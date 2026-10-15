Opinion: Long Beach Poly Football's Revival May Be Starting Beyond the Scoreboard

Long Beach Poly's 44-0 homecoming victory over Long Beach Wilson on Saturday was impressive. But what I saw beyond the field may have said even more about where the Jackrabbits' football program is headed.

Poly improved to 4-4 overall and 2-0 in Moore League play with the shutout, another step toward putting a difficult start to the season behind it.

The scoreboard told one story. The sidelines told another.

Alumni, Pop Warner players, cheerleaders, fans and coaches from other high schools gathered around a program that has been part of Long Beach's identity for generations.

It was the kind of atmosphere that reminded me why high school football can mean so much to a community.

And for a program trying to restore its place among Southern California's best, that connection matters.

Long Beach Poly's Football Tradition Runs Deep

There are few high school football programs in California with the history and expectations of Long Beach Poly.

The Jackrabbits have long been associated with championship football, talented athletes and a tradition that extends well beyond the school itself.

Long Beach Poly celebrates under the lights, hoisting the rivalry trophy and adding another chapter to the Jackrabbits’ storied football tradition. | IG: h.dot_visions

That history brings expectations, even during seasons when the results don't match the program's reputation.

Saturday's homecoming game offered a reminder of what makes Poly different.

Because the game was played on a Saturday, people from throughout the local football community had an opportunity to attend. Coaches from other schools were there. So were young players who may someday hope to wear the Jackrabbits' uniform.

Seeing those groups together was one of the most encouraging parts of the evening.

Winning games is essential, but maintaining a successful high school program also requires relationships that connect current players with the generations that came before them.

At Poly, those relationships are part of the program's identity.

Travon Patterson Understands the Expectations

When I spoke with Long Beach Poly head coach Travon Patterson earlier this year, he discussed the importance of tradition and the people who help shape young athletes.

"You compete at a high level, everybody there understands what the tradition is and what the expectations are," Patterson said.

Long Beach Poly head coach Travon Patterson shares a smile under the Saturday night lights, embodying the energy and pride surrounding the Jackrabbits as they work to restore the program’s winning tradition and strengthen its connection to the Long Beach community. | IG: the562org

The atmosphere at homecoming suggested that connection remains strong.

The Jackrabbits Still Have Plenty to Prove

None of this means Poly has completed its turnaround.

The Jackrabbits are 4-4. A dominant victory over Wilson doesn't erase the four losses or prove they are ready to compete with Southern California's strongest programs.

Those questions will be answered on the field.

Poly must continue winning Moore League games, perform consistently against stronger opponents and show that its progress can carry into the postseason.

A program with Poly's ambitions ultimately has to be judged by results.

But the path back to sustained success doesn't begin and end with a team's record.

It also depends on whether the people surrounding the program believe in what is being built.

A Different Kind of Victory for Long Beach Poly

Saturday's shutout gave the Jackrabbits a victory to celebrate. The gathering around the field offered something that could last longer.

Young athletes watched a program they might one day join. Alumni returned to support a school that remains important to them. Coaches and families from across the community shared in the occasion.

I can't say that one homecoming game signals the return of Long Beach Poly as a Southern California powerhouse.

That would be getting ahead of the evidence.

But I can say that what I witnessed Saturday looked like an important part of the foundation successful programs need.

The wins still have to come. The consistency still has to develop.

Long Beach Poly isn't back yet.

But the first signs of its revival may already be visible beyond the scoreboard.