CIF Southern Section Girls Volleyball Playoff Computer Rankings, Oct. 6 (#3)
The CIF Southern Section uses the 'competitive equity' model to produce its playoff brackets for a number of sports, most notably football, basketball, and volleyball.
The competitive equity model uses computer rankings to judge teams on its current season. A team's rank will be produced based on wins, losses, strength of schedule, and other variables like win differential.
Previous systems used by the CIF to produce the postseason divisions have included school enrollment, geography, and most recently (before competitive equity), the last two seasons of data, which was used to predetermine divisions before the season started.
Below is the third published edition of the 2026 girls volleyball computer rankings, which will end up determining the Division 1 playoff field size and berths (and at-large berths) for the subsequent divisions below. A newly updated version of the computer rankings will be published periodically for the rest of the season, according to the CIF website.
The season ends October 14. The playoffs are set to start October 20, according to the CIF calendar. The CIF Finals are slotted for November 5-7. There were 10 playoff divisions in 2025.
Here are the latest computer rankings published on October 6, which ranks all 523 teams.
COMPUTER RANKINGS #3
(Rank, School, Record, Strength of Schedule, Power Rating)
1 | Mater Dei | 26-1-0 | 2.902 | 10.1364
2 | Sierra Canyon | 26-1-0 | 2.858 | 10.1106
3 | Mira Costa | 17-6-0 | 2.736 | 9.2972
4 | Los Alamitos | 25-5-0 | 2.267 | 9.0974
5 | Newport Harbor | 24-6-0 | 2.287 | 9.0744
6 | Santa Margarita | 13-8-0 | 2.814 | 9.0718
7 | Marymount | 15-8-0 | 2.683 | 9.0396
8 | Harvard-Westlake | 15-11-0 | 2.884 | 9.0308
9 | Poly/Long Beach | 17-3-0 | 2.187 | 9.0234
10 | Lutheran/Orange | 24-5-0 | 1.94 | 8.969
11 | Oaks Christian | 19-2-0 | 1.906 | 8.9642
12 | Mayfield | 21-1-0 | 1.598 | 8.9236
13 | Murrieta Valley | 22-6-0 | 2.129 | 8.8918
14 | Bishop Montgomery | 17-3-0 | 1.804 | 8.7228
15 | Crean Lutheran | 21-4-0 | 1.829 | 8.7188
16 | Redondo Union | 15-8-0 | 2.243 | 8.6806
17 | West Ranch | 13-6-0 | 2.159 | 8.6648
18 | Notre Dame/Sherman Oaks | 16-7-0 | 2.091 | 8.6362
19 | Roosevelt, Eleanor | 22-5-0 | 1.74 | 8.594
20 | Centennial/Corona | 24-9-0 | 1.797 | 8.5844
21 | Campbell Hall | 18-4-0 | 1.629 | 8.5788
22 | Palos Verdes | 16-10-0 | 2.263 | 8.5786
23 | San Juan Hills | 16-11-0 | 2.301 | 8.5742
24 | Los Osos | 20-4-0 | 1.634 | 8.5248
25 | Thousand Oaks | 22-6-0 | 1.662 | 8.4984
26 | JSerra Catholic | 9-15-0 | 2.635 | 8.458
27 | Crescenta Valley | 21-7-0 | 1.755 | 8.448
28 | Windward | 16-3-0 | 1.444 | 8.4148
29 | Corona Del Mar | 20-7-0 | 1.663 | 8.4116
30 | Huntington Beach | 20-11-0 | 1.867 | 8.3894
31 | La Canada | 16-9-0 | 1.951 | 8.3792
32 | Sunny Hills | 20-7-0 | 1.612 | 8.3424
33 | Newbury Park | 26-9-0 | 1.445 | 8.331
34 | Edison/HB | 12-15-0 | 2.211 | 8.2532
35 | Rosary Academy | 24-8-0 | 1.341 | 8.2082
36 | Beckman, Arnold | 22-9-0 | 1.488 | 8.2026
37 | Flintridge Prep | 17-2-0 | 0.991 | 8.1902
38 | Chaminade | 17-11-0 | 1.707 | 8.1774
39 | Millikan | 7-5-0 | 1.824 | 8.1768
40 | St. Margarets Episcopal | 14-5-0 | 1.512 | 8.1514
41 | Etiwanda | 19-13-0 | 1.696 | 8.1352
