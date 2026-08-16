Eight Can’t-Miss Week 1 Games Of The Iowa High School Football Season Including Valley-Dowling Catholic

The Iowa high school football season is inching closer and closer with each passing day.

And while a handful of teams will hit the field for Week 0 games around the state, for everyone, Week 1 is the “official” start to the 2026 campaign.

The road to the UNI-Dome in Cedar Falls will be filled with plenty of roadblocks and obstacles, and while a loss in the opener doesn’t end your hopes, a win can definitely provide you with that all-important momentum moving forward.

So, if you are planning on heading out to a game during Week 1 of the Iowa high school football season, here are some of the top ones for your consideration.

Week 1 Iowa High School Football Can’t-Miss Games

Grundy Center at Aplington-Parkersburg

For years, Aplington-Parkersburg was the king of the class, dominating and making multiple deep playoff runs. But for the past few years, Grundy Center has been on top until coming up short last year and falling in the semifinals.

The Spartans have won three straight in the series after the Falcons won five in a row from 2007-15. Last year, Grundy Center rolled, 35-13, on its way to a perfect regular season. It will be interesting to see how the new faces for the Spartans fare opening on the road this year.

Newton's Isaiah Hansen (2) runs for a touchdown around Gilbert's safety Alden Short (5) during first quarter at Tigers Stadium on Friday, Oct. 18, 2024, in Gilbert, Iowa | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Newton at Carlisle

The meeting between Newton and Carlisle last year was one highlight after another, as the Cardinals prevailed, 49-42. They have won each of the last three meetings, scoring over 44 points each time.

And while Caden Klein has graduated, Newton features Iowa State commit Isaiah Hansen leading the offense and Nick Milburn the defense. Carlisle counters with experience in CJ Haug, Isaac Burk and Hayden Schulte forming a trifecta on offense, and Jakson Hoversten anchoring the defense.

Baxter at Collins-Maxwell

Before splitting Collins-Maxwell and Baxter were one high school. The two have now played eight times since 2018, with the Bolts winning five of the eight meetings.

However, it was Collins-Maxwell that claimed victory a year ago, as the Spartans won, 60-26, for the first time since 2020. Interestingly enough, the winner in each of the last five games has scored at least 60 points each time out.

Fort Dodge at Mason City

Another rivalry game, Fort Dodge and Mason City have met over 110 times and now play for the Decker Sporting Goods Trophy. The Dodgers had their incredible run in the series snapped back in 2022 when the Riverhawks won, 35-30.

Since then, though, Fort Dodge has reeled off three straight wins, with last year being the closest of those at 20-14. Dreshaun Ross has moved on, competing on the wrestling mats at Oklahoma State University, but head coach Nik Moser returns Tru McBride, Will McElroy and several others. Mason City counters with Jameer Falls at the controls.

Iowa City West’s Reece Wheeler (15) hurdles a City High player during a week 1 Iowa high school football game Aug. 29, 2025 at Iowa City City High in Iowa City, Iowa. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Iowa City High at Iowa City West

The “Battle for the Boot” has been one of the more evenly played rivalries in Iowa high school football, with Iowa City High winning 11 of the last 20 meetings overall. However, it was Iowa City West that dominated last year, scoring a 30-0 decision.

Before that, the Little Hawks won four in a row, including 40-39 and 7-0 victories. The Trojans will have Reece Wheeler leading the offense, as he threw for over 2,200 yards and had 22 touchdowns last year. For Iowa City High, Jackson Grabinski has transferred from DePaul College Prep in Illinois, taking over as QB1.

Waterloo East at Waterloo West

This could be the final meeting all-time between Waterloo East and Waterloo West, as they are set to consolidate and become Waterloo United in the near future. While that remains a hot-topic issue around the town, they are set to square off on the gridiron once again this fall.

The Wahawks have dominated as of late, winning each of the past 13 encounters, including a 50-7 victory last year. The last time the Trojans were victorious came in 2012, when many of the current players were still learning to run.

Sioux City Bishop Heelan at Sergeant Bluff-Luton

Sergeant Bluff-Luton proved last year they are capable of competing in Class 4A, as the Warriors bumped up from Class 3A and made the state semifinals. The year, though, for Sergeant Bluff-Luton started off with a 14-6 loss to Sioux City Bishop Heelan, who would go on to place second in 3A behind Nevada.

The rivalry has been a fun one, as Sergeant Bluff-Luton owns a 10-9 lead in the series since 2008, winning nine straight between 2015-2022. The Crusaders have taken two of the last three.

Valley vs. Dowling Catholic

Possibly the Super Bowl of the Iowa high school football regular season each year, the Tigers and Maroons are two of the premier programs in all of the state. Last year, Valley claimed a 20-19 victory in Week 1, as Dowling Catholic prevailed in the playoffs, 14-10.

Since the Maroons won 35-3 in 2022, five of the last six meetings have been decided by seven points or fewer, with the two having several years of multiple encounters.