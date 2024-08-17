SBLive's All-CIF Southern Section high school football team (2024 preseason edition)
As we head into the 2024 high school football season in Southern California, SBLive is winding down its preseason coverage of the CIF Southern Section.
SBLive has already revealed the top players to watch by position, looked ahead to the best matchups week by week, and published the preseason Top 25 rankings.
- TOP QBs TO WATCH
- TOP DBs TO WATCH
- TOP WRs to WATCH
- TOP RBs TO WATCH
- TOP OLs TO WATCH
- TOP LBs TO WATCH
- TOP DLs TO WATCH
Mater Dei will host Corona Centennial on Thursday, Aug. 22 at 7p.m. at the Santa Ana Bowl to officially kick off the season. (HSFB TV SCHEDULE, WEEKS 0-4)
Here is SBLive's All-CIF Southern Section preseason high school football team.
OFFENSE
QB - Husan Longstreet, Corona Centennial, Sr. (Texas A&M)
Longstreet threw for 3,013 yards and 24 TDs last season in 12 games. Completed 67% of his passes and threw just six interceptions in 298 attempts in coach Matt Logan's up-tempo offense.
QB - Madden Iamaleava, Warren, Sr. (UCLA)
Iamaleava threw for 3,626 yards and 43 TDs with just four interceptions last season in 13 games. The future Bruin completed passes at a 63% clip.
RB - Jordon Davison, Mater Dei, Sr. (Oregon)
Davison ran for 662 yards and 10 touchdowns on 101 carries last season while splitting time in the backfield with Nate Frazier and Ajon Bryant.
RB - Karson Cox, Oak Hills, Sr. (UCLA)
Cox committed to UCLA over Oklahoma State, SMU and Arizona - among a bevy of others. He rushed for 1,349 yards and 19 TDs as a junior. Cox is a traditional football player that can do it all: run, catch and tackle - played defense last season, too.
OL - Sam Utu, Orange Lutheran, Jr.
Listed at 6-foot-4, 295 pounds, Utu has been on the radar of college recruiters, scouts and pundits since he was a freshman. Coach Rod Sherman raves about Utu, who has 25 offers including Alabama, Auburn, Miami, Notre Dame, Penn State, Oregon and USC.
OL - Jake Flores, JSerra, Sr. (Washington)
The BMOC at JSerra - big man on campus. Flores is a versatile lineman at 6-foot-5, 275 pounds. His tape shows him doing it all, from smothering rushers to pulling and leading for his tailback.
OL - Drew Nichols, Murrieta Valley, Sr. (Michigan State)
Nichols is listed at 6-foot-5, 270 pounds at 17 years old and his best football is ahead of him. He also carries an impressive 4.38 GPA. He just committed to be a Spartan in June.
OL - Kodi Greene, Mater Dei, Jr. (Oregon)
The next man up front for the Monarchs is Kodi Greene, listed at 6-foot-6, 285 pounds. The outside tackle is ranked a top 5 prospect at his position for the class of 2026, according to 247Sports.
OL - Elijah Vaikona, Santa Margarita, Sr. (USC)
This future Trojan is 6-foot-8, 360 pounds and burst onto the scene this past summer when he received his first Power 4 offer from Arizona. Vaikona will continue to get better after blooming late in his high school career.
OL - Maki Stewart, Millikan, Sr. (Arizona State)
Greg Biggins of 247Sports says Stewart is "one of the most talented and versatile offensive lineman out West," and cites Stewarts' ability to play right and left tackle - and slide inside at guard, too. Steward is listed at 6-foot-6, and hovers around 300 pounds.
WR - Trent Mosley, Santa Margarita, Jr.
After watching Mosley at the Battle at the Beach, the best word to describe him might be unguardable. It didn't matter if corners pressed or gave him space, Mosley was able to get open and catch everything thrown his way. He tallied 1,282 yards on 81 receptions and 11 TDs as a sophomore. Mosley has offers from Alabama, Georgia, Notre Dame, Texas and USC.
WR - Vance Spafford, Mission Viejo, Jr.
Spafford caught 83 passes for 1,576 yards and 22 touchdowns as a sophomore last season, and since then, has been one of the most coveted wide receiver prospects on the West Coast. He's fast, quick, strong and catches everything. Spafford has offers from Georgia, Auburn, Ole Miss, Oregon and Miami.
WR - Chris Henry Jr., Mater Dei, Jr. (Ohio State)
Henry transferred from Withrow High in Ohio to Mater Dei in February and immediately became one of California's 5-star prospects for the 2026 class. He's heralded as the No. 1 wide receiver in the country at 6-foot-5, 205 pounds. Henry is the son of former NFL wideout Chris Henry.
WR - Madden Williams, St. John Bosco, Jr.
Williams is wideout No. 1 in Bellflower for coach Jason Negro. He steps into the role after 428 yards receiving and five TDs on 42 receptions.
WR - Marcus Harris, Mater Dei, Sr. (Oklahoma)
Harris was the second-leading receiver in 2023 with 644 yards and six touchdowns on 43 receptions. He'll be option No. 1 for new Mater Dei QB Dash Beierly. Harris could be the most sure-handed wideout in the state.
TE - Vander Ploog, Troy, Sr. (Washington)
The best tight end in SoCal. Ploog tallied 1,047 yards receiving and 12 TDs on 61 receptions.
ATH - Shane Rosenthal, Newbury Park, Sr.
What can't Rosenthal do?
