Georgia High School Football Top 25 State Rankings (Oct. 5, 2026)

Friday gave us two very different ways to make a statement.

Newton needed a touchdown in the final minute to survive Westlake 40-38 in a game with eight lead changes. Cartersville required considerably less drama, handing previously unbeaten Cass a 50-0 loss. Gainesville went to Roswell and won 34-5, Lee County held Coffee to six points, and Toombs County reached 70 for the second time this season.

The top of the rankings remains steady, but the middle continues to tighten. Peachtree Ridge finally brings its 6-0 record into the Top 25, Langston Hughes returns, and two teams that entered last weekend ranked are out.

Here are the High School On SI Georgia Top 25 state rankings for Oct. 5.

Unless noted, no statewide television broadcast has been announced for the next game.

1. Buford

Record: 5-0

Previous ranking: 1

Buford had the weekend off after winning its first five games. The Wolves return to region play at Dacula, a program they have beaten in each of the past five meetings.

Next: at Dacula, Friday, Oct. 9, 7:30 p.m.

2. Carrollton

Record: 6-0

Previous ranking: 2

Carrollton also had the week off after averaging 56 points through its first six games. The Trojans open region play at Douglas County before Westlake arrives later this month.

Next: at Douglas County, Friday, Oct. 9, 7:30 p.m.

3. Thomas County Central

Record: 6-0

Previous ranking: 3

Aidan McPherson accounted for 258 yards and three touchdowns as Thomas County Central beat Veterans 55-12. Houston County scored 56 last week, so the Yellow Jackets' defense should get a little more work Friday.

Next: at Houston County, Friday, Oct. 9, 7:30 p.m.

4. North Gwinnett

Record: 6-0

Previous ranking: 4

North Gwinnett scored all 48 of its points before halftime in a 48-3 win at Duluth. Brookwood comes to Suwanee Friday needing a response after suffering its first loss of the season.

Next: vs. Brookwood, Friday, Oct. 9, 7:30 p.m.

TV: GPB TV

5. Sandy Creek

Record: 7-0

Previous ranking: 5

Sandy Creek handed previously unbeaten Woodland its first loss, 42-6, with eight touchdowns on just 29 offensive plays. The Patriots now get an extended break before returning to region play at Hampton.

Next: at Hampton, Friday, Oct. 23, 7:30 p.m.

6. Newton

Record: 6-0

Previous ranking: 6

Josiah Frazier found Kevin Hartsfield for a 37-yard touchdown in the final minute as Newton survived Westlake 40-38. The Rams get a short week before beginning region play Thursday at Rockdale County.

Next: at Rockdale County, Thursday, Oct. 8, 7:30 p.m.

7. Creekside

Record: 5-1

Previous ranking: 7

Creekside held McIntosh to minus-10 total yards in a 54-0 win, its third shutout in four games. Northside-Columbus comes next before a stretch featuring Lovejoy, Hughes and Woodward Academy.

Next: vs. Northside-Columbus, Friday, Oct. 9, 7:30 p.m.

8. Valdosta

Record: 6-0

Previous ranking: 8

Valdosta did not play Friday after Booker canceled its season, giving the Wildcats a forfeit victory. Another week off follows before Valdosta opens region play at Colquitt County.

Next: at Colquitt County, Friday, Oct. 16, 7:30 p.m.

9. Lowndes

Record: 6-0

Previous ranking: 9

Lowndes shut out Winter Haven 44-0 and has allowed just 14 points through six games. Region play starts Friday against Camden County, which should give the Vikings' defense its most important test yet.

Next: vs. Camden County, Friday, Oct. 9, 7:30 p.m.

10. Lee County

Record: 5-1

Previous ranking: 10

Lee County responded to its first loss by holding previously unbeaten Coffee to 196 total yards in a 15-6 win. Veterans comes next as the Trojans try to keep pace with Thomas County Central in the region.

Next: vs. Veterans, Friday, Oct. 9, 7:30 p.m.

11. Toombs County

Record: 6-0

Previous ranking: 11

Joseph Owens threw five touchdown passes as Toombs County beat Brantley County 71-7, giving the Bulldogs their second 70-point game this season. They get a week off before visiting Islands.

Next: at Islands, Friday, Oct. 16, 7:30 p.m.

12. Cartersville

Record: 6-0

Previous ranking: 13

Cartersville led previously unbeaten Cass 43-0 at halftime before winning 50-0, with Tyon Coe rushing for 114 yards and three touchdowns. Cedartown is next in another matchup of teams with strong starts.

Next: at Cedartown, Friday, Oct. 9, 7:30 p.m.

