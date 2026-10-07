CIF Southern Section Girls Volleyball Playoff Computer Rankings, Oct. 6 (#3)

The CIF Southern Section uses the 'competitive equity' model to produce its playoff brackets for a number of sports, most notably football, basketball, and volleyball.

The competitive equity model uses computer rankings to judge teams on its current season. A team's rank will be produced based on wins, losses, strength of schedule, and other variables like win differential.

Previous systems used by the CIF to produce the postseason divisions have included school enrollment, geography, and most recently (before competitive equity), the last two seasons of data, which was used to predetermine divisions before the season started.

Below is the third published edition of the 2026 girls volleyball computer rankings, which will end up determining the Division 1 playoff field size and berths (and at-large berths) for the subsequent divisions below. A newly updated version of the computer rankings will be published periodically for the rest of the season, according to the CIF website.

The season ends October 14. The playoffs are set to start October 20, according to the CIF calendar. The CIF Finals are slotted for November 5-7. There were 10 playoff divisions in 2025.

Here are the latest computer rankings published on October 6, which ranks all 523 teams.

COMPUTER RANKINGS #3

(Rank, School, Record, Strength of Schedule, Power Rating)

1 | Mater Dei | 26-1-0 | 2.902 | 10.1364

2 | Sierra Canyon | 26-1-0 | 2.858 | 10.1106

3 | Mira Costa | 17-6-0 | 2.736 | 9.2972

4 | Los Alamitos | 25-5-0 | 2.267 | 9.0974

5 | Newport Harbor | 24-6-0 | 2.287 | 9.0744

6 | Santa Margarita | 13-8-0 | 2.814 | 9.0718

7 | Marymount | 15-8-0 | 2.683 | 9.0396

8 | Harvard-Westlake | 15-11-0 | 2.884 | 9.0308

9 | Poly/Long Beach | 17-3-0 | 2.187 | 9.0234

10 | Lutheran/Orange | 24-5-0 | 1.94 | 8.969

11 | Oaks Christian | 19-2-0 | 1.906 | 8.9642

12 | Mayfield | 21-1-0 | 1.598 | 8.9236

13 | Murrieta Valley | 22-6-0 | 2.129 | 8.8918

14 | Bishop Montgomery | 17-3-0 | 1.804 | 8.7228

15 | Crean Lutheran | 21-4-0 | 1.829 | 8.7188

16 | Redondo Union | 15-8-0 | 2.243 | 8.6806

17 | West Ranch | 13-6-0 | 2.159 | 8.6648

18 | Notre Dame/Sherman Oaks | 16-7-0 | 2.091 | 8.6362

19 | Roosevelt, Eleanor | 22-5-0 | 1.74 | 8.594

20 | Centennial/Corona | 24-9-0 | 1.797 | 8.5844

21 | Campbell Hall | 18-4-0 | 1.629 | 8.5788

22 | Palos Verdes | 16-10-0 | 2.263 | 8.5786

23 | San Juan Hills | 16-11-0 | 2.301 | 8.5742

24 | Los Osos | 20-4-0 | 1.634 | 8.5248

25 | Thousand Oaks | 22-6-0 | 1.662 | 8.4984

26 | JSerra Catholic | 9-15-0 | 2.635 | 8.458

27 | Crescenta Valley | 21-7-0 | 1.755 | 8.448

28 | Windward | 16-3-0 | 1.444 | 8.4148

29 | Corona Del Mar | 20-7-0 | 1.663 | 8.4116

30 | Huntington Beach | 20-11-0 | 1.867 | 8.3894

31 | La Canada | 16-9-0 | 1.951 | 8.3792

32 | Sunny Hills | 20-7-0 | 1.612 | 8.3424

33 | Newbury Park | 26-9-0 | 1.445 | 8.331

34 | Edison/HB | 12-15-0 | 2.211 | 8.2532

35 | Rosary Academy | 24-8-0 | 1.341 | 8.2082

36 | Beckman, Arnold | 22-9-0 | 1.488 | 8.2026

37 | Flintridge Prep | 17-2-0 | 0.991 | 8.1902

38 | Chaminade | 17-11-0 | 1.707 | 8.1774

