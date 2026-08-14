Top Delaware High School Football Coach Receives Suspension For Podcast Comments

A top Delaware high school football head coach has been punished for making comments regarding transfers and a transfer portal within the state.

According to a report by the Delaware News Journal, Salesianum High School head football coach Gene Delle Donne will not be on the field for a September 3 contest with Springside Chestnut Hill Academy out of Pennsylvania.

Salesianum Coach Suspended for Podcast Comments

During an appearance on “Coach Schuman Sports and Entertainment’s Prospect Podcast,” Delle Donne discussed potential transfers and whether a transfer portal exists in Delaware high school football.

David Baylor, executive director of the Delaware Interscholastic Athletic Association, handed down the suspension of Delle Donne during the board's monthly meeting.

“During the podcast, coach Delle Donne made statements suggesting the transfer portal existed in Delaware for high school football,” Baylor said. “He also made comments about the level of competition in and out of the state of Delaware regarding Salesianum football.

“Finally, he made comments related to the number of potential transfers that his sport may receive during the upcoming season.”

The Sallies Are Eight-Time Delaware State Champions

Salesianum has won eight Delaware Interscholastic Athletic Association state football championships. Last year, they fell to Middletown in pursuit of the ninth title in school history, 28-14 in the Class 3A championship game, finishing the season 9-4 overall.

The Sallies fell behind by three scores early, battling back before being denied by Middletown, who claimed its second consecutive state championship.

The Salesianum roster includes Rutgers commit Jamar Taylor, the No. 2 overall prospect in delaware high school football, according to 247Sports. Taylor is the No. 61 wide receiver in his class, picking the Scarlet Knights over offers from schools such as Georgia, Michigan, Duke, Boston College, Michigan State, Nebraska and Wake Forest.

Delle Donne Is a Former Salesianum Quarterback

Delle Donne is an alum of Salesianum, going on to attend Middle Tennessee State University as a tight end for the football team. He had seven receptions for 51 yards as a senior.

With the Sallies, he was a four-year letterwinner and played quarterback, being ranked as one of the top signal-callers in the country. Delle Donne was the 2004 Delaware Gatorade Player of the Year and also played basketball, helping Salesianum to a state runner-up finish.

Title Game Rematch For Sallies Awaits Late In Season

Following the opener with Springside Chestnut Hill Academy, the Sallies will host Haverford School before a bye. They host La Salle College to close out September and play Sussex Central, Smyrna, Hodgson Vo-Tech and Appoquinimink before a rematch with Middletown on the road on October 30.

Dates with Caravel Academy and William Penn conclude the regular season for Salesianum.