42 | Oak Park | 18-8-0 | 1.471 | 8.1302
43 | Foothill/Santa Ana | 21-5-0 | 1.138 | 8.1276
44 | Marina | 21-14-0 | 1.606 | 8.1182
45 | Temecula Valley | 14-8-0 | 1.652 | 8.1154
46 | Murrieta Mesa | 19-9-0 | 1.465 | 8.113
47 | Crossroads | 20-5-0 | 1.129 | 8.1058
48 | Santiago/Corona | 14-8-0 | 1.611 | 8.0912
49 | Ayala, Ruben | 17-5-0 | 1.322 | 8.0894
50 | Bishop Amat | 20-13-0 | 1.606 | 8.0862
51 | Alemany | 20-8-0 | 1.36 | 8.084
52 | Redlands | 20-10-0 | 1.418 | 8.0806
53 | Valley Christian/Cerritos | 18-10-0 | 1.499 | 8.0708
54 | South Torrance | 16-11-0 | 1.571 | 8.0302
55 | Arcadia | 19-8-0 | 1.282 | 7.9784
56 | St. Joseph/Lakewood | 20-14-0 | 1.504 | 7.9768
57 | Chino Hills | 12-10-0 | 1.679 | 7.9688
58 | Cerritos | 24-3-0 | 0.688 | 7.9676
59 | Saugus | 25-7-1 | 1.045 | 7.951
60 | Chaparral | 9-12-0 | 1.907 | 7.9494
61 | Great Oak | 11-8-0 | 1.606 | 7.9322
62 | Dana Hills | 15-14-0 | 1.649 | 7.9248
63 | Portola | 14-8-0 | 1.413 | 7.9206
64 | Aliso Niguel | 12-12-0 | 1.671 | 7.8862
65 | Hemet | 20-3-0 | 0.615 | 7.881
66 | Claremont | 10-9-0 | 1.643 | 7.8806
67 | La Salle | 14-9-0 | 1.431 | 7.8712
68 | San Marino | 23-6-0 | 0.891 | 7.8692
69 | Glendora | 13-11-0 | 1.493 | 7.8316
70 | El Dorado | 20-9-0 | 1.046 | 7.8102
71 | Royal | 15-6-0 | 1.104 | 7.8048
72 | Bonita | 15-4-0 | 0.869 | 7.7958
73 | Rancho Cucamonga | 12-13-0 | 1.538 | 7.7836
74 | Vista Murrieta | 10-10-0 | 1.502 | 7.7764
75 | North Torrance | 20-6-0 | 0.879 | 7.7758
76 | South Pasadena | 12-13-0 | 1.538 | 7.7736
77 | Yorba Linda | 18-13-0 | 1.283 | 7.7566
78 | San Clemente | 10-18-0 | 1.803 | 7.7526
79 | Oak Hills | 16-3-0 | 0.696 | 7.7382
80 | Summit | 20-3-0 | 0.461 | 7.6952
81 | San Dimas | 21-7-0 | 0.814 | 7.6938
82 | Santa Monica | 13-5-0 | 0.899 | 7.6778
83 | Poly/Pasadena | 10-10-0 | 1.455 | 7.676
84 | El Segundo | 6-10-0 | 1.761 | 7.6712
85 | Santa Barbara | 20-9-0 | 0.904 | 7.6688
86 | Northwood | 18-10-0 | 1.062 | 7.6674
87 | Chadwick | 12-8-0 | 1.199 | 7.6648
88 | Xavier Prep | 17-9-0 | 0.989 | 7.6578
89 | Ventura | 11-8-0 | 1.242 | 7.6484
90 | Fountain Valley | 14-10-0 | 1.078 | 7.6396
91 | Whitney | 20-9-0 | 0.84 | 7.616
92 | Marlborough | 10-11-0 | 1.359 | 7.5938
93 | Canyon/Anaheim | 13-10-0 | 1.142 | 7.5934
94 | Ontario Christian | 8-9-0 | 1.435 | 7.591
95 | Burroughs/Burbank | 12-13-0 | 1.321 | 7.5822
96 | Notre Dame Academy | 13-13-0 | 1.218 | 7.5796
97 | Louisville | 11-7-0 | 1.079 | 7.5618
98 | Linfield Christian | 12-7-0 | 1.021 | 7.5592
99 | Tesoro | 9-12-0 | 1.42 | 7.538
100 | King, Martin Luther | 18-6-0 | 0.607 | 7.5214
101 | Capistrano Valley | 12-14-0 | 1.274 | 7.5168
102 | Viewpoint | 9-5-0 | 0.967 | 7.5064
103 | El Toro | 16-9-1 | 0.845 | 7.495
104 | Temple City | 14-6-0 | 0.749 | 7.4838
105 | Kennedy/La Palma | 19-8-0 | 0.684 | 7.4828
106 | Academy/Academic Excellence | 22-2-0 | -0.141 | 7.4688
107 | Westridge | 15-6-4 | 0.815 | 7.468
108 | Village Christian | 11-18-0 | 1.421 | 7.4652
109 | Peninsula | 14-9-0 | 0.902 | 7.4614
110 | Trabuco Hills | 12-11-1 | 1.149 | 7.4598
111 | Arrowhead Christian | 14-5-0 | 0.671 | 7.4572
112 | Paraclete | 15-4-0 | 0.493 | 7.4266
113 | San Jacinto | 10-9-0 | 1.078 | 7.4166
114 | Calabasas | 12-16-0 | 1.238 | 7.4146
115 | Diamond Bar | 19-9-0 | 0.63 | 7.414
