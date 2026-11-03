Vote: Who is the 2026 Georgia High School Softball Player of the Year?

It was another exciting season of high school softball in the state of Georgia that was filled with thrilling upsets, tremendous performances and exciting playoff races.

What makes each sport great are the athletes that give it there all each and every day. The state of Georgia has its fair share of players on the diamond that went above and beyond this season for their respective teams. This season, we have chosen 25 individuals that performed week in and week out for this year's player of the year poll.

Voting concludes Nov. 15 at 11:59 p.m. PT. The nominees for this season are listed below:

Maliyah Holmes, Pike County

Holmes was one of the top hitters in the state this season as she finished with a .697 batting average with 20 home runs. She also recorded four triples, 10 doubles, 60 RBIs, eight stolen bases and 58 runs scored.

Lakiaya Banks, Cartersville

Banks finished the season with a .378 batting average and 45 total hits. She tallied 14 home runs, 14 doubles, 40 RBIs, 10 stolen bases and 40 runs scored.

Chloe Wolfenbarger, Harris County

Wolfenbarger finished the season with a batting average of .355 and 39 total hits. She also recorded five home runs, 10 doubles and 36 RBIs. From the circle, Wolfenbarger was 21-4 with an ERA of 0.54. She allowed 11 earned runs and struck out 221 batters.

Zoie Shiflett, Cartersville

This season, Shiflett finished with a .440 batting average. She also tallied over 40 total hits, 14 home runs, seven doubles and 43 RBIs. From the circle, she won 14 games with an ERA of 0.86 and 124 strikeouts.

Kate Kennedy, Hebron Christian

Kennedy finished the season with an ERA of 2.34 with 55 earned runs allowed and 198 strikeouts.

Juls Huber, Hebron Christian

This season, Huber finished with a .394 batting average with five home runs, four triples, 16 doubles, 38 RBIs, 19 stolen bases and 30 runs scored.

Danni Lynn, South Effingham

On games played through October 21, Lynn batted .500 with 14 home runs, two triples, 10 doubles, 34 RBIs and 33 runs scored. She also recorded a fielding percentage of .991.

Alyssa Martin, South Effingham

From games played through October 21, Martin batted .443 with six home runs, one triple, 14 doubles, 33 RBIs and 33 runs scored.

Kassidy Scott, Newton

Scott batted .413 this season with two home runs, two triples, nine doubles, 20 RBIs, 23 stolen bases and 29 runs scored. She also pitched over 60 innings with six earned runs allowed, and Scott struck out 71 batters.

River Evans, Rabun County

This season, Evans batted .405 with 30 total hits, eight home runs, one triple, 10 doubles, 29 RBIs and 24 runs scored. Evans also ended the season with a .947 fielding percentage with 114 total chances.

Reese Covington, Tattnall Square Academy

Covington batted .446 this season with an OBP of over .500. She tallied 12 home runs, one triple, 10 doubles, 45 RBIs, eight stolen bases and 34 runs scored.

Lyric Jones, First Presbyterian Day

Jones finished the 2026 season batting .420 with an OBP of .500 and an OPS of 1.352. She tallied 34 total hits, eight home runs, one triple, nine doubles, 33 RBIs and 37 runs scored.

Gracyn Fuller, First Presbyterian Day

Fuller batted .392 with 29 total hits, five home runs, eight doubles and 28 RBIs. From the circle, Fuller went 15-2 with an ERA of 0.81 with 12 earned runs allowed. In 104 total innings pitched, she also struck out 161 batters.

Kate Edwards, North Cobb Christian

This season, Edwards batted .500 with 46 total hits, 18 home runs, one triple, seven doubles, 60 RBIs, five stolen bases and 43 runs scored.

Chloe Grier, East Paulding

Grier batted .588 with 15 home runs, four triples, five doubles, 54 RBIs, 35 stolen bases and 32 runs scored.

Karsyn Plaisance, Dacula

This season, Plaisance batted .558 with 58 total hits, 58 RBIs and reach base 31 times by way of walks. She also hit double digit home runs and finished the 2026 season with 35 at-bats without a strikeout.

Alaina Shaver, Ridgeland

Shaver was one of the most efficient hitters in the state this season as she finished with a .613 batting average. She tallied 15 home runs, four triples, nine doubles, 57 RBIs, 13 stolen bases and 51 runs scored. Shaver also finished the year with a .963 fielding percentage.

Presley Crabbe, Cartersville

Crabbe was one of the top pitchers in the state this season as she went 17-1 with an ERA of 1.02. She pitched 103.1 total innings with 15 earned runs allowed, 22 walks surrendered and struck out 150 batters.

Trinity Hargrett, Northgate

Hargrett batted .406 this season with nine home runs, three triples, 12 doubles, 45 RBIs, 15 stolen bases and 41 runs scored.

Faith Doolen, Lambert

From the circle, Doolen pitched 116.2 innings this season with an ERA of 1.98. She allowed 33 earned runs, 28 walks and struck out 120 batters. Offensively, she batted .308 with two home runs, eight doubles and 18 RBIs.

Kailynn Bailey, Ridgeland

This season, Bailey batted .485 with eight home runs, two triples, 13 doubles, 55 RBIs and 29 runs scored. She also finished the season with a perfect fielding percentage with 165 total chances.

Emma Gourley, Citizens Christian Academy

Gourley batted .581 this season with an OBP of .636 and an OPS of 1.754. She recorded nine home runs, one triple, 21 doubles, 46 RBIs, 12 stolen bases and 51 runs scored.

Kaylee Sitten, Sonoraville

This season, Sitten batted .500 with an OBP of .537 and an OPS of 1.339. She tallied 53 total hits, four home runs, two triples, 16 doubles and 39 RBIs. Sitten was also stellar in the field as she finished the season with a .984 fielding percentage.

Laurie Pritchard, Worth County

Pritchard batted .490 this season with 13 home runs, three triples, 13 doubles, 66 RBIs and 41 runs scored. She also went 14-6 from the circle with an ERA of 1.64. In 106.2 innings of work, Pritchard allowed 25 earned runs, 29 walks and struck out 154 batters.

Addi Hart, Columbus

In 25 appearances from the circle, Hart went 19-6 on the season with an ERA of 2.62. She allowed 102 hits, but she only surrendered 44 earned runs with 122 strikeouts.