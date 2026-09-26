BERKELEY, Calif. — If history repeats, then De La Salle’s football team is in good shape when it tackles Southern California rival Corona Centennial in the nation’s premier football game Saturday at Cal’s Memorial Stadium — the first 151 Football Showcase event.

Then again, with the shuffling of new students and rosters every season in the high school game, history means little.

Then again, there have been no more consistent programs in the Golden State than the Huskies of Centennial and Spartans of De La Salle since the turn of the century.

That’s almost entirely because of the coaching staffs, led by Centennial’s Matt Logan (309-67 since taking over in 1997), the 12th winningest coach (No. 2 actively)) in state history according to Cal-Hi Sports.

De La Salle’s Justin Alumbaugh, who is 152-21 since 2013 after being handpicked by state No. 1 winningest coach Bob Ladouceur (399-24-3). Since 2004, Centennial has won at least 10 games 16 times, and De La Salle 20 times.

ALUMNI WATCH

Some of the top players who have gone on to the NFL from Centennial are linebackers Vontaze Burfict (Class of 2009) and Segun Olubi (2017), defensive tackle Will Sutton (2009), quarterback Tanner McKee (2018), defensive end Drake Jackson (2019), running back J.J. Taylor (2016), safety Camryn Bynum (2016) and center/long snapper Lonnie Paxton (1996).

Cincinnati Bengals outside linebacker Vontaze Burfict (55) reacts to a defensive stop in the fourth quarter during the Week 15 NFL game between the Cincinnati Bengals and the San Francisco 49ers, Sunday, Dec. 20, 2015, at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, California. The Bengals won 24-14, improving to 11-3 on the season. 122015 Bengals 49ers. Burfict graduated from Corona Centennial in 2009, leading the Huskies to their only state title. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

De La Salle alums that are or made it to the NFL include running backs Maurice Jones-Drew and Terron Ward, wide receivers Amani Toomer and Demetrius Williams, tight ends Devin Asiasi and Austin Hooper, offensive lineman Aaron Taylor and David Loverne, defensive linemen Derek Landri, Isaiah Foskey and Tosh Lupoi, linebackers D.J. Williams and Henry To’oTo’o, defensive backs T.J. Ward and T.J. Carrie and kicker Doug Brien.

Nov 20, 2025; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Texans linebacker Henry To'oTo'o (39) celebrates after a play during the second half against the Buffalo Bills at NRG Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images. To'oTo'o was a star for De La Salle in 2016-18 | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Spartans certainly have history on their side against Centennial, winning four of five in the series all for state titles, all being highly competitive games with scoring at a premium. A glance at those five games:

GAME BY GAME: Centennial vs. De La Salle

2007 — De La Salle 37, Centennial 31 : For the state Division 1 title on Dec, 15 at the Home Depot Center in Carson, the Huskies (13-2) fought back frantically from a 31-7 third-quarter deficit only to come up short to the the Spartans who actually won the game via the air as quarterbacks Matt MacGillivray and Blake Wayne combined to throw for 211 yards and three touchdowns, including the game-winner, a 25-yarder from MacGillivray to Noah Perio with 5:09 remaining. Centennial, which held a 404-356 yardage edge, drove for a potential game-winning touchdown but Blair Wishom intercepted a pass by Matt Scott (252 total yards, two TDs to Ricky Marvay) in the final two minutes to escape with the win despite 36 carries for 133 yards and two TDs by Ryan Bass. “I thought we were coming all the way back,” Bass said. “I can’t say we really stopped them,” De La Salle defensive coordinator Terry Eidson said. “But we stopped them just enough.” Said Ladouceur of his team, almost squandering a 31-7 lead: “I don’t think we lost focus and our guys didn’t panic. I think Centennial just demonstrated its will. … Great teams can pull it out like that at the end.”

2008 — C entennial 21, De La Salle 16: For the state Division 1 title on Dec. 19 also at the Home Depot Center, the Huskies (15-0) turned the tables as Burfict was everywhere with 13 tackles, a sack and key interception, Taylor Martinez completed 15 of 21 passes for 243 yards, Geshun Harris had nine catches for 127 yards and Arthur Burns scored the go-ahead two-yard touchdown late in the third quarter. Wayne and Terron Ward rushed for touchdowns, but after Martinez took a safety in the final seconds, De La Salle’s attempt to copy Cal’s “The Play” with several laterals was finally thwarted at the Centennial 34 to end a terrific game. “Their defense was just better than our offense,” Ladouceur said.