39 | Millikan | 7-5-0 | 1.824 | 8.1768

40 | St. Margarets Episcopal | 14-5-0 | 1.512 | 8.1514

41 | Etiwanda | 19-13-0 | 1.696 | 8.1352

42 | Oak Park | 18-8-0 | 1.471 | 8.1302

43 | Foothill/Santa Ana | 21-5-0 | 1.138 | 8.1276

44 | Marina | 21-14-0 | 1.606 | 8.1182

45 | Temecula Valley | 14-8-0 | 1.652 | 8.1154

46 | Murrieta Mesa | 19-9-0 | 1.465 | 8.113

47 | Crossroads | 20-5-0 | 1.129 | 8.1058

48 | Santiago/Corona | 14-8-0 | 1.611 | 8.0912

49 | Ayala, Ruben | 17-5-0 | 1.322 | 8.0894

50 | Bishop Amat | 20-13-0 | 1.606 | 8.0862

51 | Alemany | 20-8-0 | 1.36 | 8.084

52 | Redlands | 20-10-0 | 1.418 | 8.0806

53 | Valley Christian/Cerritos | 18-10-0 | 1.499 | 8.0708

54 | South Torrance | 16-11-0 | 1.571 | 8.0302

55 | Arcadia | 19-8-0 | 1.282 | 7.9784

56 | St. Joseph/Lakewood | 20-14-0 | 1.504 | 7.9768

57 | Chino Hills | 12-10-0 | 1.679 | 7.9688

58 | Cerritos | 24-3-0 | 0.688 | 7.9676

59 | Saugus | 25-7-1 | 1.045 | 7.951

60 | Chaparral | 9-12-0 | 1.907 | 7.9494

61 | Great Oak | 11-8-0 | 1.606 | 7.9322

62 | Dana Hills | 15-14-0 | 1.649 | 7.9248

63 | Portola | 14-8-0 | 1.413 | 7.9206

64 | Aliso Niguel | 12-12-0 | 1.671 | 7.8862

65 | Hemet | 20-3-0 | 0.615 | 7.881

66 | Claremont | 10-9-0 | 1.643 | 7.8806

67 | La Salle | 14-9-0 | 1.431 | 7.8712

68 | San Marino | 23-6-0 | 0.891 | 7.8692

69 | Glendora | 13-11-0 | 1.493 | 7.8316

70 | El Dorado | 20-9-0 | 1.046 | 7.8102

71 | Royal | 15-6-0 | 1.104 | 7.8048

72 | Bonita | 15-4-0 | 0.869 | 7.7958

73 | Rancho Cucamonga | 12-13-0 | 1.538 | 7.7836

74 | Vista Murrieta | 10-10-0 | 1.502 | 7.7764

75 | North Torrance | 20-6-0 | 0.879 | 7.7758

76 | South Pasadena | 12-13-0 | 1.538 | 7.7736

77 | Yorba Linda | 18-13-0 | 1.283 | 7.7566

78 | San Clemente | 10-18-0 | 1.803 | 7.7526

79 | Oak Hills | 16-3-0 | 0.696 | 7.7382

80 | Summit | 20-3-0 | 0.461 | 7.6952

81 | San Dimas | 21-7-0 | 0.814 | 7.6938

82 | Santa Monica | 13-5-0 | 0.899 | 7.6778

83 | Poly/Pasadena | 10-10-0 | 1.455 | 7.676

84 | El Segundo | 6-10-0 | 1.761 | 7.6712

85 | Santa Barbara | 20-9-0 | 0.904 | 7.6688

86 | Northwood | 18-10-0 | 1.062 | 7.6674

87 | Chadwick | 12-8-0 | 1.199 | 7.6648

88 | Xavier Prep | 17-9-0 | 0.989 | 7.6578

89 | Ventura | 11-8-0 | 1.242 | 7.6484

90 | Fountain Valley | 14-10-0 | 1.078 | 7.6396

91 | Whitney | 20-9-0 | 0.84 | 7.616

92 | Marlborough | 10-11-0 | 1.359 | 7.5938

93 | Canyon/Anaheim | 13-10-0 | 1.142 | 7.5934

94 | Ontario Christian | 8-9-0 | 1.435 | 7.591

95 | Burroughs/Burbank | 12-13-0 | 1.321 | 7.5822

96 | Notre Dame Academy | 13-13-0 | 1.218 | 7.5796

97 | Louisville | 11-7-0 | 1.079 | 7.5618

98 | Linfield Christian | 12-7-0 | 1.021 | 7.5592

99 | Tesoro | 9-12-0 | 1.42 | 7.538

100 | King, Martin Luther | 18-6-0 | 0.607 | 7.5214

101 | Capistrano Valley | 12-14-0 | 1.274 | 7.5168

102 | Viewpoint | 9-5-0 | 0.967 | 7.5064

103 | El Toro | 16-9-1 | 0.845 | 7.495

104 | Temple City | 14-6-0 | 0.749 | 7.4838

105 | Kennedy/La Palma | 19-8-0 | 0.684 | 7.4828

106 | Academy/Academic Excellence | 22-2-0 | -0.141 | 7.4688

107 | Westridge | 15-6-4 | 0.815 | 7.468

108 | Village Christian | 11-18-0 | 1.421 | 7.4652

109 | Peninsula | 14-9-0 | 0.902 | 7.4614

110 | Trabuco Hills | 12-11-1 | 1.149 | 7.4598

111 | Arrowhead Christian | 14-5-0 | 0.671 | 7.4572