The two-way standout tallied a state-leading 1,947 yards receiving and 21 TDs, and also had 12 interceptions on defense. He's listed at 5-foot-10, 185 pounds which could make him a perfect slot receiver type, especially given his speed and shiftiness.
K - Ashton Zamani, Sierra Canyon, Sr. (UCLA)
Zamani hit 7 of 9 field goals last season with a personal-best of 41 yards. He was 59 of 64 on point-after attempts.
DEFENSE
DL - Nasir Wyatt, Mater Dei, Sr. (Oregon)
Wyatt tallied 14 sacks in 2023 and it could've been more if he played all four quarters of each game, but some lopsided games left him sidelined. The relentless pass rusher is versatile, strong, quick and a must double-team for opposing offensive lines.
DL - Hayden Lowe, Oaks Christian, Sr. (USC)
Listed at 6-foot-4, 250 pounds, Lowe get easily compared to Kayvon Thibodeaux who also played at Oaks Christian. Lions coach Charlie Collins believes Lowe could be like KT down the road.
DL - Richie Wesley, Sierra Canyon, So.
Wesley could end up being the No. 1 prospect in the country, if not, the West Coast when he's a senior. The defensive endimpressed as a freshmanlast season, recording six sacks in his first two games before finishing with 9.5 sacks on the year. He already has offers to USC, Miami and Georgia.
DL - Jaden Williams, Mission Viejo, Sr. (San Diego State)
Williams had an impressive 18.5 sacks in 16 games last season, and helping the Diablos to CIF-SS Division 2 title and CIF State Division 1-AA crown. Williams also talied 139 tackles, including a total of 39.5 for loss.
DL - Tomuhini Topui, Mater Dei, Jr.
The big fella. Topui is listed at 6-foot-3, 320 pounds and can provide major run-stopping power in college. That kind of size in high school is certainly a problem. He holds offers to Auburn, Oklahoma, Michigan and Florida.
LB - Matai Tagoa'i, San Clemente, Sr. (USC)
Tagoa'i is listed at 6-foot-4, 190 pounds and recorded 59 tackles with a team-leading seven sacks last season. He's a long, rangy athlete that is likely to add more weight to his frame before heading to college.
LB - Madden Faraimo, JSerra, Sr.
One look at Faraimo and you know what position he plays. The 6-foot-3, 230-pound national recruit carries offers to Texas, Notre Dame, Ohio State and USC. He tallied 101 tackles and two sacks last season for JSerra.
LB - Noah Mikhail, Bonita, Sr. (Texas A&M)
Mikhail has been tagged as one of the biggest hitters in the region by 247Sports' Greg Biggins, who also touts Mikhail to have NFL potential. The future Aggie held offers to Alabama, Oregon and USC before verbally committing to Texas A&M. Mikhail is listed at 6-foot-3, 230.
LB - Abduall Sanders Jr., Mater Dei, Sr. (Alabama)
Versatility is Sanders' best asset. He can play off the edge. He can drop back in coverage. He can run with the quick guys. He can clog up run gaps, too. Listed at 6-foot-2, 225 pounds, Sanders recorded 48 tackles and caused three fumbles last season for the Monarchs.
LB - LaVar Arrington Jr., Charter Oak, Sr. (Penn State)
The apple doesn't fall far from the tree. Son of former NFL linebacker LaVar Arrington, Lavar Jr. has a physical presence that high-impact prototypical backers possess, tallying 65 tackles and 12 sacks as a junior.
DB - Dijon Lee, Mission Viejo, Sr. (Alabama)
Everything about Dijon Lee screams 5-star recruit. He's listed at 6-foot-4, 190 pounds, has a long, rangy body to make plays when the ball is in the air. The length and strength is also good for press coverage on the line of scrimmage. Lee had 55 tackles, 13 pass deflections and two INTs last season.
DB - Chuck McDonald, Mater Dei, Sr. (Alabama)
McDonald was a standout corner in the Monarchs' CIF-SS Division 1 and CIF State Open Division championships in 2023. The Alabama commit had 34 tackles and a pick last season.
DB - Adonyss Currie, Quartz Hill, Sr. (Texas A&M)
Currie could be labeled a late bloomer, but never late than never. He's listed at 6-foot-1, 175 pounds with explosive athleticism that also makes him an elite track runner, running sub-11 second 100-meter times. Currie had 35 tackles and four INTs as a junior.
DB - Brandon Lockhart, Loyola, Jr. (USC)
Lockhart is among the top corners in the state for the 2026 class. His 6-foot-3 frame and length creates issues for wideouts or any target trying to create separation. The USC commit also has offers to Georgia, Notre Dame and Texas A&M.
DB - Daryus Dixson, Mater Dei, Sr. (Penn State)
Dixson and McDonald make up what is arguably the best corner tandem in the state. Greg Biggins from 247Sports says Dixson is "the most physical corner out West" and plays with "ferocity of a linebacker in a corner body".
DB - Trestin Castro, Upland, Sr. (USC)
Noted as a 'pure corner', Castro is a ballhawk when considering the interceptions (11) and pass break-ups he's tallied the last two years.
ATH - Davon Benjamin, Oaks Christian, Jr.
Benjamin has been making waves since he was a freshman. Many pundits believe he could end up getting a 5-star rating by the time he's a senior. For now, the 4-star prospect could arguably be one of the best natural athletes on the West Coast.
P - Connor Stephens, Crean Lutheran, Sr.
He's a special teams guru, according to coach Rick Curtis. Stephens averaged 38.8 yards per punt, had seven downed inside the 20-yard line and accumulated more than 1,000 yards on 28 total punts.