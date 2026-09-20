SOUTHERN SECTION | Top storylines, predictions Week 4

SS STAT STUFFERS | Week 3 games

High School On SI

HOW CALIFORNIA TOP 25 TEAMS FARED

Beat Norco 34-0

The Braves took care of business against Kahuku of Hawaii. Koa Malau'ulu threw five TD passes. DJ Tubbs and Kuika Moaalii each caught two. | at Saint Louis (HI)

3. Sierra Canyon (3-0), LW #3

Sierra Canyon is always ready for an out-of-state opponent, like it was last season versus Chaminade-Madonna in a battle of nationally ranked teams at the Broward National Showcase in Florida. | Samuel Mawanda

Trailblazers defense had three interception returns for touchdowns in a 52-0 wi over Saint Louis (HI). | vs. Orange Lutheran

4. Mater Dei (4-0), LW #5

The Monarchs defense was the star in the victory, creating two turnovers in the fourth quarter to beat Corona Centennial 10-9. | vs. Bishop Gorman

5. De La Salle (3-0), LW #6

Senior first-year starting quarterback Jaxon Loftin continues to shine in a 54-10 win over St. Francis. | Friday at St. Mary's-Stockton

6. Folsom (3-0), LW #7

Brody Rudnicki threw for 201 yards and accounted for three touchdowns, but was intercepted three times in a 49-24 win over Sacred Heart Cathedral at legendary Kezar Stadium. | Friday at Inderkum

7. Orange Lutheran (3-1), LW #8

The Lancers have so many weapons at their disposal, and used them all in a 35-0 win over Serra. | Friday at Sierra Canyon

8. Corona Centennial (1-2), LW #4

The Huskies had Mater Dei on the ropes and couldn't close out the game. | vs. Rancho Cucamonga

9. Central East (4-0), LW #10

Defeated Liberty-Bakersfield 54-6 as Relando Jefferson had six catches for 214 and two of Jelani Dippel's two touchdowns. Dippel needed just 12 completions to throw for 310 yards. | Oct. 1 at Clovis North

10. Mission Viejo (3-1), LW #9

The Diablos throttle a very down San Diego Lincoln team, 56-0. QB Brett Burnor scored five TDs. | vs. Pittsburg

11. San Clemente (4-0), LW #11

Tritons beat La Costa Canyon 31-21 | BYE; Sept. 25 at Murrieta Valley

12. Pittsburg (2-1), LW #12

JaVale Jones threw three touchdowns in just seven completions and rushed for a touchdown in a half of play as the Pirates raced to a 42-0 lead en route to a 49-21 win at James Logan-Union City | Friday at Mission Viejo-Orange County.

Cruising win over Highland, 35-6. Tritons have a bye week to prepare for Sierra Canyon. | BYE

14. Palos Verdes (4-0), LW 14

The Sea Kings are rolling with QB Ryan Rakowski at the controls and Jalen Flowers making plays on both sides of the ball; beat Edison 28-3. | at Banning

15. JSerra Catholic (3-1), LW 15

Hardy Nickerson has the Lions rolling after another lopsided victory, this week's coming over a quality Oak Hills team. | at Bishop Amat

16. Chaminade (4-0), LW #17

QB Jeremy Mellalieu threw for 354 yards and four TDs in 42-24 win over Beaumont. | vs. St. Bonaventure

17. Norco (4-0), LW #23

The Cougars need a real test after another blowout win over Etiwanda. | That test comes next week at Santa Margarita

18. San Mateo Serra (2-1), LW 18

USC-bound tight end Jace Cannon had five catches for 125 yards and a touchdown and Jeovanni Henley and Motu Keanaaina each rushed for scores as the Padres beat St. Mary’s-Stockton 21-7 on the road | :Sept. 25 vs. Bellarmine (3-0) at San Jose City College.

19. Corona del Mar (5-0), LW 24

CdM might have fought a little complacency in a tight win over Newport Harbor 16-6. | vs. La Serna, Thursday

20. Bishop Amat (4-0), LW HM

Coach Kory Minor has the Lancers playing like its the heyday in La Puente. Big test against a Trinity League team this coming week. | vs. JSerra

21. Carlsbad (3-0), LW HM

Furian Inferrera threw for 267 yards and two touchdowns, both to Ryan MacKenzie (7 catches, 122 yards) in a 38-10 win over Oceanside. | Friday at Granite Hills

22. Oak Ridge (2-1), LW #HM

Knocked off previous No. 22 Crean Lutheran 28-21 on the road behind 84 yards rushing and two touchdowns from Dylan Esten. | Sept. 25 vs. Del Oro

23. Chaparral (2-2), LW #18

The Pumas are trying to hold down the fort with QB Dane Weber, and they're doing a good job with a win over Rancho Cucamonga this past week. | vs. Mountain Ridge (UT)

24. San Ramon Valley (3-0), LW HM

Cole Dawes needed just eight completions to throw four touchdowns to four different receivers and Owen Power rushed just five times to reach 115 yards and three scores in a 52-7 home win over Clayton Valley Charter-Concord | Friday vs. Clovis North (3-1).

25. Tustin (3-1), LW HM

The story of Hayden Koo sliding over to QB from WR to win games is remarkable. The Tiller have won two straight, the last over Damien, 21-10. | at Westlake

Honorable mention: Buchanan (4-0), Cardinal Newman (1-2), Crean Lutheran (2-2), Gardena Serra (2-2), Oak Hills (2-2), Servite (2-2), Westlake (4-0)