112 | Paraclete | 15-4-0 | 0.493 | 7.4266

113 | San Jacinto | 10-9-0 | 1.078 | 7.4166

114 | Calabasas | 12-16-0 | 1.238 | 7.4146

115 | Diamond Bar | 19-9-0 | 0.63 | 7.414

116 | Camarillo | 12-14-0 | 1.13 | 7.401

117 | St. Anthony | 12-10-0 | 0.955 | 7.398

118 | Sage Hill | 8-20-0 | 1.498 | 7.3956

119 | Irvine | 9-8-0 | 1.043 | 7.3826

120 | Laguna Beach | 9-14-0 | 1.312 | 7.3814

121 | Woodcrest Christian | 19-10-0 | 0.665 | 7.377

122 | Sultana | 17-6-0 | 0.466 | 7.3692

123 | Valencia/Valencia | 14-13-0 | 0.981 | 7.3682

124 | Westlake | 9-9-0 | 1.116 | 7.3612

125 | Canyon/Canyon Country | 13-12-0 | 0.968 | 7.3576

126 | Beaumont | 10-9-0 | 0.949 | 7.3418

127 | Liberty/Winchester | 15-10-0 | 0.748 | 7.3406

128 | Flintridge Sacred Heart | 17-17-0 | 0.922 | 7.3364

129 | Sonora | 15-8-0 | 0.637 | 7.3234

130 | Quartz Hill | 18-14-0 | 0.731 | 7.3162

131 | Culver City | 12-11-0 | 0.875 | 7.278

132 | Western Christian | 16-11-0 | 0.692 | 7.2744

133 | La Serna | 16-8-1 | 0.535 | 7.254

134 | Hesperia | 16-7-0 | 0.422 | 7.2374

135 | Southlands Christian | 19-6-0 | 0.239 | 7.2258

136 | Gahr | 22-10-0 | 0.341 | 7.2242

137 | Agoura | 7-13-0 | 1.228 | 7.2216

138 | Upland | 14-15-0 | 0.871 | 7.2182

139 | Troy | 17-9-0 | 0.421 | 7.2162

140 | Palm Desert | 18-9-0 | 0.435 | 7.209

141 | Pacifica Christian/Santa Monica | 18-4-0 | 0.004 | 7.1968

142 | Maranatha | 12-12-0 | 0.8 | 7.177

143 | Providence/Burbank | 16-8-3 | 0.533 | 7.1756

144 | The Archer School for Girls | 11-15-0 | 0.94 | 7.172

145 | Brentwood | 5-8-0 | 1.179 | 7.1698

146 | Moorpark | 11-10-0 | 0.735 | 7.165

147 | Lakewood | 17-12-0 | 0.531 | 7.1372

148 | Wilson/Long Beach | 10-17-0 | 1.028 | 7.1266

149 | Holy Martyrs | 16-9-0 | 0.411 | 7.1112

150 | Mary Star of the Sea | 19-3-0 | -0.212 | 7.1026

151 | West Torrance | 9-14-0 | 0.909 | 7.0898

152 | Castaic | 14-11-0 | 0.559 | 7.0898

153 | Temecula Prep | 21-6-0 | -0.042 | 7.0876

154 | Hesperia Christian | 14-7-0 | 0.235 | 7.086

155 | Hart High | 8-15-2 | 1.03 | 7.084

156 | Granite Hills/Apple Valley | 15-3-0 | -0.107 | 7.0656

157 | Covina | 22-2-0 | -0.521 | 7.0638

158 | Wiseburn Da Vinci | 9-12-0 | 0.813 | 7.0566

159 | Temescal Canyon | 14-7-0 | 0.289 | 7.0498

160 | Alta Loma | 8-13-0 | 0.968 | 7.0496

161 | Burroughs/Ridgecrest | 16-9-2 | 0.335 | 7.045

162 | Oakwood | 7-16-0 | 1.061 | 7.0302

163 | Poly/Riverside | 13-11-0 | 0.502 | 7.0294

164 | Norwalk | 16-9-0 | 0.313 | 7.0116

165 | St. Bonaventure | 17-4-0 | -0.15 | 7.009

166 | Yucaipa | 8-12-0 | 0.81 | 6.978

167 | Bishop Diego | 14-6-0 | 0.131 | 6.9772

168 | Norco | 8-12-0 | 0.802 | 6.9724

169 | Rim of the World | 18-11-0 | 0.166 | 6.9652

170 | Oxnard | 13-14-0 | 0.537 | 6.9454

171 | Walnut | 9-14-0 | 0.756 | 6.9442

172 | Schurr | 19-10-0 | 0.112 | 6.9414

173 | Calvary Chapel/Santa Ana | 13-9-0 | 0.33 | 6.94

174 | Capistrano Valley Christian | 12-14-1 | 0.607 | 6.9364

175 | Cajon | 8-11-0 | 0.712 | 6.9364

176 | Rowland | 22-7-0 | -0.16 | 6.932

177 | Immaculate Heart | 12-7-0 | 0.137 | 6.9254

178 | Monrovia | 14-15-0 | 0.479 | 6.9218

179 | Le Lycee | 10-7-0 | 0.377 | 6.9194

180 | Rancho Christian | 6-11-0 | 0.833 | 6.9146

181 | Woodbridge | 11-13-0 | 0.53 | 6.899

182 | Dos Pueblos | 11-11-0 | 0.46 | 6.898