2012 — De La Salle 48, Centennial 28 : In Ladouceur’s final game as head coach on Dec. 15 for the Open Division title at the Home Depot Center, Pepe Vitale rushed for 145 yards and four touchdowns, Dasmond Tautalatasi rushed for 120 yards and another score and Chris Williams accounted for 186 yards and two more scores as the Spartans (15-0) won their fourth straight state title. The Spartans led 28-0 at halftime, but as always Centennial came roaring back to close to 35-28 behind 308 passing yards and three scores from Robert Webber. When Tautalatasi scored the game-clincher with 47 seconds left, the coaching staff mobbed Ladouceur. No one else knew it was his last game, but they did. "It was one of those games you have to hold your breath because you don't know when they'll explode on you," Ladouceur said. “I have a lot of respect for that team and program and coach Logan.” Said Logan of Ladouceur afterward: “He sets the standard. Not only in the way his teams play and execute but how they conduct themselves. He’s made me and our staff better coaches.” The game featured nearly 900 yards of offense, 454 by De La Salle.

The nation's top winning percentage belongs to De La Salle football coach Bob Ladouceur, who was honored in retirement with a 399-25-3 record over 34 seasons. | Photo courtesy of De La Salle athletics

2014 — De La Salle 63, Centennial 42 : In Alumbaugh’s second season as head coach for the state Open title, also at the Home Depot Center for the Open Division title, Antoine Custer rushed 31 times for 270 yards and four touchdowns and Andrew Hernandez added 172 and three as the Spartans set a state record with 562 rushing yards after falling behind 21-14 in the the first quarter. They gave up the most points in a game since 1979, but it didn’t matter. The game featured more than 1,100 yards, including 534 by Centennial which was led by Taylor, game-breaking receiver Javon McKinley and quarterbacks Anthony Catalano and Nate Ketteringham. De La Salle linebacker Cameron Lissarrague had two interceptions. “That was a crazy game,” Alumbaugh said. “That was exhausting. Those guys (Centennial) are really good. Really, really good.”

2015 — De La Salle 28, Centennial 21 : In the first year at Sacramento State, De La Salle quarterback Anthony Sweeney scored the game-winning touchdown on a 26-yard run with 9 minutes, 57 seconds remaining as the Spartans spoiled Centennial’s national title dreams. Custer rushed for 117 more yards and two scores and the defense led by Boss Tagaloa (10 tackles) and Devin Asiasi helped contain the explosive Huskies offense that got 169 yards rushing from Taylor and TD passes from Catalano to McKinley and Sammonte Bonner. De La Salle, which began the season No. 1 but lost an opener in Texas, finished 13-1. Centennial was No. 1 in the country entering the title game but finished 14-1. It was De La Salle’s seventh state-title championship. “That game was definitely a slugfest," Alumbaugh said afterward. "Two teams kept dishing it out. They kept coming back and we kept coming back. They didn't give in but our boys didn't want to let this one go. It was a real gutsy effort. It was really gratifying as a coach to watch how hard they played and how physical they played." Said Logan, whose team was just 2 of 7 on fourth downs: “"We make a couple of those and it may be a different result. But we didn't. We moved the ball. We just didn't capitalize."

Since that game, De La Salle hasn’t won a state title game. Centennial hasn’t been back. There is still loads of respect between the programs and with Lupoi now the head coach at Cal, the programs reunite at a historic, pristine college venue.

DE LA SALLE AT CAL

While the Spartans and Huskies have played some wild back-and-forth affairs, De La Salle has been much more emphatic in winning all three of its games played at Cal, by a cumulative score of 132-7. A look at those three games.

2002 — De La Salle 28, Long Beach Poly 7 : In a rematch of the 2001 game that pitted the top two teams in the nation (the Spartans won that one 29-15 behind four touchdowns by Jones-Drew (then just Jones), understated DLS quarterback Britt Cecil couldn’t put it into words after completing 12 of 17 passes for 237 yards and three touchdowns while rushing for another. “I’ll probably go to bed tonight and just cry,” Cecil said after the game. “I mean that. I’ll probably cry. No one knows how good this feels right now. I can’t describe.” Jones Drew rushed for 161 yards on 19 carries but didn’t get into the end zone, helping the Spartans with their 130th straight win overall of their national record 151-game win streak that ended in 2004. Saturday’s 151 Showcase, which opens at 11 a.m. with St. Mary’s-Stockton versus Marin Catholic, is named after De La Salle’s streak that lasted from 1992-2004.