116 | Camarillo | 12-14-0 | 1.13 | 7.401
117 | St. Anthony | 12-10-0 | 0.955 | 7.398
118 | Sage Hill | 8-20-0 | 1.498 | 7.3956
119 | Irvine | 9-8-0 | 1.043 | 7.3826
120 | Laguna Beach | 9-14-0 | 1.312 | 7.3814
121 | Woodcrest Christian | 19-10-0 | 0.665 | 7.377
122 | Sultana | 17-6-0 | 0.466 | 7.3692
123 | Valencia/Valencia | 14-13-0 | 0.981 | 7.3682
124 | Westlake | 9-9-0 | 1.116 | 7.3612
125 | Canyon/Canyon Country | 13-12-0 | 0.968 | 7.3576
126 | Beaumont | 10-9-0 | 0.949 | 7.3418
127 | Liberty/Winchester | 15-10-0 | 0.748 | 7.3406
128 | Flintridge Sacred Heart | 17-17-0 | 0.922 | 7.3364
129 | Sonora | 15-8-0 | 0.637 | 7.3234
130 | Quartz Hill | 18-14-0 | 0.731 | 7.3162
131 | Culver City | 12-11-0 | 0.875 | 7.278
132 | Western Christian | 16-11-0 | 0.692 | 7.2744
133 | La Serna | 16-8-1 | 0.535 | 7.254
134 | Hesperia | 16-7-0 | 0.422 | 7.2374
135 | Southlands Christian | 19-6-0 | 0.239 | 7.2258
136 | Gahr | 22-10-0 | 0.341 | 7.2242
137 | Agoura | 7-13-0 | 1.228 | 7.2216
138 | Upland | 14-15-0 | 0.871 | 7.2182
139 | Troy | 17-9-0 | 0.421 | 7.2162
140 | Palm Desert | 18-9-0 | 0.435 | 7.209
141 | Pacifica Christian/Santa Monica | 18-4-0 | 0.004 | 7.1968
142 | Maranatha | 12-12-0 | 0.8 | 7.177
143 | Providence/Burbank | 16-8-3 | 0.533 | 7.1756
144 | The Archer School for Girls | 11-15-0 | 0.94 | 7.172
145 | Brentwood | 5-8-0 | 1.179 | 7.1698
146 | Moorpark | 11-10-0 | 0.735 | 7.165
147 | Lakewood | 17-12-0 | 0.531 | 7.1372
148 | Wilson/Long Beach | 10-17-0 | 1.028 | 7.1266
149 | Holy Martyrs | 16-9-0 | 0.411 | 7.1112
150 | Mary Star of the Sea | 19-3-0 | -0.212 | 7.1026
151 | West Torrance | 9-14-0 | 0.909 | 7.0898
152 | Castaic | 14-11-0 | 0.559 | 7.0898
153 | Temecula Prep | 21-6-0 | -0.042 | 7.0876
154 | Hesperia Christian | 14-7-0 | 0.235 | 7.086
155 | Hart High | 8-15-2 | 1.03 | 7.084
156 | Granite Hills/Apple Valley | 15-3-0 | -0.107 | 7.0656
157 | Covina | 22-2-0 | -0.521 | 7.0638
158 | Wiseburn Da Vinci | 9-12-0 | 0.813 | 7.0566
159 | Temescal Canyon | 14-7-0 | 0.289 | 7.0498
160 | Alta Loma | 8-13-0 | 0.968 | 7.0496
161 | Burroughs/Ridgecrest | 16-9-2 | 0.335 | 7.045
162 | Oakwood | 7-16-0 | 1.061 | 7.0302
163 | Poly/Riverside | 13-11-0 | 0.502 | 7.0294
164 | Norwalk | 16-9-0 | 0.313 | 7.0116
165 | St. Bonaventure | 17-4-0 | -0.15 | 7.009
166 | Yucaipa | 8-12-0 | 0.81 | 6.978
167 | Bishop Diego | 14-6-0 | 0.131 | 6.9772
168 | Norco | 8-12-0 | 0.802 | 6.9724
169 | Rim of the World | 18-11-0 | 0.166 | 6.9652
170 | Oxnard | 13-14-0 | 0.537 | 6.9454
171 | Walnut | 9-14-0 | 0.756 | 6.9442
172 | Schurr | 19-10-0 | 0.112 | 6.9414
173 | Calvary Chapel/Santa Ana | 13-9-0 | 0.33 | 6.94
174 | Capistrano Valley Christian | 12-14-1 | 0.607 | 6.9364
175 | Cajon | 8-11-0 | 0.712 | 6.9364
176 | Rowland | 22-7-0 | -0.16 | 6.932
177 | Immaculate Heart | 12-7-0 | 0.137 | 6.9254
178 | Monrovia | 14-15-0 | 0.479 | 6.9218
179 | Le Lycee | 10-7-0 | 0.377 | 6.9194
180 | Rancho Christian | 6-11-0 | 0.833 | 6.9146
181 | Woodbridge | 11-13-0 | 0.53 | 6.899
182 | Dos Pueblos | 11-11-0 | 0.46 | 6.898
183 | Webb | 9-7-0 | 0.295 | 6.872
184 | Foothill Technology | 13-5-0 | -0.038 | 6.8714
185 | Torrance | 13-12-0 | 0.329 | 6.8648
186 | Mayfair | 17-13-0 | 0.216 | 6.8612
187 | Villa Park | 10-11-0 | 0.501 | 6.8552
