our team compete against some of the state's best in our non-league games."
Analysis: Long Beach Poly is young, fast and skilled. The Jackrabbits lost big-time players in QB Darius Curry and LB Dylan Williams to graduation. There is a QB battle at Poly between two transfers, Galeai and Creason.
No. 12: San Clemente
Top offensive returners: Cole Herlean, WR, Sr.; Max Kotiranta, WR, Sr.; Xander Rex, TE, Sr.
Top defensive returners: Puka Fuimaono, LB, Sr.; Matai Tagoai, LB, Sr.; Max Bollard, DB, Sr.; Zeke Rubinstein, LB, Sr.; Kaden Raymond, LB, Sr.
Notable newcomers: Jack Ferguson, QB, Sr.; Dawson Martinez, QB, Sr. (Citrus Valley)
Coach Jaime Ortiz says: "We are excited to play in the top public school league (ALPHA) and compete at a high level against some of the best teams in the state. While we had a very successful season last year, it is a new year, and our program is excited to get started."
Analysis: The Tritons have arguably the best linebacking core in California, which is a great position group to anchor a football team from. Ferguson and Martinez will battle for the starting QB spot, according to coach Ortiz. San Clemente went 9-2 last year, including a win over Mission Viejo.
No. 11: Los Alamitos
Top offensive returners: Alonzo Esparza, QB, Sr.; Tron Baker, WR, Jr.; Jerod Terry, RB, Jr.; Lenny Ibarra, RB, Jr.; Kaleb Martinez, OL, Sr.; Braeden McKenna, OL, Jr.
Top defensive returners: Jackson Raguse, LB, Sr.; Taedan Rogers, DB, Sr.; Jackson Renger, DL, Jr.; Jackson Bennet, DB, Sr.
Notable newcomers: Beckham Hofland, TE, Jr.; Kam Tillis, WR/DB, So.; Justice Croffie, WR/DB, Sr.; Johnny Howze, LB, Jr.
Coach Ray Fenton says: "We will play fast and play hard. We have tremendous grit."
Analysis: After a 9-3 campaign in 2023, the Griffins return an experience QB and dynamic skill players. However, Los Al will experience life without RB Anthony League, who transferred to Millikan. Junior Lenny Ibarra and Jerod Terry are primed for breakout seasons.
No. 10: Murrieta Valley
Top offensive returners: Bear Bachmeier, QB, Sr.; Dorian Hoze, RB, Sr.; Drew Nichols, OL, Sr.; Brandon Gilbert, TE, Sr.; Elisha Faamatuainu, OL, Jr.
Top defensive returners: Derrick Johnson, DB, Jr.; Darius Johnson, DB, So.
Notable newcomers: Jacob Alavarez, TE, Sr. (Chaparral)
Coach George Wilsom says: "We expect to compete every week and play a physical brand of football."
Analysis: With Mr. Do-it-All Bear Bachmeier at QB, expect another big offensive year from the Nighthawks, which scored just under 500 points in 2023 in 13 games. Returning lineman, Hoze returning in the backfield, and two big targets at tight end. Murrieta Valley could be a Division 1 playoff team this season.