Oct 12, 2002; Berkeley, CA, USA; Concord De La Salle running back Maurice Jones Drew (21) runs against Long Beach Poly player Frankie Salausa at Memorial Stadium. Jones Drew rushed for 161 yards as De La Salle won 28-7. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

2004 — De La Salle 41, Amador Valley 0 : For the North Coast Section Division 1 championship, one of an ongoing streak of 33 in a row, De La Salle had never experienced such an arc. This was the team that had the national win streak snapped to start the season in Seattle to Bellevue, 39-20. Just a few weeks before that loss, the team suffered the truest type of loss, the murder of a teammate, Terrance Kelly, the team’s star player from 2003 who had a scholarship to Oregon secured. He was killed 48 hours before he was scheduled to fly to Oregon. Five months before that, Ladouceur almost perished from a heart attack. But on this day, De La Salle beat an undefeated Amador Valley team that really had no chance. This 8-3-2 De La Salle team endured defeat and adversity like no other Spartan team in history. On the field and off. They piled up 417 total yards with Eduardo Lopez, Kevin Lopina and Garrett Jandegian combining for 321 yards and five touchdowns. "These guys were truly the Phoenix," Ladouceur said. "They really rose from the ashes. I'm as proud of this team as any I've ever coached." A giant poster of Kelly's image was displayed high in the bleachers above the south end zone. "I looked up at Terrance several times today," said Lopina, an Oregon State-bound quarterback, after the game. "It made me run a little harder, a little faster, because that's how Terrance played."

2014 — De La Salle 63, Jesuit-Carmichael 0 : The opener to the eventual state-championship season was never in doubt against a quality team that certainly got on track with a 9-3 season in the Sac-Joaquin Section. Nick Lopez needed just two carries to rush for 102 yards and two touchdowns as nine different Spartans carried the ball for 306 yards and six touchdowns. A remarkable 27 players made tackles and seven had sacks. Lissarrague and Adam Mayer had interceptions.

DE LA SALLE THE UNDERDOG

De La Salle will host Corona Centennial on Saturday in will be California's top game of the week. | Zach Weiss

Even with all its success at Cal and history with Centennial, the Spartans (4-0) come in the underdogs against Centennial (2-2), which has one-point losses to nationally ranked Santa Margarita (21-20) and Mater Dei-Santa Ana (10-9). Both those games, the Huskies missed an extra point and chip-shot field goal, respectively, in the fourth quarter. “They easily could be 4-0 playing one of the toughest schedules in America,” Alumbaugh said.

High School On SI's Rene Ferran has De La Sallle No. 23 in the nation and Corona honorable metion. MaxPreps has Corona Centennial No. 20 nationally and De La Sale No. 25.

Centennial features one of the most electrifying passing combinations in the state in Hawaii-bound dual threat quarterback Jaden Jefferson (852 passing, 277 rushing yards) and USC-bound receiver Quentin Hale (22 catches, 388 yards, three touchdowns). They’ve been without perhaps their best all-around player in Washington-bound safety Jaden Walk-Green, who is also the team’s top kicker. His status is still doubtful since offseason ACL surgery.

Corona Centennial QB Jaden Jefferson will look to take down De La Salle in Berkeley on Sept. 26 at Cal's Memorial Stadium. | Jeremy Westerbeck

De La Salle, however, has its own lethal passing combination of surprising first-year starting quarterback Jaxon Loftin (668 total yards, 11 touchdowns) to ultra speedy/physical wideout Damari Dean (8 catches, 204 yards, 4 TDs.). Fans, De La Sale and foes, are still talking about the over-the-left shoulder catch he made against St. Francis two weeks ago when he was looking over his right shoulder.

De La Salle's Damari Dean makes a ridiculous catch versus St. Francis for his 4th touchdown of the season@dlsfootball17 @dlsathletics pic.twitter.com/WeaLU0OXOw — Pat O'Rourke (@BayAreaPreps) September 12, 2026

Both teams feature loads of college-committed senior talent, including Centennial edge rusher Miles Schirmer (Cal commit), safety Brett Smith (UNLV), cornerback Augus Saunders (San Diego State) and wide receiver Kennie Leggett (Northern Arizona). De La Salle’s top senior talents are running back Duece Jones-Drew (UCLA), linebackers Jmo Mitzel and Zion Cadet, and linemen Clint Lundin (Stanford), Bradley Facteau and AJ Talaoloa (UNLV). Top junior players: Centennial — running back Malaki Davis and cornerback Jordan Kirkpatrick; De La Salle — linebacker Landon Miller, running backs Jamal Johnson-Lucas and Zian Crockett.

Corona Centennial came into the 2026 season ranked No. 2, according to the High School On SI Top 25 CIF-SS rankings. | Jeremy Westerbeck

The Showcase kicks off at 11 a.m. when defending state 2-AA champion St. Mary's-Stockton takes on two-time state champion Marin Catholic of Kentfield. The Spartans and Huskies are then scheduled to kick off at 2 p.m.