183 | Webb | 9-7-0 | 0.295 | 6.872

184 | Foothill Technology | 13-5-0 | -0.038 | 6.8714

185 | Torrance | 13-12-0 | 0.329 | 6.8648

186 | Mayfair | 17-13-0 | 0.216 | 6.8612

187 | Villa Park | 10-11-0 | 0.501 | 6.8552

188 | Tustin | 12-12-0 | 0.396 | 6.8402

189 | Norte Vista | 19-3-0 | -0.556 | 6.8348

190 | Laguna Hills | 11-6-0 | 0.134 | 6.8288

191 | Santa Fe | 15-14-0 | 0.323 | 6.8266

192 | Century | 16-2-0 | -0.515 | 6.818

193 | Heritage Christian | 4-13-0 | 0.987 | 6.8084

194 | Cypress | 5-22-0 | 1.121 | 6.7992

195 | St. Lucys | 14-17-0 | 0.44 | 6.799

196 | Corona | 12-18-0 | 0.561 | 6.7932

197 | Palm Springs | 12-8-0 | 0.132 | 6.7884

198 | Vistamar | 11-3-0 | -0.27 | 6.785

199 | Valencia/Placentia | 11-12-0 | 0.381 | 6.7802

200 | Beverly Hills | 12-8-0 | 0.14 | 6.779

201 | Pacifica Christian/Orange Cty | 7-15-0 | 0.748 | 6.7736

202 | Aquinas | 14-13-0 | 0.231 | 6.7662

203 | Fullerton | 14-12-0 | 0.202 | 6.7624

204 | Laguna Blanca | 13-9-0 | 0.077 | 6.7594

205 | University | 6-15-0 | 0.793 | 6.7556

206 | Barstow | 9-8-0 | 0.274 | 6.7468

207 | Trinity Classical Academy | 14-4-0 | -0.289 | 6.7442

208 | Downey | 10-15-0 | 0.492 | 6.7404

209 | Buckley | 14-8-2 | 0.024 | 6.7368

210 | Oxford Academy | 14-8-1 | 0.05 | 6.736

211 | Rio Hondo Prep | 16-11-0 | -0.021 | 6.7338

212 | Arlington | 16-6-0 | -0.273 | 6.7064

213 | Pasadena | 16-12-0 | 0.005 | 6.69

214 | Notre Dame/Riverside | 11-8-0 | 0.069 | 6.6888

215 | Highland | 17-13-1 | 0.002 | 6.6864

216 | Marshall/Pasadena | 13-6-0 | -0.175 | 6.682

217 | Whittier | 15-9-0 | -0.09 | 6.679

218 | Calvary Baptist | 15-12-0 | 0.034 | 6.6738

219 | Chino | 12-11-0 | 0.15 | 6.662

220 | Sacred Heart/Los Angeles | 8-5-0 | 0.07 | 6.654

221 | Apple Valley | 11-11-0 | 0.177 | 6.6414

222 | El Modena | 15-7-0 | -0.245 | 6.639

223 | Indio | 10-7-0 | -0.019 | 6.6242

224 | California Academy Math/Science | 15-9-1 | -0.133 | 6.6214

225 | Samueli Academy | 14-13-0 | 0.065 | 6.619

226 | Bell Gardens | 16-10-0 | -0.141 | 6.6158

227 | Rialto | 16-7-0 | -0.313 | 6.6154

228 | Pomona Catholic | 9-11-0 | 0.249 | 6.6148

229 | Loma Linda Academy | 6-4-0 | 0.069 | 6.6068

230 | South Hills | 10-11-0 | 0.226 | 6.6012

231 | St. Genevieve | 13-9-1 | -0.065 | 6.587

232 | Fairmont Prep | 9-2-0 | -0.493 | 6.5864

233 | Gabrielino | 10-18-4 | 0.455 | 6.583

234 | Eisenhower | 12-10-0 | -0.054 | 6.5762

235 | San Jacinto Valley Academy | 17-5-0 | -0.563 | 6.5664

236 | Grand Terrace | 7-10-0 | 0.303 | 6.5566

237 | Burbank | 12-16-3 | 0.167 | 6.5554

238 | Paloma Valley | 6-16-0 | 0.555 | 6.554

239 | Tahquitz | 12-9-0 | -0.132 | 6.5346

240 | Esperanza | 3-17-1 | 0.81 | 6.505

241 | Warren | 6-16-0 | 0.526 | 6.5042

242 | Whittier Christian | 10-15-0 | 0.2 | 6.504

243 | Bolsa Grande | 15-3-1 | -0.651 | 6.5038

244 | Nordhoff | 15-4-0 | -0.673 | 6.5034

245 | Riverside Prep | 14-12-0 | -0.161 | 6.5008

246 | Big Bear | 16-7-0 | -0.459 | 6.5002

247 | San Gabriel Academy | 10-4-0 | -0.394 | 6.4962

248 | Jordan | 0-2-0 | 1.213 | 6.4896

249 | Northview | 6-11-1 | 0.325 | 6.487

250 | Pacifica/Oxnard | 14-5-0 | -0.565 | 6.459

251 | Lighthouse Christian | 18-6-0 | -0.631 | 6.4578

252 | Elsinore | 10-11-0 | -0.088 | 6.4544

253 | Kaiser | 10-11-0 | -0.01 | 6.451