13. Blessed Trinity

Record: 6-0

Previous ranking: 15

MJ Craft rushed for 125 yards and four touchdowns as Blessed Trinity beat Centennial 41-2. The Titans visit Sprayberry next, then face another key region game at St. Pius X.

Next: at Sprayberry, Friday, Oct. 9, 7:30 p.m.

14. Westlake

Record: 5-1

Previous ranking: 14

Westlake traded the lead with Newton eight times before falling 40-38 on a touchdown in the final minute. East Coweta is next before the Lions get a week off to prepare for Carrollton.

Next: at East Coweta, Friday, Oct. 9, 7:30 p.m.

15. Milton

Record: 5-1

Previous ranking: 17

Derrick Baker threw three touchdown passes as Milton beat Lanier 60-21 for its fourth straight victory. The Eagles get a bye before continuing region play against Alpharetta.

Next: vs. Alpharetta, Friday, Oct. 16, 7:30 p.m.

16. Jackson County

Record: 6-0

Previous ranking: 19

Ben Musser completed all eight of his passes for 221 yards and three touchdowns as Jackson County shut out Loganville 53-0. The Panthers get a week off before heading to Apalachee.

Next: at Apalachee, Friday, Oct. 16, 7:30 p.m.

17. Benedictine

Record: 5-1

Previous ranking: 18

Dontrey Ford scored twice and rushed for 154 yards on seven carries as Benedictine beat Evans 48-10, giving coach Danny Britt his 200th career victory. Jenkins visits Friday as the Cadets try to make it six straight wins.

Next: vs. Jenkins, Friday, Oct. 9, 7:30 p.m.

18. Gainesville

Record: 4-2

Previous ranking: 20

Kharim Hughley accounted for four touchdowns and 356 yards as Gainesville went to Roswell and won 34-5. The Red Elephants have won four straight and now visit Johns Creek before their Oct. 23 matchup with Milton.

Next: at Johns Creek, Friday, Oct. 9, 7:30 p.m.

19. Coffee

Record: 5-1

Previous ranking: 16

Coffee's unbeaten start ended in a 15-6 loss to Lee County, with two first-quarter turnovers helping create an early 15-point deficit. The Trojans have a week off before Houston County comes to Douglas.

Next: vs. Houston County, Friday, Oct. 16, 7:30 p.m.

20. North Oconee

Record: 5-1

Previous ranking: 23

North Oconee held Winder-Barrow to 90 total yards in a 55-0 win, its second shutout in three games. The Titans head to Madison County Friday before the schedule gets tougher later in October.

Next: at Madison County, Friday, Oct. 9, 7:30 p.m.

21. Peach County

Record: 6-0

Previous ranking: 22

Peach County erased an 11-point first-half deficit to beat Mary Persons 29-21 and stay unbeaten. Westside-Macon comes to Fort Valley next before the Trojans get a week off.

Next: vs. Westside-Macon, Friday, Oct. 9, 7:30 p.m.

22. Troup County

Record: 6-0

Previous ranking: 24

Javarris Warner rushed for 180 yards and three touchdowns as Troup beat Westside-Macon 49-0. The Tigers have an extended break before hosting Baldwin in another region game.

Next: vs. Baldwin, Thursday, Oct. 15, 7:30 p.m.

23. Peachtree Ridge

Record: 6-0

Previous ranking: Not ranked

Peachtree Ridge was off last week but enters unbeaten with a résumé that includes a 37-31 win over Parkview. The Lions return at Norcross before a late-October trip to North Gwinnett.

Next: at Norcross, Friday, Oct. 9, 7:30 p.m.

24. Langston Hughes

Record: 5-1

Previous ranking: Not ranked

Hughes beat Newnan 47-28 for its fourth straight win since the loss to Grayson, with Esco Grant rushing for 171 yards and two touchdowns. The Panthers have a bye before Woodward Academy visits in a game that should clarify the region race.

Next: vs. Woodward Academy, Friday, Oct. 16, 7:30 p.m.

25. Brookwood

Record: 6-1

Previous ranking: 12

Brookwood suffered its first loss, 34-24 at home against Parkview. There isn't much time to dwell on it: The Broncos visit unbeaten North Gwinnett Friday in one of the week's biggest games.

Next: at North Gwinnett, Friday, Oct. 9, 7:30 p.m.

TV: GPB TV

Dropped Out

Roswell — previously No. 21

Cass — previously No. 25

Roswell falls out after Gainesville handed the Hornets a 34-5 home loss. Cass entered Friday 6-0 but was down 43-0 at halftime in a 50-0 loss to Cartersville.