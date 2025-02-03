Top 25 California Southern Section high school boys basketball rankings (2/2/2025)
The latest High School on SI CIF Southern Section Top 25 boys basketball rankings as of February 2.
The Intuit Dome hosted many pivotal league games on Saturday that impacted rankings this week. St. John Bosco beat Mater Dei. Campbell Hall beat Brentwood. Sierra Canyon beat Notre Dame.
TOP 25 RANKINGS, FEB. 2
1. Harvard-Westlake (24-1)
Wolverines are the No. 1 seed in the upcoming Mission League tournament.
2. Eastvale Roosevelt (26-2)
Unbeaten in the Big VIII League.
3. St. John Bosco (23-4)
Tight win over Mater Dei at the Intuit Dome puts the Braves at 7-2 and in the driver's seat for Trinity League title.
4. Sierra Canyon (20-4)
Trailblazers' defense gives them a chance to win any game, but the shot-making will be a question mark in the coming weeks.
5. Santa Margarita (20-5)
Kaiden Bailey led the Eagles to a huge win at JSerra Friday night.
6. Redondo Union (22-2)
Sea Hawks have a big one against Mira Costa Tuesday.
7. Notre Dame/Sherman Oaks (20-4)
No Lino Mark. Knights lose to Sierra Canyon at the Intuit Dome. Tyran Stokes is learning how to become a leader.
8. La Mirada (22-4)
Strength of schedule through league play allows for other teams earning big wins to leapfrog LM.
9. JSerra (21-6)
Lions drop a pivotal league gamea at home to Santa Margarita.
10. Heritage Christian (24-3)
The Warriors could mess around and get pulled into the Open Division if the Southern Section makes the field 10 teams.
11. Mater Dei (19-7)
Despite the injuries, the Monarchs are a very dangerous team.
12. Crespi (19-7)
Celts win big at Intuit dome over Alemany. Mission League tourney next.
13. Inglewood (23-6)
Unbeaten in the Ocean League.
14. Mira Costa (24-3)
Big, big game at Redondo Union on Tuesday. Revenge on the mind of the Mustangs.
15. Brentwood (23-4)
A sign of youth. Win over Windward early in the week and a loss to Campbell Hall Saturday at Intuit Dome.
16. Rancho Cucamonga (22-7)
Baseline League title up for grabs against Etiwanda Wednesday.
17. St. Anthony (17-6)
Saints playing their best ball at the best time.
18. Windward (19-6)
Loss to Brentwood and Crossroads this past week.
19. Rolling Hills Prep (19-6)
No stopping the Huskies for the rest of the season. Likely a Division 1 playoff team.
20. Long Beach Poly (19-6)
Jackrabbits are on a 10-game winning streak.
21. Santa Barbara (22-5)
Dons have won nine straight with new UC Santa Barbara commit Luke Zuffelato.
22. Campbell Hall (16-8)
Isaiah Johnson had 39 points in a win over Brentwood.
23. Oak Hills (22-4)
Twelve straight wins for the Bulldogs.
24. Etiwanda (17-10)
Eagles have showdown with Rancho Cucamonga for the league title Wednesday.
25. Mayfair (22-5)
Showdown with La Mirada for Gateway League title on Wednedsay.