254 | Redlands East Valley | 6-14-0 | 0.409 | 6.4508

255 | San Gabriel | 10-15-0 | 0.133 | 6.4506

256 | Pacifica/Garden Grove | 7-13-0 | 0.278 | 6.4406

257 | Brea Olinda | 8-18-0 | 0.326 | 6.4312

258 | Geffen Academy at UCLA | 11-6-0 | -0.412 | 6.4296

259 | St. Pius X - St. Matthias Academy | 15-9-0 | -0.4 | 6.415

260 | Colony | 9-7-0 | -0.184 | 6.3962

261 | Rio Mesa | 9-16-0 | 0.168 | 6.3926

262 | Segerstrom | 7-12-0 | 0.139 | 6.3728

263 | Desert Christian/Lancaster | 14-7-1 | -0.508 | 6.3564

264 | Ocean View | 7-19-3 | 0.244 | 6.3548

265 | Santa Rosa Academy | 14-9-0 | -0.481 | 6.3508

266 | University Prep | 18-10-0 | -0.578 | 6.3464

267 | San Jacinto Leadership Academy | 15-5-0 | -0.758 | 6.3424

268 | Ramona Convent | 15-16-1 | -0.206 | 6.3298

269 | St. Monica Preparatory | 7-18-4 | 0.294 | 6.3158

270 | Serrano | 7-18-0 | 0.264 | 6.2988

271 | San Gorgonio | 13-11-0 | -0.38 | 6.291

272 | San Marcos/Santa Barbara | 3-23-0 | 0.764 | 6.2908

273 | Mission Viejo | 1-15-0 | 0.947 | 6.2904

274 | St. Monica Academy | 15-7-1 | -0.629 | 6.2882

275 | de Toledo | 9-9-0 | -0.261 | 6.2868

276 | West Valley | 11-6-0 | -0.55 | 6.284

277 | Orange Vista | 14-11-0 | -0.428 | 6.2794

278 | Valley View | 5-14-0 | 0.264 | 6.2748

279 | La Quinta/Westminster | 11-8-0 | -0.444 | 6.2682

280 | Bellflower | 12-15-0 | -0.161 | 6.2528

281 | El Rancho | 12-10-0 | -0.388 | 6.2504

282 | Simi Valley | 3-12-0 | 0.511 | 6.2502

283 | Costa Mesa | 9-17-0 | -0.054 | 6.2432

284 | Cobalt Institute | 11-6-0 | -0.628 | 6.2374

285 | Citrus Valley | 5-18-0 | 0.345 | 6.234

286 | Eastside | 14-8-0 | -0.611 | 6.2338

287 | Nogales | 13-8-0 | -0.614 | 6.2242

288 | Vasquez | 12-6-0 | -0.657 | 6.2126

289 | Desert Christian Academy | 10-4-1 | -0.651 | 6.2118

290 | Charter Oak | 7-13-0 | 0.003 | 6.2066

291 | Shadow Hills | 11-6-0 | -0.674 | 6.1542

292 | Hillcrest | 10-14-0 | -0.205 | 6.149

293 | Wildwood | 8-7-0 | -0.497 | 6.1436

294 | Montclair | 13-5-0 | -0.919 | 6.1392

295 | Santa Clarita Christian | 14-8-2 | -0.611 | 6.1388

296 | Artesia | 6-8-0 | -0.17 | 6.137

297 | Buena Park | 16-9-0 | -0.787 | 6.1336

298 | St. Paul | 4-16-1 | 0.213 | 6.1256

299 | Sierra Vista | 18-13-0 | -0.694 | 6.1202

300 | Coachella Valley | 3-10-0 | 0.19 | 6.116

301 | Moreno Valley | 12-17-0 | -0.278 | 6.1124

302 | Leuzinger | 11-8-0 | -0.704 | 6.1032

303 | Western | 7-13-0 | -0.142 | 6.0926

304 | Jurupa Valley | 10-11-0 | -0.449 | 6.0892

305 | AGBU/Canoga Park | 8-14-0 | -0.186 | 6.0858

306 | Cantwell-Sacred Heart of Mary | 6-20-0 | 0.148 | 6.0846

307 | Jurupa Hills | 10-14-0 | -0.354 | 6.0842

308 | Rancho Alamitos | 9-9-0 | -0.499 | 6.0732

309 | Los Altos/Hacienda Heights | 8-16-0 | -0.148 | 6.0634

310 | St. Jeanne de Lestonnac | 11-10-0 | -0.59 | 6.058

311 | Garden Grove | 10-12-0 | -0.451 | 6.0558

312 | Inglewood | 8-5-0 | -0.735 | 6.045

313 | Golden Valley/Santa Clarita | 3-18-5 | 0.307 | 6.0394

314 | Carpinteria | 12-6-0 | -0.925 | 6.036

315 | Milken Community | 7-11-0 | -0.273 | 6.0294

316 | Wilson/Hacienda Heights | 8-10-0 | -0.447 | 6.0256

317 | Pilibos | 5-11-0 | -0.134 | 6.0142

318 | Victor Valley | 4-12-0 | -0.033 | 5.9874

319 | Rancho Mirage | 12-7-0 | -0.864 | 5.9862

320 | Redlands Adventist | 12-9-0 | -0.807 | 5.9826