188 | Tustin | 12-12-0 | 0.396 | 6.8402
189 | Norte Vista | 19-3-0 | -0.556 | 6.8348
190 | Laguna Hills | 11-6-0 | 0.134 | 6.8288
191 | Santa Fe | 15-14-0 | 0.323 | 6.8266
192 | Century | 16-2-0 | -0.515 | 6.818
193 | Heritage Christian | 4-13-0 | 0.987 | 6.8084
194 | Cypress | 5-22-0 | 1.121 | 6.7992
195 | St. Lucys | 14-17-0 | 0.44 | 6.799
196 | Corona | 12-18-0 | 0.561 | 6.7932
197 | Palm Springs | 12-8-0 | 0.132 | 6.7884
198 | Vistamar | 11-3-0 | -0.27 | 6.785
199 | Valencia/Placentia | 11-12-0 | 0.381 | 6.7802
200 | Beverly Hills | 12-8-0 | 0.14 | 6.779
201 | Pacifica Christian/Orange Cty | 7-15-0 | 0.748 | 6.7736
202 | Aquinas | 14-13-0 | 0.231 | 6.7662
203 | Fullerton | 14-12-0 | 0.202 | 6.7624
204 | Laguna Blanca | 13-9-0 | 0.077 | 6.7594
205 | University | 6-15-0 | 0.793 | 6.7556
206 | Barstow | 9-8-0 | 0.274 | 6.7468
207 | Trinity Classical Academy | 14-4-0 | -0.289 | 6.7442
208 | Downey | 10-15-0 | 0.492 | 6.7404
209 | Buckley | 14-8-2 | 0.024 | 6.7368
210 | Oxford Academy | 14-8-1 | 0.05 | 6.736
211 | Rio Hondo Prep | 16-11-0 | -0.021 | 6.7338
212 | Arlington | 16-6-0 | -0.273 | 6.7064
213 | Pasadena | 16-12-0 | 0.005 | 6.69
214 | Notre Dame/Riverside | 11-8-0 | 0.069 | 6.6888
215 | Highland | 17-13-1 | 0.002 | 6.6864
216 | Marshall/Pasadena | 13-6-0 | -0.175 | 6.682
217 | Whittier | 15-9-0 | -0.09 | 6.679
218 | Calvary Baptist | 15-12-0 | 0.034 | 6.6738
219 | Chino | 12-11-0 | 0.15 | 6.662
220 | Sacred Heart/Los Angeles | 8-5-0 | 0.07 | 6.654
221 | Apple Valley | 11-11-0 | 0.177 | 6.6414
222 | El Modena | 15-7-0 | -0.245 | 6.639
223 | Indio | 10-7-0 | -0.019 | 6.6242
224 | California Academy Math/Science | 15-9-1 | -0.133 | 6.6214
225 | Samueli Academy | 14-13-0 | 0.065 | 6.619
226 | Bell Gardens | 16-10-0 | -0.141 | 6.6158
227 | Rialto | 16-7-0 | -0.313 | 6.6154
228 | Pomona Catholic | 9-11-0 | 0.249 | 6.6148
229 | Loma Linda Academy | 6-4-0 | 0.069 | 6.6068
230 | South Hills | 10-11-0 | 0.226 | 6.6012
231 | St. Genevieve | 13-9-1 | -0.065 | 6.587
232 | Fairmont Prep | 9-2-0 | -0.493 | 6.5864
233 | Gabrielino | 10-18-4 | 0.455 | 6.583
234 | Eisenhower | 12-10-0 | -0.054 | 6.5762
235 | San Jacinto Valley Academy | 17-5-0 | -0.563 | 6.5664
236 | Grand Terrace | 7-10-0 | 0.303 | 6.5566
237 | Burbank | 12-16-3 | 0.167 | 6.5554
238 | Paloma Valley | 6-16-0 | 0.555 | 6.554
239 | Tahquitz | 12-9-0 | -0.132 | 6.5346
240 | Esperanza | 3-17-1 | 0.81 | 6.505
241 | Warren | 6-16-0 | 0.526 | 6.5042
242 | Whittier Christian | 10-15-0 | 0.2 | 6.504
243 | Bolsa Grande | 15-3-1 | -0.651 | 6.5038
244 | Nordhoff | 15-4-0 | -0.673 | 6.5034
245 | Riverside Prep | 14-12-0 | -0.161 | 6.5008
246 | Big Bear | 16-7-0 | -0.459 | 6.5002
247 | San Gabriel Academy | 10-4-0 | -0.394 | 6.4962
248 | Jordan | 0-2-0 | 1.213 | 6.4896
249 | Northview | 6-11-1 | 0.325 | 6.487
250 | Pacifica/Oxnard | 14-5-0 | -0.565 | 6.459
251 | Lighthouse Christian | 18-6-0 | -0.631 | 6.4578
252 | Elsinore | 10-11-0 | -0.088 | 6.4544
253 | Kaiser | 10-11-0 | -0.01 | 6.451
254 | Redlands East Valley | 6-14-0 | 0.409 | 6.4508
255 | San Gabriel | 10-15-0 | 0.133 | 6.4506
256 | Pacifica/Garden Grove | 7-13-0 | 0.278 | 6.4406
257 | Brea Olinda | 8-18-0 | 0.326 | 6.4312
258 | Geffen Academy at UCLA | 11-6-0 | -0.412 | 6.4296
259 | St. Pius X - St. Matthias Academy | 15-9-0 | -0.4 | 6.415
