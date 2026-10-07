Mater Dei at JSerra Headlines CIF's Top Games, Predictions for Week 7

Here is a look at the top games for Week 7, a quick preview of each one, and a predicted winner.

Mater Dei (4-2) at JSerra (4-2)

It feels like a big one for both programs, but for different reasons ...

For Mater Dei, it's looking to avoid its third straight loss and going 0-2 in the Trinity League. The Monarchs defense proves every Friday night how elite it is, but it's getting to the point where that unit needs to try and score, too. The offense has scored just three touchdowns in the last three games — it's simply not good enough to win games in the Trinity League.

Now, the last two losses have been to Bishop Gorman and Santa Margarita, so in theory, a game against JSerra should be more manageable — right? That's where the pressure comes in, and that's what makes this game slightly more interesting.

For JSerra, after getting pummeled against St. John Bosco last week 40-14, I get the feeling coach Hardy Nickerson is looking to send a message to his own program that things are different: JSerra is no longer a doormat in the league. Here's the chance to send that message.

There's no pressure on JSerra to 'win', but the possibility of victory is higher than ever because of the way Mater Dei has been playing lately.

I'm taking the underdog here.

The pick: JSerra

Chaminade (5-1) at Bishop Amat (5-1)

Chaminade almost beat Notre Dame Sherman Oaks last week without starting QB Jeremy Mellalieu, but fell short at home. Mellalieu has a strained ligament in his throwing hand and is doubtful for this monster Mission League tilt.

Bishop Amat escaped Gardena Serra last week, but maybe that's all the Lancers needed, a shot of mortality in their proverbial arm. I know coach Kory Minor didn't like the stress, but after a win, he's probably telling his guys that there are no gimmies in the league.

I like Amat at home after learning they aren't invincible.

The pick: Bishop Amat

Inglewood (6-1) at Palos Verdes (6-0)

This game will likely be for the Bay League title. Inglewood has been flying under the radar with its only loss coming to Westlake High in Texas. Now, its biggest test of the year comes this week against also-unbeaten Palos Verdes, who is led by one of California's top QBs in Ryan Rakowski.

Inglewood might have the talent and the athletes, but Palos Verdes has the pedigree. Give me coach Guy Gardner at home in an afternoon game overlooking the Pacific Ocean.

The pick: Palos Verdes

Tustin (4-2) at Corona del Mar (6-0)

Despite Corona del Mar being the unbeaten team at home, there's something about this game that feels like the pressure is on Tustin. The Tillers have been a program on the rise for the past three or four years littered with talent, but have never seem to put it together to win the big game.

Tustin fell short to Crean Lutheran, who seems to be the favorite to win the Bravo League, but now this game against CdM is a chance to keep themselves in the conversation for a league title. A loss would most likely count them out for good.

Corona del Mar is more consistent as a Few Good Men on a rainey Sunday, as college basketball analyst Jon Rothstein would say. The Sea Kings are physical, fundamental and have a balanced offensive attack — that's tough to beat.

The pick: Corona del Mar

Norco (5-1) at Chaparral (3-3)

First to 60 wins.

Norco is averaging 450 yards per game and 40 points per game. Chaparral scored 52 points in QB Dane Weber's first game back from injury.

The Pumas have done a good job keeping the season afloat while Weber has been out, and now that he's back, Chaparral means business.

Norco QB Julian Medina has thrown for more than 1,600 yards and tossed 17 TDs with just two picks, but I think Chaparral outscores the Cougars in this one.

The pick: Chaparral