321 | California | 9-15-0 | -0.358 | 5.9714

322 | California School/Deaf (CSDR) | 15-9-0 | -0.934 | 5.9692

323 | Buena | 3-11-0 | 0.154 | 5.9668

324 | Paramount | 3-20-0 | 0.299 | 5.9588

325 | Carter | 6-7-0 | -0.488 | 5.9584

326 | North, J.W. | 12-15-0 | -0.569 | 5.9532

327 | Westminster | 7-8-0 | -0.554 | 5.9412

328 | Beacon Hill | 8-6-0 | -0.797 | 5.9376

329 | Saddleback | 13-3-0 | -1.318 | 5.9314

330 | Excelsior Charter | 9-8-1 | -0.76 | 5.925

331 | Anaheim | 11-7-0 | -0.914 | 5.9202

332 | Katella | 9-12-0 | -0.552 | 5.9136

333 | Malibu | 3-11-0 | -0.007 | 5.9106

334 | St. Marys Academy | 9-10-0 | -0.638 | 5.9044

335 | Patriot | 11-16-0 | -0.568 | 5.8984

336 | Bishop Conaty-Loretto | 10-8-0 | -0.881 | 5.8948

337 | Indian Springs | 11-14-0 | -0.662 | 5.8946

338 | Villanova Prep | 6-12-0 | -0.353 | 5.8884

339 | Adelanto | 10-9-0 | -0.782 | 5.8626

340 | Azusa | 8-8-0 | -0.694 | 5.8572

341 | Fontana | 8-16-0 | -0.475 | 5.855

342 | Santa Paula | 8-15-0 | -0.488 | 5.8514

343 | Twentynine Palms | 12-6-1 | -1.08 | 5.851

344 | Knight, Pete | 7-5-1 | -0.862 | 5.8166

345 | La Quinta/La Quinta | 7-12-0 | -0.533 | 5.8144

346 | Glendale Adventist | 12-6-0 | -1.188 | 5.8074

347 | Godinez | 4-14-0 | -0.206 | 5.7968

348 | River Springs Magnolia | 11-6-0 | -1.231 | 5.7928

349 | Lancaster | 6-14-1 | -0.406 | 5.7918

350 | New Roads | 8-9-0 | -0.791 | 5.7858

351 | Estancia | 7-12-0 | -0.564 | 5.7832

352 | Loara | 9-13-0 | -0.707 | 5.7646

353 | Compton | 8-1-0 | -1.571 | 5.7638

354 | Silverado | 3-16-0 | -0.065 | 5.756

355 | West Covina | 3-20-0 | 0.126 | 5.7542

356 | Academy Careers & Exploration | 11-8-0 | -1.047 | 5.7496

357 | Ganesha | 11-9-0 | -1.096 | 5.7438

358 | Canyon Springs | 14-10-0 | -1.126 | 5.7288

359 | Rosemead | 9-6-0 | -1.059 | 5.7282

360 | Garey | 11-5-0 | -1.284 | 5.7272

361 | Chaffey | 9-16-0 | -0.661 | 5.7228

362 | Westmark | 9-0-0 | -2.089 | 5.7162

363 | La Mirada | 6-20-0 | -0.325 | 5.716

364 | Cornerstone Chr./Wildomar | 6-9-0 | -0.676 | 5.7138

365 | Hawthorne | 5-12-0 | -0.364 | 5.7122

366 | Bloomington | 11-11-0 | -0.934 | 5.7112

367 | Mark Keppel | 4-13-0 | -0.302 | 5.7026

368 | University Careers Sports Academy | 0-1-0 | 0.25 | 5.691

369 | Arroyo Valley | 9-14-0 | -0.815 | 5.677

370 | Miller, A.B. | 12-7-0 | -1.342 | 5.6736

371 | Dominguez | 10-6-0 | -1.288 | 5.6394

372 | Rancho Verde | 8-16-0 | -0.692 | 5.6376

373 | Avalon | 8-13-0 | -0.843 | 5.6244

374 | Firebaugh | 5-15-0 | -0.502 | 5.5836

375 | Palmdale Academy Charter | 7-12-1 | -0.754 | 5.5832

376 | Cate | 3-11-0 | -0.385 | 5.582

377 | Diamond Ranch | 8-18-0 | -0.695 | 5.58

378 | United Christian Academy | 4-14-0 | -0.376 | 5.5788

379 | Montebello | 11-17-0 | -0.872 | 5.5776

380 | Hamilton | 8-5-1 | -1.191 | 5.5658

381 | Glendale | 4-3-0 | -1.065 | 5.544

382 | La Habra | 1-23-0 | 0.208 | 5.5416

383 | Jordan | 2-21-0 | 0.02 | 5.536

384 | Fillmore | 5-7-0 | -0.902 | 5.5276

385 | Cathedral City | 9-12-0 | -1.033 | 5.5264

386 | Banning | 7-22-1 | -0.678 | 5.5044

387 | Heritage/Menifee | 4-17-0 | -0.444 | 5.5022

388 | Lawndale | 3-6-0 | -0.661 | 5.4958

389 | Tarbut V Torah | 4-5-0 | -0.962 | 5.4936

390 | Pacific Lutheran | 8-3-0 | -1.52 | 5.482