260 | Colony | 9-7-0 | -0.184 | 6.3962
261 | Rio Mesa | 9-16-0 | 0.168 | 6.3926
262 | Segerstrom | 7-12-0 | 0.139 | 6.3728
263 | Desert Christian/Lancaster | 14-7-1 | -0.508 | 6.3564
264 | Ocean View | 7-19-3 | 0.244 | 6.3548
265 | Santa Rosa Academy | 14-9-0 | -0.481 | 6.3508
266 | University Prep | 18-10-0 | -0.578 | 6.3464
267 | San Jacinto Leadership Academy | 15-5-0 | -0.758 | 6.3424
268 | Ramona Convent | 15-16-1 | -0.206 | 6.3298
269 | St. Monica Preparatory | 7-18-4 | 0.294 | 6.3158
270 | Serrano | 7-18-0 | 0.264 | 6.2988
271 | San Gorgonio | 13-11-0 | -0.38 | 6.291
272 | San Marcos/Santa Barbara | 3-23-0 | 0.764 | 6.2908
273 | Mission Viejo | 1-15-0 | 0.947 | 6.2904
274 | St. Monica Academy | 15-7-1 | -0.629 | 6.2882
275 | de Toledo | 9-9-0 | -0.261 | 6.2868
276 | West Valley | 11-6-0 | -0.55 | 6.284
277 | Orange Vista | 14-11-0 | -0.428 | 6.2794
278 | Valley View | 5-14-0 | 0.264 | 6.2748
279 | La Quinta/Westminster | 11-8-0 | -0.444 | 6.2682
280 | Bellflower | 12-15-0 | -0.161 | 6.2528
281 | El Rancho | 12-10-0 | -0.388 | 6.2504
282 | Simi Valley | 3-12-0 | 0.511 | 6.2502
283 | Costa Mesa | 9-17-0 | -0.054 | 6.2432
284 | Cobalt Institute | 11-6-0 | -0.628 | 6.2374
285 | Citrus Valley | 5-18-0 | 0.345 | 6.234
286 | Eastside | 14-8-0 | -0.611 | 6.2338
287 | Nogales | 13-8-0 | -0.614 | 6.2242
288 | Vasquez | 12-6-0 | -0.657 | 6.2126
289 | Desert Christian Academy | 10-4-1 | -0.651 | 6.2118
290 | Charter Oak | 7-13-0 | 0.003 | 6.2066
291 | Shadow Hills | 11-6-0 | -0.674 | 6.1542
292 | Hillcrest | 10-14-0 | -0.205 | 6.149
293 | Wildwood | 8-7-0 | -0.497 | 6.1436
294 | Montclair | 13-5-0 | -0.919 | 6.1392
295 | Santa Clarita Christian | 14-8-2 | -0.611 | 6.1388
296 | Artesia | 6-8-0 | -0.17 | 6.137
297 | Buena Park | 16-9-0 | -0.787 | 6.1336
298 | St. Paul | 4-16-1 | 0.213 | 6.1256
299 | Sierra Vista | 18-13-0 | -0.694 | 6.1202
300 | Coachella Valley | 3-10-0 | 0.19 | 6.116
301 | Moreno Valley | 12-17-0 | -0.278 | 6.1124
302 | Leuzinger | 11-8-0 | -0.704 | 6.1032
303 | Western | 7-13-0 | -0.142 | 6.0926
304 | Jurupa Valley | 10-11-0 | -0.449 | 6.0892
305 | AGBU/Canoga Park | 8-14-0 | -0.186 | 6.0858
306 | Cantwell-Sacred Heart of Mary | 6-20-0 | 0.148 | 6.0846
307 | Jurupa Hills | 10-14-0 | -0.354 | 6.0842
308 | Rancho Alamitos | 9-9-0 | -0.499 | 6.0732
309 | Los Altos/Hacienda Heights | 8-16-0 | -0.148 | 6.0634
310 | St. Jeanne de Lestonnac | 11-10-0 | -0.59 | 6.058
311 | Garden Grove | 10-12-0 | -0.451 | 6.0558
312 | Inglewood | 8-5-0 | -0.735 | 6.045
313 | Golden Valley/Santa Clarita | 3-18-5 | 0.307 | 6.0394
314 | Carpinteria | 12-6-0 | -0.925 | 6.036
315 | Milken Community | 7-11-0 | -0.273 | 6.0294
316 | Wilson/Hacienda Heights | 8-10-0 | -0.447 | 6.0256
317 | Pilibos | 5-11-0 | -0.134 | 6.0142
318 | Victor Valley | 4-12-0 | -0.033 | 5.9874
319 | Rancho Mirage | 12-7-0 | -0.864 | 5.9862
320 | Redlands Adventist | 12-9-0 | -0.807 | 5.9826
321 | California | 9-15-0 | -0.358 | 5.9714
322 | California School/Deaf (CSDR) | 15-9-0 | -0.934 | 5.9692
323 | Buena | 3-11-0 | 0.154 | 5.9668
324 | Paramount | 3-20-0 | 0.299 | 5.9588
325 | Carter | 6-7-0 | -0.488 | 5.9584
326 | North, J.W. | 12-15-0 | -0.569 | 5.9532
327 | Westminster | 7-8-0 | -0.554 | 5.9412
