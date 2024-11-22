High School

Florida (FHSAA) high school football playoffs: 2024 brackets, matchups, game times (11/22/2024)

Here are all the 2024 Florida high school football playoff brackets, matchups and game times

Andy Villamarzo

Manatee running back Kei'Shawn Smith rushed for four touchdowns. The Manatee Hurricanes defeated the visiting Pinellas Park Patriots, 55-26, at Joe Kinnan Field at Hawkins Stadium Friday night in Bradenton advancing to a Class 5A-Region 3 semifinal game.
Manatee running back Kei'Shawn Smith rushed for four touchdowns. The Manatee Hurricanes defeated the visiting Pinellas Park Patriots, 55-26, at Joe Kinnan Field at Hawkins Stadium Friday night in Bradenton advancing to a Class 5A-Region 3 semifinal game. / Thomas Bender / Sarasota Herald-Tribune / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Playoff time has arrived in Florida high school football.

The postseason continues this Friday night as Classes 7A through 1A, Rural playing playoff football on Friday, Nov. 22. Region semifinal and finals will be played throughout the Sunshine State, with a chance on the line to advance to the next round.

>>Florida high school football playoff brackets<<

3 takeaways from Thursday's Florida high school football region semifinals

Stick with High School on SI for all of the matchups, game times and scores throughout the 2024 FHSAA football playoffs.

Florida high school football playoffs 2024 brackets

Here are the FHSAA high school football playoff brackets, with matchups and game times from FHSAA's Classes 1A-7A:

CLASS 7A

CLASS 6A

CLASS 5A

CLASS 4A

CLASS 3A

CLASS 2A

CLASS 1A

The Biggest Snubs That Missed Out on This Year’s FHSAA 2024 Football Playoff Field

2024 FHSAA high football state championship projections

5 takeaways from the FHSAA's high school football playoff bracket release

Florida high school football first round playoffs: Top 25 games to watch

Predicting the winners of the 2024 Florida high school football playoffs Rural region finals

Predicting the winners of the 2024 Florida high school football playoffs 1A region semifinals

Predicting the winners of the 2024 Florida high school football playoffs 2A region semifinals

Predicting the winners of the 2024 Florida high school football playoffs 3A region semifinals

Predicting the winners of the 2024 Florida high school football playoffs 4A region semifinals

Predicting the winners of the 2024 Florida high school football playoffs 5A region semifinals

Predicting the winners of the 2024 Florida high school football playoffs 6A region semifinals

Predicting the winners of the 2024 Florida high school football playoffs 7A region semifinals

Follow SBLive Florida throughout the 2024 high school football season for Live Updates, the most up to date Schedules & Scores and complete coverage from the preseason through the state championships!

Be sure to Bookmark High School on SI for all of the latest high school football news.

Download the SBLive App

To get live updates on your phone - as well as follow your favorite teams and top games - you can download the SBLive Sports app: Download iPhone App| Download Android App

-- Andy Villamarzo | villamarzo@scorebooklive.com | @sblivefl

Published
Andy Villamarzo
ANDY VILLAMARZO

Andy Villamarzo has been a sports writer in the Tampa Bay (FL) Area since 2007, writing for publications such as Tampa Bay Times, The Tampa Tribune, The Suncoast News, Tampa Beacon, Hernando Sun to name a few. Andy resides out of the Tarpon Springs, FL area and started as a writer with SB Live Sports in the summer of 2022 covering the Tampa Bay Area. He has quickly become one of Florida's foremost authorities on high school sports, appearing frequently on podcasts, radio programs and digital broadcasts as an expert on team rankings, recruiting and much more.

Home/Florida