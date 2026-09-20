How California Top 25 Fared (Sept. 16, 2026)
- SOUTHERN SECTION | Top storylines, predictions Week 4
- SS STAT STUFFERS | Week 3 games
HOW CALIFORNIA TOP 25 TEAMS FARED
1. Santa Margarita (5-0)
2. St. John Bosco (3-1), LW #2
The Braves took care of business against Kahuku of Hawaii. Koa Malau'ulu threw five TD passes. DJ Tubbs and Kuika Moaalii each caught two. | at Saint Louis (HI)
3. Sierra Canyon (3-0), LW #3
Trailblazers defense had three interception returns for touchdowns in a 52-0 wi over Saint Louis (HI). | vs. Orange Lutheran
4. Mater Dei (4-0), LW #5
The Monarchs defense was the star in the victory, creating two turnovers in the fourth quarter to beat Corona Centennial 10-9. | vs. Bishop Gorman
5. De La Salle (3-0), LW #6
Senior first-year starting quarterback Jaxon Loftin continues to shine in a 54-10 win over St. Francis. | Friday at St. Mary's-Stockton
6. Folsom (3-0), LW #7
Brody Rudnicki threw for 201 yards and accounted for three touchdowns, but was intercepted three times in a 49-24 win over Sacred Heart Cathedral at legendary Kezar Stadium. | Friday at Inderkum
7. Orange Lutheran (3-1), LW #8
The Lancers have so many weapons at their disposal, and used them all in a 35-0 win over Serra. | Friday at Sierra Canyon
8. Corona Centennial (1-2), LW #4
The Huskies had Mater Dei on the ropes and couldn't close out the game. | vs. Rancho Cucamonga
9. Central East (4-0), LW #10
Defeated Liberty-Bakersfield 54-6 as Relando Jefferson had six catches for 214 and two of Jelani Dippel's two touchdowns. Dippel needed just 12 completions to throw for 310 yards. | Oct. 1 at Clovis North
10. Mission Viejo (3-1), LW #9
The Diablos throttle a very down San Diego Lincoln team, 56-0. QB Brett Burnor scored five TDs. | vs. Pittsburg
11. San Clemente (4-0), LW #11
Tritons beat La Costa Canyon 31-21 | BYE; Sept. 25 at Murrieta Valley
12. Pittsburg (2-1), LW #12
JaVale Jones threw three touchdowns in just seven completions and rushed for a touchdown in a half of play as the Pirates raced to a 42-0 lead en route to a 49-21 win at James Logan-Union City | Friday at Mission Viejo-Orange County.
13. Pacifica/Oxnard (4-0), LW #13
Cruising win over Highland, 35-6. Tritons have a bye week to prepare for Sierra Canyon. | BYE
14. Palos Verdes (4-0), LW 14
The Sea Kings are rolling with QB Ryan Rakowski at the controls and Jalen Flowers making plays on both sides of the ball; beat Edison 28-3. | at Banning
15. JSerra Catholic (3-1), LW 15
Hardy Nickerson has the Lions rolling after another lopsided victory, this week's coming over a quality Oak Hills team. | at Bishop Amat
16. Chaminade (4-0), LW #17
QB Jeremy Mellalieu threw for 354 yards and four TDs in 42-24 win over Beaumont. | vs. St. Bonaventure
17. Norco (4-0), LW #23
The Cougars need a real test after another blowout win over Etiwanda. | That test comes next week at Santa Margarita
18. San Mateo Serra (2-1), LW 18
USC-bound tight end Jace Cannon had five catches for 125 yards and a touchdown and Jeovanni Henley and Motu Keanaaina each rushed for scores as the Padres beat St. Mary’s-Stockton 21-7 on the road | :Sept. 25 vs. Bellarmine (3-0) at San Jose City College.
19. Corona del Mar (5-0), LW 24
CdM might have fought a little complacency in a tight win over Newport Harbor 16-6. | vs. La Serna, Thursday
20. Bishop Amat (4-0), LW HM
Coach Kory Minor has the Lancers playing like its the heyday in La Puente. Big test against a Trinity League team this coming week. | vs. JSerra
21. Carlsbad (3-0), LW HM
Furian Inferrera threw for 267 yards and two touchdowns, both to Ryan MacKenzie (7 catches, 122 yards) in a 38-10 win over Oceanside. | Friday at Granite Hills
22. Oak Ridge (2-1), LW #HM
Knocked off previous No. 22 Crean Lutheran 28-21 on the road behind 84 yards rushing and two touchdowns from Dylan Esten. | Sept. 25 vs. Del Oro
23. Chaparral (2-2), LW #18
The Pumas are trying to hold down the fort with QB Dane Weber, and they're doing a good job with a win over Rancho Cucamonga this past week. | vs. Mountain Ridge (UT)
24. San Ramon Valley (3-0), LW HM
Cole Dawes needed just eight completions to throw four touchdowns to four different receivers and Owen Power rushed just five times to reach 115 yards and three scores in a 52-7 home win over Clayton Valley Charter-Concord | Friday vs. Clovis North (3-1).
25. Tustin (3-1), LW HM
The story of Hayden Koo sliding over to QB from WR to win games is remarkable. The Tiller have won two straight, the last over Damien, 21-10. | at Westlake
Honorable mention: Buchanan (4-0), Cardinal Newman (1-2), Crean Lutheran (2-2), Gardena Serra (2-2), Oak Hills (2-2), Servite (2-2), Westlake (4-0)
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Mitch Stephens is a senior editor at SBLive Sports for California, a state he's covered high school sports since 1984. He won multiple CNPA and CPSWA writing awards with the Contra Costa Times, San Francisco Chronicle and MaxPreps.com before joining the SBLive staff in 2022. He's covered the beat nationally since 2007, profiling such athletes as Derrick Henry, Paige Bueckers, Patrick Mahomes, Sabrina Ionescu, Jayson Tatum, Chiney Ogwumike, Jeremy Lin and Najee Harris as preps. You can reach him at mitch@scorebooklive.com.Follow MitchBookLive