328 | Beacon Hill | 8-6-0 | -0.797 | 5.9376
329 | Saddleback | 13-3-0 | -1.318 | 5.9314
330 | Excelsior Charter | 9-8-1 | -0.76 | 5.925
331 | Anaheim | 11-7-0 | -0.914 | 5.9202
332 | Katella | 9-12-0 | -0.552 | 5.9136
333 | Malibu | 3-11-0 | -0.007 | 5.9106
334 | St. Marys Academy | 9-10-0 | -0.638 | 5.9044
335 | Patriot | 11-16-0 | -0.568 | 5.8984
336 | Bishop Conaty-Loretto | 10-8-0 | -0.881 | 5.8948
337 | Indian Springs | 11-14-0 | -0.662 | 5.8946
338 | Villanova Prep | 6-12-0 | -0.353 | 5.8884
339 | Adelanto | 10-9-0 | -0.782 | 5.8626
340 | Azusa | 8-8-0 | -0.694 | 5.8572
341 | Fontana | 8-16-0 | -0.475 | 5.855
342 | Santa Paula | 8-15-0 | -0.488 | 5.8514
343 | Twentynine Palms | 12-6-1 | -1.08 | 5.851
344 | Knight, Pete | 7-5-1 | -0.862 | 5.8166
345 | La Quinta/La Quinta | 7-12-0 | -0.533 | 5.8144
346 | Glendale Adventist | 12-6-0 | -1.188 | 5.8074
347 | Godinez | 4-14-0 | -0.206 | 5.7968
348 | River Springs Magnolia | 11-6-0 | -1.231 | 5.7928
349 | Lancaster | 6-14-1 | -0.406 | 5.7918
350 | New Roads | 8-9-0 | -0.791 | 5.7858
351 | Estancia | 7-12-0 | -0.564 | 5.7832
352 | Loara | 9-13-0 | -0.707 | 5.7646
353 | Compton | 8-1-0 | -1.571 | 5.7638
354 | Silverado | 3-16-0 | -0.065 | 5.756
355 | West Covina | 3-20-0 | 0.126 | 5.7542
356 | Academy Careers & Exploration | 11-8-0 | -1.047 | 5.7496
357 | Ganesha | 11-9-0 | -1.096 | 5.7438
358 | Canyon Springs | 14-10-0 | -1.126 | 5.7288
359 | Rosemead | 9-6-0 | -1.059 | 5.7282
360 | Garey | 11-5-0 | -1.284 | 5.7272
361 | Chaffey | 9-16-0 | -0.661 | 5.7228
362 | Westmark | 9-0-0 | -2.089 | 5.7162
363 | La Mirada | 6-20-0 | -0.325 | 5.716
364 | Cornerstone Chr./Wildomar | 6-9-0 | -0.676 | 5.7138
365 | Hawthorne | 5-12-0 | -0.364 | 5.7122
366 | Bloomington | 11-11-0 | -0.934 | 5.7112
367 | Mark Keppel | 4-13-0 | -0.302 | 5.7026
368 | University Careers Sports Academy | 0-1-0 | 0.25 | 5.691
369 | Arroyo Valley | 9-14-0 | -0.815 | 5.677
370 | Miller, A.B. | 12-7-0 | -1.342 | 5.6736
371 | Dominguez | 10-6-0 | -1.288 | 5.6394
372 | Rancho Verde | 8-16-0 | -0.692 | 5.6376
373 | Avalon | 8-13-0 | -0.843 | 5.6244
374 | Firebaugh | 5-15-0 | -0.502 | 5.5836
375 | Palmdale Academy Charter | 7-12-1 | -0.754 | 5.5832
376 | Cate | 3-11-0 | -0.385 | 5.582
377 | Diamond Ranch | 8-18-0 | -0.695 | 5.58
378 | United Christian Academy | 4-14-0 | -0.376 | 5.5788
379 | Montebello | 11-17-0 | -0.872 | 5.5776
380 | Hamilton | 8-5-1 | -1.191 | 5.5658
381 | Glendale | 4-3-0 | -1.065 | 5.544
382 | La Habra | 1-23-0 | 0.208 | 5.5416
383 | Jordan | 2-21-0 | 0.02 | 5.536
384 | Fillmore | 5-7-0 | -0.902 | 5.5276
385 | Cathedral City | 9-12-0 | -1.033 | 5.5264
386 | Banning | 7-22-1 | -0.678 | 5.5044
387 | Heritage/Menifee | 4-17-0 | -0.444 | 5.5022
388 | Lawndale | 3-6-0 | -0.661 | 5.4958
389 | Tarbut V Torah | 4-5-0 | -0.962 | 5.4936
390 | Pacific Lutheran | 8-3-0 | -1.52 | 5.482
391 | Duarte | 12-13-0 | -1.246 | 5.4798
392 | Palmdale Aerospace Academy | 4-13-0 | -0.601 | 5.4618
393 | Silver Valley | 5-9-0 | -0.845 | 5.461
394 | Newport Christian Academy | 9-3-0 | -1.664 | 5.4572
395 | Orange County Classical Academy | 8-6-0 | -1.402 | 5.4426
396 | Lancaster Baptist | 5-10-0 | -0.82 | 5.428
397 | Yucca Valley | 5-13-1 | -0.815 | 5.426
398 | Del Sol | 3-20-0 | -0.261 | 5.4208
