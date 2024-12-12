Cocoa's Jayvan Boggs falls just short of Florida all-time single season receiving record
MIAMI, FLORIDA- Jayvan Boggs fell short of becoming Florida's all-time single season receiving record holder.
Boggs, a Florida State signee, needed 140 yards to break Jaivin Heiligh (Venice) record of 2,159 set back in the 2017 season and ended up falling 28 short against Gadsden County in Thursday's Class 2A state championship game. Boggs finished with 112 yards on the afternoon in the Tigers' 38-27 win.
This season for the Tigers, Boggs heading into today's game had hauled in 93 passes for 2,020 yards and 20 touchdowns. In 2017, Heiligh caught 131 passes for 2,159 yards and 32 touchdowns for the Indians.
Jayvan Boggs could break state single season receiving record in Thursday's Class 2A state championship
Jayvan Boggs officially sets Florida record for receiving yards in a single game
Cocoa wide receiver Jayvan Boggs goes off for 300-plus yards in state semifinal win
Last week, Boggs officially surpassed Lake Nona's Ryan Sousa 2013 all-time single game mark of 358 yards with 378 on 17 catches and three touchdowns in a 31-21 victory over Cardinal Mooney in a Class 2A state semifinal on Friday night.
Just a couple weeks ago, Boggs officially signed with Florida State, flipping from the UCF Knights over to the Seminoles.
Here's what 247Sports has to say about the Cocoa senior wide receiver:
Thick-cut wide receiver that racks up chunks of yardage after the catch. Assembled a historic junior campaign, totaling just under 1,500 receiving yards and 23 touchdowns for Florida’s 2M champs. Displays suddenness as a route runner and will set defensive backs up with dynamic cuts and slick head fakes as he attacks leverage. Quick to locate the football and has proven to be rather sure-handed. Makes his money working the smaller numbers of the route tree as he makes it extremely difficult for would-be tacklers to get him on the ground with his advanced vision and impressive contact balance. More of a build-speed prospect at this stage, but still finds ways to make an impact and get into the end zone. Should be viewed as a potential zone-coverage beater that can handle a high-volume of targets in an offense that features West Coast concepts. Has multi-year Power Four starter upside and could work his rotation sooner rather than later as he doesn’t lack polish.
