Top 25 CIF Southern Section High School Football Rankings, Oct. 11

Here are the latest CIF Southern Section Top 25 football rankings from High School On SI.

TOP 25 RANKINGS, OCT. 11

1. Santa Margarita (7-0)

The Eagles continue to roll after a win over Servite, 27-3. Now the rubber hits the road when they take on the Braves. | at St. John Bosco

2. Sierra Canyon (7-0)

The Trailblazers blank Gardena Serra 58-0. | at Chaminade

3. St. John Bosco (6-1)

The Braves avenge last year's playoff loss to Orange Lutheran with 28-14 win. | vs. Santa Margarita

4. Mater Dei (5-2)

The Monarchs may have figured something out offensively, which would make them very scary in November; beat JSerra 41-7. | at Servite, Thursday

5. Corona Centennial (4-3)

Huskies win two in a row for the first time this season with a 42-20 win over Murrieta Valley. | vs. Norco, Thursday

6. Orange Lutheran (4-3)

The Lancers fell to St. John Bosco 28-14. | vs. JSerra

7. San Clemente (7-0)

The Tritons shutout Los Alamitos 40-0. | vs. Mission Viejo

8. Mission Viejo (6-1)

The Diablos edge Yorba Linda 27-26. Monster game for Alpha League title this week ... | at San Clemente

9. Chaparral (4-3)

This team has not lost since getting their QB Dane Weber back. The Pumas are a new team. | at Murrieta Mesa

10. JSerra (4-3)

The Lions are taking their lumps with losses to St. John Bosco and Mater Dei. | at Orange Lutheran

11. Bishop Amat (6-1)

The Lancers are taking care of business in the Mission League, including this past week's 28-7 win over Chaminade. | at Notre Dame/Sherman Oaks

12. Crean Lutheran (5-2)

The Saints are hitting a stride and playing the level of ball most expected them to; and gave Capo Valley its first defeat of the season, 30-22. | vs. La Habra

13. Corona del Mar (7-0)

The Sea Kings doubled up Tustin 28-14. | at Capo Valley

14. Inglewood (6-1)

The Sentinels are legit after beating Palos Verdes on the road in an afternoon game, 26-23. | vs. Redondo Union

15. Palos Verdes (6-1)

The Sea Kings drop their first game of the season to Inglewood. | at Mira Costa

16. Pacifica/Oxnard (5-2)

The Tritons fall to Newbury Park 21-16 in a stunner. | at Bishop Diego

17. Notre Dame/Sherman Oaks (7-0)

The Knights continue to impress, if they can knock off Bishop Amat — they're better than we all thought. | vs. Bishop Amat

18. Norco (5-2)

The Cougars lost to Chaparral and now have Centennial in a brutal two-game stretch. | at Corona Centennial, Thursday

19. Chaminade (5-2)

The Eagles drop their second straight without their starting QB. | vs. Sierra Canyon

20. Huntington Beach (7-0)

The Oilers top Dana Hills 21-16. | at Western

21. Tustin (4-3)

The Tiller have lost two straight, the latest coming to Corona del Mar. | at Villa Park

22. Westlake (6-1)

The Warriors take care of rival Thousand Oaks, 41-10. | at Ventura

23. Orange (7-0)

Easy win over Segerstrom 53-7. | at Beckman

24. La Serna (6-1)

The Lancers cruise by La Mirada 56-19. | vs. Cerritos

25. San Juan Hills (6-1)

The Stallions are 2-0 in the Alpha League after wins over Los Alamitos and Edison. | at Yorba Linda

NEW: Inglewood, San Juan Hills

DROPPED: Gardena Serra, Oak Hills