399 | Compton Early College | 6-3-0 | -1.476 | 5.4148
400 | Hawthorne MSA | 4-10-0 | -0.81 | 5.398
401 | Acaciawood Academy | 7-10-0 | -1.137 | 5.3926
402 | Bassett | 12-14-0 | -1.302 | 5.3876
403 | Perris | 7-10-0 | -1.112 | 5.3756
404 | Calvary Chapel Moreno Valley | 0-1-0 | -0.201 | 5.3738
405 | Legacy Christian Academy | 5-9-0 | -0.987 | 5.3686
406 | Newbury Park Adventist | 5-5-0 | -1.279 | 5.3662
407 | YULA (Yeshiva) | 2-5-0 | -0.667 | 5.3616
408 | La Sierra Academy | 7-7-0 | -1.33 | 5.358
409 | Orange | 7-13-0 | -1.04 | 5.352
410 | Ambassador Christian | 8-4-0 | -1.66 | 5.349
411 | California Military Institute | 3-12-0 | -0.633 | 5.3444
412 | Crossroads Christian | 3-9-0 | -0.694 | 5.3372
413 | Ramona/Riverside | 9-13-0 | -1.166 | 5.3298
414 | Mesrobian | 9-9-0 | -1.409 | 5.3242
415 | Lynwood | 3-15-0 | -0.532 | 5.3106
416 | Hueneme | 3-13-0 | -0.686 | 5.3038
417 | Hoover/Glendale | 2-9-0 | -0.595 | 5.303
418 | Citrus Hill | 5-12-0 | -0.972 | 5.2936
419 | Channel Islands | 2-11-0 | -0.602 | 5.2616
420 | San Gabriel Mission | 3-7-0 | -1.027 | 5.2086
421 | Santa Clara | 7-17-0 | -1.067 | 5.2046
422 | Los Amigos | 5-10-0 | -1.148 | 5.2044
423 | Vista Del Lago/Moreno Valley | 5-19-0 | -0.831 | 5.2038
424 | La Sierra | 2-17-0 | -0.536 | 5.2018
425 | Joshua Springs Christian | 6-0-0 | -2.351 | 5.1958
426 | Nuview Bridge | 3-20-0 | -0.631 | 5.1818
427 | Palmdale | 2-11-0 | -0.678 | 5.1614
428 | Liberty Christian | 11-5-0 | -2.023 | 5.1534
429 | Santa Ana Valley | 4-11-0 | -1.081 | 5.1488
430 | Shalhevet | 4-4-0 | -1.472 | 5.1426
431 | Victor Valley Christian | 5-12-0 | -1.08 | 5.142
432 | River Springs Charter/Hemet | 2-9-0 | -0.861 | 5.1178
433 | Pioneer | 4-14-0 | -0.951 | 5.1068
434 | San Fernando Valley Academy | 6-2-0 | -2.03 | 5.094
435 | Calvary Chapel/Downey | 5-16-0 | -1.017 | 5.0886
436 | Don Lugo | 2-12-0 | -0.754 | 5.0842
437 | South El Monte | 3-12-0 | -0.988 | 5.0714
438 | Santiago/Garden Grove | 4-12-0 | -1.123 | 5.0634
439 | Savanna | 3-18-0 | -0.785 | 5.053
440 | EF Academy | 6-3-0 | -1.97 | 5.032
441 | Mesa Grande | 3-7-0 | -1.224 | 5.0212
442 | Lakeside/Lake Elsinore | 1-13-0 | -0.599 | 5.0142
443 | Animo Leadership | 6-11-0 | -1.44 | 4.996
444 | PAL Charter Academy | 3-10-0 | -1.067 | 4.9866
445 | Sequoyah | 6-3-0 | -2.026 | 4.9798
446 | Rolling Hills Prep | 0-13-0 | -0.362 | 4.9516
447 | Magnolia Science Acad/Santa Ana | 4-2-0 | -1.938 | 4.9364
448 | California Lutheran Academy | 5-12-0 | -1.315 | 4.934
449 | St. Bernard | 1-7-0 | -0.898 | 4.9254
450 | Desert Hot Springs | 2-12-0 | -0.977 | 4.9176
451 | Arroyo | 6-10-0 | -1.565 | 4.917
452 | Grace | 4-7-0 | -1.528 | 4.8694
453 | Thacher | 4-9-0 | -1.483 | 4.8654
454 | Pilgrim | 6-9-0 | -1.745 | 4.857
455 | Highland Hall | 3-9-0 | -1.297 | 4.8546
456 | Gorman LC/Santa Clarita | 2-7-0 | -1.259 | 4.8482
457 | Lucerne Valley | 4-13-0 | -1.318 | 4.8314
458 | Blair | 2-6-0 | -1.342 | 4.8176
459 | Muir | 1-8-0 | -0.994 | 4.8062
460 | Cabrillo/Long Beach | 2-8-0 | -1.273 | 4.7974
461 | Delphi Academy | 5-7-0 | -1.841 | 4.7968
462 | Antelope Valley | 1-19-0 | -0.712 | 4.7886
463 | First Baptist/Long Beach | 6-7-0 | -1.916 | 4.7808
464 | Desert Chapel | 4-4-2 | -1.837 | 4.7756
465 | Rubidoux | 8-15-2 | -1.742 | 4.7656
466 | El Monte | 4-13-0 | -1.454 | 4.7552
