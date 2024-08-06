California high school football: CIF Southern Section preseason Top 25 countdown, No. 19-15
August is here. That mean's high school football is here, too.
The CIF Southern Section's season officially kicks off Aug. 22-24, better known as Week 0, which will be headlined by Thursday night's matchup between defending Division 1 champions Mater Dei and Corona Centennial at the Santa Ana Bowl.
But before the ball is kicked off, a tackle is made, or a ball is thrown, SBLive will be counting down the Preseason Top 25 rankings in the CIF Southern Section.
PRESEASON TOP 25 COUNTDOWN: No. 19-15
(SBLive sent football questionnaires to coaches/programs across Southern California. The information below reflects information presented back to SBLive on those questionnaires.)
No. 19: Servite
Top offensive returners: Leo Hannan, QB, Sr.; Quaid Carr, RB, Sr.; Devan Parker, WR, Jr.; Gavin Jones, OL, Sr.; Jaden Rasic, OL, Jr.; Luke Sorensen, TE, Jr.; Brandom Bass, OL, Sr.
Top defensive returners: Tomas Cernius, DL, Sr.; Isaiah Leilua, LB, So.; Tristin Real, CB, Jr.; Saxon Churchwell, DB, Jr.; Brando MosQueda, LB, Jr.
Notable newcomers: Sevelino Taliauli, LB, So. (Mater Dei); Gavin Wilkins, OL, Jr. (Mater Dei); Steele Holcomb, RB, So.; Etimoni Kailahi, DL, So.
Coach Chris Reinert says: "I expect us to play a physical brand of football. I am looking forward to greater player leadership and accountability."
Analysis: Let's not forget Servite was a one-win team in 2022. Chris Reinert led the Friars to an 8-6 campaign in 2023 in his debut season at the helm. With Michigan State-commit QB Leo Hannan under center and San Diego State-bound RB Quaid Carr in the backfield, Servite is still getting better.
No. 18: Palos Verdes
Top offensive returners: Ryan Rakowski, QB, So.; Patrick Klink, OL, Sr.; Matt Bates, OL, Sr.; Evan Aguire, WR, Sr.; Andrew Condello, OL, Jr.
Top defensive returners: Joey Koyama, DB, Sr.; Dabe Nwude, DE, Jr.; Jon Sarmiento, DB, Sr.
Notable newcomers: Morley Boyd, WR, Jr.; Kavi Carlson, OL, Jr.; Andrew Habif, RB, Jr.; Owen Wishner, LB, Jr.
Coach Guy Gardner says: "We are very young and/or inexperienced. We will need to work as hard as we can to try to grow fast, as our schedule is very challenging. If we work as hard as we can and our team decides to really come together, this will help make us be the best we can be."
Analysis: After going 10-0 last season, Palos Verdes was rewarded with a berth to the Division 2 playoffs against eventual champion Mission Viejo. Don't be surprised if the Sea Kings win 8-plus games in 2024 with QB Ryan Rakowski and a promising number of offensive linemen returning.
No. 17: Warren
Top offensive returners: Madden Iamaleava, QB, Sr.; Jace Brown, WR, Sr.; Jalen Ross, WR, Jr.
Top defensive returners: Jaylen Whitaker, DB, Jr.; Andre Pommells, DB, So.
Notable newcomers: Matai Jefferson, OL, Sr. (Bosco); Malachi Mitai, DL, Jr. (Bosco); Skylar Lendsey, RB, Jr. (Santa Margarita); Kalani Tialavea, LB, Jr. (Bishop Amat)
Coach Adam Leonard says: "We should be competing for a CIF title. We are going to be tough and disciplined."
Analysis: According to new coach Adam Leonard, Warren has nine impact transfers ready to suit up at some point this fall - four came from St. John Bosco. One of the toughest things to do at the high school level is defend the pass, and with QB Madden Iamaleava (UCLA) at the controls with high-level skill players running routes, Warren will be tough to stop.
No. 16: Oaks Christian
Top offensive returners: QB, Axel Eason, Sr.; Deshonne Redeaux, RB, Jr.; Stevie Amar, TE, Sr.; Weston Schwesinger, WR, Sr.; Davon Benjamin, ATH, Jr.
Top defensive returners: Hayden Lowe, DL, Sr.; Christian Knoos, LB, Sr.; Evan Fanner, LB, Sr.; Joseph Peko, DL, Sr.; Zayne Reed, DL, So.
Notable newcomers: Alifeleti Tuihalamaka, DL, So.; Colby Simpson, TE, So.; Bryan Narcisse, DB, So.
Coach Charlie Collins says: "The goal is to win the Marmonte League. We expect to go out out and defend that. It's our idea to win the league and try to compete for a championship. It's the same expectation, just a different year. We're just a little more seasoned this year."
Analysis: Oaks Christian hasn't missed the playoffs since 2014, and Charlie Collins has had ups and downs in his tenure in Westlake Village, but has kept the playoff berth streak alive. The Lions always have flashy players and big-time prospects, but the question is always: Can the flash win a high-division CIF title? The last came in 2017 (D2) under Jim Benkert.
No. 15: Rancho Cucamonga
Top offensive returners: Derrick Cooper, OL, Sr.; Cameron Sermons, WR, Sr.; Emiliano Villarreal, QB, Sr.; Malik White, OL, Jr.; Jacob Chambers, QB, Sr.
Top defensive returners: RJ Sermons, DB, Jr.; Kal-El Togafau, DL, Sr.; Tahj Crutchfield, DB, Sr.
Notable newcomers: Noah Fa’apito, LB, Sr. (Bishop Amat); Camryn Jones, WR, Sr. (Bosco); Andre Johnson II, DB, Sr. (Colony); Keyonn Chatman, RB, Sr. (Arcadia)
Coach Brian Hildebrand says: "The offense has the potential to be dynamic and dangerous. There are 3 out of 5 offensive linemen returning ... Our defensive secondary will have a number of new starters but will be led by national recruit, RJ Sermons. The team speed on defense should be a strength and our players will get to the football."
Analysis: The Cougars lost RB Trey Wilson and WR Jonah Dawson to graduation. The two combine for almost 3,000 yards. But the 2024 version of Rancho Cucamonga could be more versatile. Only time will tell. Hildebrand expects to mix Villareal and Chambers at the QB spot.
