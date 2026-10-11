Top 25 CIF Southern Section High School Football Rankings, Oct. 11
Here are the latest CIF Southern Section Top 25 football rankings from High School On SI.
TOP 25 RANKINGS, OCT. 11
1. Santa Margarita (7-0)
The Eagles continue to roll after a win over Servite, 27-3. Now the rubber hits the road when they take on the Braves. | at St. John Bosco
2. Sierra Canyon (7-0)
The Trailblazers blank Gardena Serra 58-0. | at Chaminade
3. St. John Bosco (6-1)
The Braves avenge last year's playoff loss to Orange Lutheran with 28-14 win. | vs. Santa Margarita
4. Mater Dei (5-2)
The Monarchs may have figured something out offensively, which would make them very scary in November; beat JSerra 41-7. | at Servite, Thursday
5. Corona Centennial (4-3)
Huskies win two in a row for the first time this season with a 42-20 win over Murrieta Valley. | vs. Norco, Thursday
6. Orange Lutheran (4-3)
The Lancers fell to St. John Bosco 28-14. | vs. JSerra
7. San Clemente (7-0)
The Tritons shutout Los Alamitos 40-0. | vs. Mission Viejo
8. Mission Viejo (6-1)
The Diablos edge Yorba Linda 27-26. Monster game for Alpha League title this week ... | at San Clemente
9. Chaparral (4-3)
This team has not lost since getting their QB Dane Weber back. The Pumas are a new team. | at Murrieta Mesa
10. JSerra (4-3)
The Lions are taking their lumps with losses to St. John Bosco and Mater Dei. | at Orange Lutheran
11. Bishop Amat (6-1)
The Lancers are taking care of business in the Mission League, including this past week's 28-7 win over Chaminade. | at Notre Dame/Sherman Oaks
12. Crean Lutheran (5-2)
The Saints are hitting a stride and playing the level of ball most expected them to; and gave Capo Valley its first defeat of the season, 30-22. | vs. La Habra
13. Corona del Mar (7-0)
The Sea Kings doubled up Tustin 28-14. | at Capo Valley
14. Inglewood (6-1)
The Sentinels are legit after beating Palos Verdes on the road in an afternoon game, 26-23. | vs. Redondo Union
15. Palos Verdes (6-1)
The Sea Kings drop their first game of the season to Inglewood. | at Mira Costa
16. Pacifica/Oxnard (5-2)
The Tritons fall to Newbury Park 21-16 in a stunner. | at Bishop Diego
17. Notre Dame/Sherman Oaks (7-0)
The Knights continue to impress, if they can knock off Bishop Amat — they're better than we all thought. | vs. Bishop Amat
18. Norco (5-2)
The Cougars lost to Chaparral and now have Centennial in a brutal two-game stretch. | at Corona Centennial, Thursday
19. Chaminade (5-2)
The Eagles drop their second straight without their starting QB. | vs. Sierra Canyon
20. Huntington Beach (7-0)
The Oilers top Dana Hills 21-16. | at Western
21. Tustin (4-3)
The Tiller have lost two straight, the latest coming to Corona del Mar. | at Villa Park
22. Westlake (6-1)
The Warriors take care of rival Thousand Oaks, 41-10. | at Ventura
23. Orange (7-0)
Easy win over Segerstrom 53-7. | at Beckman
24. La Serna (6-1)
The Lancers cruise by La Mirada 56-19. | vs. Cerritos
25. San Juan Hills (6-1)
The Stallions are 2-0 in the Alpha League after wins over Los Alamitos and Edison. | at Yorba Linda
NEW: Inglewood, San Juan Hills
DROPPED: Gardena Serra, Oak Hills
- TOP 25 PRESEASON RANKINGS
- TOP 25 RANKINGS, AUG. 23
- TOP 25 RANKINGS, AUG. 30
- TOP 25 RANKINGS, SEPT. 6
- TOP 25 RANKINGS, SEPT. 13
- TOP 25 RANKINGS, SEPT. 20
- TOP 25 RANKINGS, SEPT. 27
- TOP 25 RANKINGS, OCT. 4
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Tarek Fattal has been covering high school sports since 2015 in Southern California and primarily in Los Angeles, covering notable athletes such as Bronny James, Kayvon Thibodeaux and Alyssa Thompson. He was with the LA Daily News for eight years, which included being the beat reporter for the UCLA men's basketball team. Tarek can be seen on TV regularly on CBS/KCAL as a sports analyst with Jim Hill.Follow tarek_fattal