Freshmen, One Eighth-Grader Seeing Field Early In Iowa High School Football
The Iowa high school football season is in the swing of things, as we move through September and towards the start of district play in all classes.
While most rosters are filled up with juniors and seniors, others are using younger players to try and figure things out on the gridiron.
That includes a number of freshmen and even one eighth-grader.
Here are some of the top ninth-graders - and the one eighth-grader - who have accumulated significant stats through the first couple of weeks of the Iowa high school football season.
Brody Bush, Alta-Aurelia, Quarterback
Bush, a freshman, has completed 19 of 35 passes for 294 yards, throwing a pair of touchdowns.
Jayden Quintanilla, Ar-We-Va, Quarterback
Quintanilla was thrust into the most important position on the offense, completing 14 of 22 for 105 yards with a touchdown. He has rushed 36 times for 73 yards and another score while making 14 tackles on defense.
Taylen Hansen, AHSTW, Quarterback
Hansen has shown his skills, completing 6 of 8 for 103 yards with two TDs. He also has 71 yards rushing and a touchdown.
Wade Beck, Council Bluffs St. Albert, Running Back
Beck boasts 32 carries for 158 yards, scoring three touchdowns.
Wyatt Muench, Southeast Valley, Running Back
The Jaguars had another running back named Muench a few years ago, and this one is starting his career strong, rushing 14 times for 70 yards and a TD.
Bodhi Bonnett, PCM, Running Back
Bonnett has logged 28 carries, piling up nearly 70 yards this season.
Cace Campbell, Cedar Falls, Defensive Lineman
Campbell is the lone eighth-grader, and he is doing so in the state’s biggest class (5A) and for a perennial contender. He has 9.5 tackles, with seven of those being solo stops.
Devin Kirchoff, Dunkerton, Running Back
Kirchoff ranks second among all ninth-graders with 97 yards rushing, averaging almost seven per carry.
Jaden Galles, Remsen St. Mary’s, Running Back
A key new piece for the Hawks, Galles has rushed 10 times for 90 yards, scoring two touchdowns. He has recorded 13 tackles on defense.
Jaxson Lawrence, Camanche, Wide Receiver
Lawrence leads all freshmen with 15 receptions, racking up 150 yards and a pair of touchdowns.
Noah Marsh, Stanton, Wide Receiver
Marsh ranks first among his classmates with 218 receiving yards, doing so on 14 receptions with two scores.
Trace Hansen, ADM, Wide Receiver
Hansen has recorded a pair of receiving touchdowns among his seven receptions.
Brock Stamp, Belle Plaine, Linebacker
Stamp has 16.5 tackles for the season, with eight of those being solo stops.
Landon Whitaker, Glidden-Ralston, Defensive Back
Whitaker sits at 16 tackles this year, with 13 of those being solo tackles.
Channing Hook, Wayne, Linebacker
Hook leads all freshmen with 4.5 tackles for loss, including two sacks. He has 15 tackles overall.
Elijah Schmidt, Easton Valley, Defensive Lineman
Schmidt has four tackles for loss from his spot in the trenches.
Hunter Klein, Remsen St. Mary’s, Defensive Back
Another key youngster for the Hawks, Klein has picked off two passes this year.
Hunter Keller, Grand View Christian, Kicker
Keller has made a 30-yard field goal and three extra-point attempts this season.
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Dana Becker has been a sports writer in Iowa since 2000, writing for The Fort Dodge Messenger, Mason City Globe-Gazette, Cedar Rapids Gazette and others. Dana resides in northcentral Iowa and started as a writer with SB Live Sports in 2022 focused on the state of Iowa. Along with providing coverage of football and wrestling, Dana also spotlights cross country, swimming, basketball, track and field, soccer, tennis, golf, baseball and softball. He began writing for High School on SI in 2023.Follow danabecker