Freshmen, One Eighth-Grader Seeing Field Early In Iowa High School Football

The Iowa high school football season is in the swing of things, as we move through September and towards the start of district play in all classes.

While most rosters are filled up with juniors and seniors, others are using younger players to try and figure things out on the gridiron.

That includes a number of freshmen and even one eighth-grader.

Here are some of the top ninth-graders - and the one eighth-grader - who have accumulated significant stats through the first couple of weeks of the Iowa high school football season.

Brody Bush, Alta-Aurelia, Quarterback

Bush, a freshman, has completed 19 of 35 passes for 294 yards, throwing a pair of touchdowns.

Jayden Quintanilla, Ar-We-Va, Quarterback

Quintanilla was thrust into the most important position on the offense, completing 14 of 22 for 105 yards with a touchdown. He has rushed 36 times for 73 yards and another score while making 14 tackles on defense.

Taylen Hansen, AHSTW, Quarterback

Hansen has shown his skills, completing 6 of 8 for 103 yards with two TDs. He also has 71 yards rushing and a touchdown.

Wade Beck, