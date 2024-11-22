Florida (FHSAA) high school football playoffs: 2024 brackets, matchups, game times (11/22/2024)
Playoff time has arrived in Florida high school football.
The postseason continues this Friday night as Classes 7A through 1A, Rural playing playoff football on Friday, Nov. 22. Region semifinal and finals will be played throughout the Sunshine State, with a chance on the line to advance to the next round.
>>Florida high school football playoff brackets<<
3 takeaways from Thursday's Florida high school football region semifinals
Stick with High School on SI for all of the matchups, game times and scores throughout the 2024 FHSAA football playoffs.
Florida high school football playoffs 2024 brackets
Here are the FHSAA high school football playoff brackets, with matchups and game times from FHSAA's Classes 1A-7A:
CLASS 7A
CLASS 6A
CLASS 5A
CLASS 4A
CLASS 3A
CLASS 2A
CLASS 1A
The Biggest Snubs That Missed Out on This Year’s FHSAA 2024 Football Playoff Field
2024 FHSAA high football state championship projections
5 takeaways from the FHSAA's high school football playoff bracket release
Florida high school football first round playoffs: Top 25 games to watch
Predicting the winners of the 2024 Florida high school football playoffs Rural region finals
Predicting the winners of the 2024 Florida high school football playoffs 1A region semifinals
Predicting the winners of the 2024 Florida high school football playoffs 2A region semifinals
Predicting the winners of the 2024 Florida high school football playoffs 3A region semifinals
Predicting the winners of the 2024 Florida high school football playoffs 4A region semifinals
Predicting the winners of the 2024 Florida high school football playoffs 5A region semifinals
Predicting the winners of the 2024 Florida high school football playoffs 6A region semifinals
Predicting the winners of the 2024 Florida high school football playoffs 7A region semifinals
Follow SBLive Florida throughout the 2024 high school football season for Live Updates, the most up to date Schedules & Scores and complete coverage from the preseason through the state championships!
Be sure to Bookmark High School on SI for all of the latest high school football news.
Download the SBLive App
To get live updates on your phone - as well as follow your favorite teams and top games - you can download the SBLive Sports app: Download iPhone App| Download Android App
-- Andy Villamarzo | villamarzo@scorebooklive.com | @sblivefl