391 | Duarte | 12-13-0 | -1.246 | 5.4798

392 | Palmdale Aerospace Academy | 4-13-0 | -0.601 | 5.4618

393 | Silver Valley | 5-9-0 | -0.845 | 5.461

394 | Newport Christian Academy | 9-3-0 | -1.664 | 5.4572

395 | Orange County Classical Academy | 8-6-0 | -1.402 | 5.4426

396 | Lancaster Baptist | 5-10-0 | -0.82 | 5.428

397 | Yucca Valley | 5-13-1 | -0.815 | 5.426

398 | Del Sol | 3-20-0 | -0.261 | 5.4208

399 | Compton Early College | 6-3-0 | -1.476 | 5.4148

400 | Hawthorne MSA | 4-10-0 | -0.81 | 5.398

401 | Acaciawood Academy | 7-10-0 | -1.137 | 5.3926

402 | Bassett | 12-14-0 | -1.302 | 5.3876

403 | Perris | 7-10-0 | -1.112 | 5.3756

404 | Calvary Chapel Moreno Valley | 0-1-0 | -0.201 | 5.3738

405 | Legacy Christian Academy | 5-9-0 | -0.987 | 5.3686

406 | Newbury Park Adventist | 5-5-0 | -1.279 | 5.3662

407 | YULA (Yeshiva) | 2-5-0 | -0.667 | 5.3616

408 | La Sierra Academy | 7-7-0 | -1.33 | 5.358

409 | Orange | 7-13-0 | -1.04 | 5.352

410 | Ambassador Christian | 8-4-0 | -1.66 | 5.349

411 | California Military Institute | 3-12-0 | -0.633 | 5.3444

412 | Crossroads Christian | 3-9-0 | -0.694 | 5.3372

413 | Ramona/Riverside | 9-13-0 | -1.166 | 5.3298

414 | Mesrobian | 9-9-0 | -1.409 | 5.3242

415 | Lynwood | 3-15-0 | -0.532 | 5.3106

416 | Hueneme | 3-13-0 | -0.686 | 5.3038

417 | Hoover/Glendale | 2-9-0 | -0.595 | 5.303

418 | Citrus Hill | 5-12-0 | -0.972 | 5.2936

419 | Channel Islands | 2-11-0 | -0.602 | 5.2616

420 | San Gabriel Mission | 3-7-0 | -1.027 | 5.2086

421 | Santa Clara | 7-17-0 | -1.067 | 5.2046

422 | Los Amigos | 5-10-0 | -1.148 | 5.2044

423 | Vista Del Lago/Moreno Valley | 5-19-0 | -0.831 | 5.2038

424 | La Sierra | 2-17-0 | -0.536 | 5.2018

425 | Joshua Springs Christian | 6-0-0 | -2.351 | 5.1958

426 | Nuview Bridge | 3-20-0 | -0.631 | 5.1818

427 | Palmdale | 2-11-0 | -0.678 | 5.1614

428 | Liberty Christian | 11-5-0 | -2.023 | 5.1534

429 | Santa Ana Valley | 4-11-0 | -1.081 | 5.1488

430 | Shalhevet | 4-4-0 | -1.472 | 5.1426

431 | Victor Valley Christian | 5-12-0 | -1.08 | 5.142

432 | River Springs Charter/Hemet | 2-9-0 | -0.861 | 5.1178

433 | Pioneer | 4-14-0 | -0.951 | 5.1068

434 | San Fernando Valley Academy | 6-2-0 | -2.03 | 5.094

435 | Calvary Chapel/Downey | 5-16-0 | -1.017 | 5.0886

436 | Don Lugo | 2-12-0 | -0.754 | 5.0842

437 | South El Monte | 3-12-0 | -0.988 | 5.0714

438 | Santiago/Garden Grove | 4-12-0 | -1.123 | 5.0634

439 | Savanna | 3-18-0 | -0.785 | 5.053

440 | EF Academy | 6-3-0 | -1.97 | 5.032

441 | Mesa Grande | 3-7-0 | -1.224 | 5.0212

442 | Lakeside/Lake Elsinore | 1-13-0 | -0.599 | 5.0142

443 | Animo Leadership | 6-11-0 | -1.44 | 4.996

444 | PAL Charter Academy | 3-10-0 | -1.067 | 4.9866

445 | Sequoyah | 6-3-0 | -2.026 | 4.9798

446 | Rolling Hills Prep | 0-13-0 | -0.362 | 4.9516

447 | Magnolia Science Acad/Santa Ana | 4-2-0 | -1.938 | 4.9364

448 | California Lutheran Academy | 5-12-0 | -1.315 | 4.934

449 | St. Bernard | 1-7-0 | -0.898 | 4.9254

450 | Desert Hot Springs | 2-12-0 | -0.977 | 4.9176

451 | Arroyo | 6-10-0 | -1.565 | 4.917

452 | Grace | 4-7-0 | -1.528 | 4.8694

453 | Thacher | 4-9-0 | -1.483 | 4.8654

454 | Pilgrim | 6-9-0 | -1.745 | 4.857

455 | Highland Hall | 3-9-0 | -1.297 | 4.8546

456 | Gorman LC/Santa Clarita | 2-7-0 | -1.259 | 4.8482

