3 takeaways from Thursday's Florida high school football region semifinals

We give you three takeaways from the games that took place on Thursday night

Andy Villamarzo

Miami Norland's Jamari Smith (5) celebrates as teammate Dawson Quarterman (7) races past American Heritage's Gregory Thomas (2) towards the end zone.
Miami Norland's Jamari Smith (5) celebrates as teammate Dawson Quarterman (7) races past American Heritage's Gregory Thomas (2) towards the end zone. / Jeff Klein

The Florida High School Athletic Association (FHSAA) region semifinal round of the high school football playoffs officially kicked off on Thursday night with a handful of games, primarily in South Florida.

>>>FHSAA 2024 PLAYOFF BRACKETS<<<

With state powers like Miami Edison and Miami Norland taking the field, High School On SI gives you three takeaways from the games that took place on Thursday night.

1. Class 1A: Miami Edison romps past True North Classical

In what was easily the most competitive contest of the night down in South Florida, the Red Raiders held on to a 47-39 victory over True North Classical. Miami Edison plays in the same region as Chaminade-Madonna and they will be the toughest test for the Lions before states. In taking a closer look at Friday night's contest, the Red Raiders will have to play better defensively if/when they face the Lions next week.

2. Class 4A: Miami Norland cruises in rout of Archbishop McCarthy

Miami Norland quarterback Ennior Yapoor
Miami Norland quarterback Ennior Yapoor (17). / Jeff Klein

If you looked at the halftime score between these two teams, you might've thought the game would've ended a little tighter. Nope. Miami Norland led 10-0 at intermission, but then piled up 21 second half points and cruised to a 31-0 romp of Archbishop McCarthy. It's easy to see why this is a team considered to be a favorite to win it all in Class 4A. We could easily see a rematch with Plantation American Heritage on the horizon.

3. Class 2A: Miami Booker T. Washington makes easy work of Cardinal Gibbons

If you weren't believers in what the Tornadoes are doing so far, better start thinking again. With Nat Moore Trophy selection Ben Hanks Jr. leading the way on offense and defense, Miami Booker T. Washington rolled to a 47-0 thrashing of Cardinal Gibbons. Yes, we know there's the likes of Cocoa, Bradford and others in this classification, but Tim 'Ice' Harris has his bunch playing some high level football and this was just another example of how well they're playing.

Published