467 | Magnolia | 1-16-0 | -0.864 | 4.7532
468 | Lakeview Leadership Academy | 1-10-0 | -1.008 | 4.7414
469 | Norton Science/Language Academy | 8-3-0 | -2.509 | 4.7402
470 | Workman | 7-8-0 | -2.005 | 4.73
471 | Entrepreneur/Highland | 4-11-0 | -1.575 | 4.729
472 | International School of Los Angeles | 4-13-0 | -1.43 | 4.725
473 | Littlerock | 1-10-0 | -0.977 | 4.7066
474 | Pomona | 5-14-0 | -1.53 | 4.685
475 | Desert Mirage | 7-13-1 | -1.86 | 4.663
476 | Ontario | 1-13-0 | -0.999 | 4.6612
477 | Glenn | 3-9-0 | -1.608 | 4.6554
478 | Cristo Rey OC | 2-4-0 | -1.738 | 4.6114
479 | Mountain View | 5-17-0 | -1.666 | 4.6078
480 | Entrepreneur/Fontana | 1-10-0 | -1.219 | 4.5702
481 | Alhambra/Alhambra | 3-9-0 | -1.694 | 4.5532
482 | Serra | 0-11-0 | -0.893 | 4.5324
483 | Dunn | 2-11-0 | -1.444 | 4.5252
484 | Santa Ana | 0-15-0 | -0.829 | 4.5252
485 | Faith Baptist | 0-13-0 | -0.88 | 4.522
486 | Colton | 1-18-0 | -1.104 | 4.4962
487 | Legacy College Prep | 0-5-0 | -1.243 | 4.4714
488 | Baldwin Park | 1-16-0 | -1.245 | 4.399
489 | Centennial/Compton | 0-9-0 | -1.12 | 4.387
490 | New Covenant Academy | 3-6-0 | -2.108 | 4.3564
491 | Noli Indian | 3-4-0 | -2.225 | 4.345
492 | Vista Meridian Global Academy | 4-10-0 | -2.089 | 4.3432
493 | Summit Leadership | 0-8-0 | -1.134 | 4.3082
494 | San Bernardino | 2-15-0 | -1.637 | 4.2636
495 | Packinghouse Christian | 3-12-0 | -1.886 | 4.2438
496 | Hillcrest Chr./Thousand Oaks | 0-9-0 | -1.322 | 4.2276
497 | Ojai Valley | 1-6-0 | -1.811 | 4.2268
498 | The SEED School of LA | 2-8-0 | -1.926 | 4.2268
499 | Summit View West | 0-2-0 | -1.529 | 4.2232
500 | NOVA Academy Early College | 4-4-0 | -2.58 | 4.19
501 | Orange County Christian Academy | 0-5-0 | -1.528 | 4.1734
502 | Providence/Santa Barbara | 1-8-0 | -1.779 | 4.1542
503 | Sherman Indian | 1-6-0 | -1.881 | 4.1168
504 | Lifeline Education Charter | 2-0-0 | -2.935 | 4
505 | Edgewood | 2-10-0 | -2.22 | 3.927
506 | Midland | 2-2-0 | -2.82 | 3.905
507 | Southwestern Academy | 1-8-0 | -2.172 | 3.8966
508 | Summit View | 0-10-0 | -1.803 | 3.8444
509 | Oak Grove | 1-1-0 | -2.528 | 3.8414
510 | Weaver, Jack | 0-7-0 | -1.882 | 3.8246
511 | BYE | 1-0-0 | -2.719 | 3.8132
512 | Pacific | 0-14-0 | -1.61 | 3.79
513 | Eastside Christian | 1-5-0 | -2.569 | 3.6542
514 | Animo City of Champions | 0-11-0 | -1.932 | 3.6516
515 | Waldorf OC | 2-4-0 | -2.888 | 3.6454
516 | Waverly | 0-6-0 | -2.116 | 3.6178
517 | Public Safety Academy | 2-11-0 | -2.638 | 3.5924
518 | Bethel Christian/Riverside | 3-3-0 | -3.284 | 3.5732
519 | Grove | 2-5-0 | -2.999 | 3.5202
520 | La Puente | 0-8-0 | -2.284 | 3.4342
521 | Bethel Baptist | 0-5-0 | -2.45 | 3.405
522 | Besant Hill | 0-1-0 | -2.528 | 3.3654
523 | River Springs Charter/Temecula | 0-4-0 | -2.835 | 3.07
Loading recommendations... Please wait while we load personalized content recommendations
Tarek Fattal has been covering high school sports since 2015 in Southern California and primarily in Los Angeles, covering notable athletes such as Bronny James, Kayvon Thibodeaux and Alyssa Thompson. He was with the LA Daily News for eight years, which included being the beat reporter for the UCLA men's basketball team. Tarek can be seen on TV regularly on CBS/KCAL as a sports analyst with Jim Hill.Follow tarek_fattal