457 | Lucerne Valley | 4-13-0 | -1.318 | 4.8314

458 | Blair | 2-6-0 | -1.342 | 4.8176

459 | Muir | 1-8-0 | -0.994 | 4.8062

460 | Cabrillo/Long Beach | 2-8-0 | -1.273 | 4.7974

461 | Delphi Academy | 5-7-0 | -1.841 | 4.7968

462 | Antelope Valley | 1-19-0 | -0.712 | 4.7886

463 | First Baptist/Long Beach | 6-7-0 | -1.916 | 4.7808

464 | Desert Chapel | 4-4-2 | -1.837 | 4.7756

465 | Rubidoux | 8-15-2 | -1.742 | 4.7656

466 | El Monte | 4-13-0 | -1.454 | 4.7552

467 | Magnolia | 1-16-0 | -0.864 | 4.7532

468 | Lakeview Leadership Academy | 1-10-0 | -1.008 | 4.7414

469 | Norton Science/Language Academy | 8-3-0 | -2.509 | 4.7402

470 | Workman | 7-8-0 | -2.005 | 4.73

471 | Entrepreneur/Highland | 4-11-0 | -1.575 | 4.729

472 | International School of Los Angeles | 4-13-0 | -1.43 | 4.725

473 | Littlerock | 1-10-0 | -0.977 | 4.7066

474 | Pomona | 5-14-0 | -1.53 | 4.685

475 | Desert Mirage | 7-13-1 | -1.86 | 4.663

476 | Ontario | 1-13-0 | -0.999 | 4.6612

477 | Glenn | 3-9-0 | -1.608 | 4.6554

478 | Cristo Rey OC | 2-4-0 | -1.738 | 4.6114

479 | Mountain View | 5-17-0 | -1.666 | 4.6078

480 | Entrepreneur/Fontana | 1-10-0 | -1.219 | 4.5702

481 | Alhambra/Alhambra | 3-9-0 | -1.694 | 4.5532

482 | Serra | 0-11-0 | -0.893 | 4.5324

483 | Dunn | 2-11-0 | -1.444 | 4.5252

484 | Santa Ana | 0-15-0 | -0.829 | 4.5252

485 | Faith Baptist | 0-13-0 | -0.88 | 4.522

486 | Colton | 1-18-0 | -1.104 | 4.4962

487 | Legacy College Prep | 0-5-0 | -1.243 | 4.4714

488 | Baldwin Park | 1-16-0 | -1.245 | 4.399

489 | Centennial/Compton | 0-9-0 | -1.12 | 4.387

490 | New Covenant Academy | 3-6-0 | -2.108 | 4.3564

491 | Noli Indian | 3-4-0 | -2.225 | 4.345

492 | Vista Meridian Global Academy | 4-10-0 | -2.089 | 4.3432

493 | Summit Leadership | 0-8-0 | -1.134 | 4.3082

494 | San Bernardino | 2-15-0 | -1.637 | 4.2636

495 | Packinghouse Christian | 3-12-0 | -1.886 | 4.2438

496 | Hillcrest Chr./Thousand Oaks | 0-9-0 | -1.322 | 4.2276

497 | Ojai Valley | 1-6-0 | -1.811 | 4.2268

498 | The SEED School of LA | 2-8-0 | -1.926 | 4.2268

499 | Summit View West | 0-2-0 | -1.529 | 4.2232

500 | NOVA Academy Early College | 4-4-0 | -2.58 | 4.19

501 | Orange County Christian Academy | 0-5-0 | -1.528 | 4.1734

502 | Providence/Santa Barbara | 1-8-0 | -1.779 | 4.1542

503 | Sherman Indian | 1-6-0 | -1.881 | 4.1168

504 | Lifeline Education Charter | 2-0-0 | -2.935 | 4

505 | Edgewood | 2-10-0 | -2.22 | 3.927

506 | Midland | 2-2-0 | -2.82 | 3.905

507 | Southwestern Academy | 1-8-0 | -2.172 | 3.8966

508 | Summit View | 0-10-0 | -1.803 | 3.8444

509 | Oak Grove | 1-1-0 | -2.528 | 3.8414

510 | Weaver, Jack | 0-7-0 | -1.882 | 3.8246

511 | BYE | 1-0-0 | -2.719 | 3.8132

512 | Pacific | 0-14-0 | -1.61 | 3.79

513 | Eastside Christian | 1-5-0 | -2.569 | 3.6542

514 | Animo City of Champions | 0-11-0 | -1.932 | 3.6516

515 | Waldorf OC | 2-4-0 | -2.888 | 3.6454

516 | Waverly | 0-6-0 | -2.116 | 3.6178

517 | Public Safety Academy | 2-11-0 | -2.638 | 3.5924

518 | Bethel Christian/Riverside | 3-3-0 | -3.284 | 3.5732

519 | Grove | 2-5-0 | -2.999 | 3.5202

520 | La Puente | 0-8-0 | -2.284 | 3.4342

521 | Bethel Baptist | 0-5-0 | -2.45 | 3.405

522 | Besant Hill | 0-1-0 | -2.528 | 3.3654

523 | River Springs Charter/Temecula | 0-4-0 | -2.835 | 3.07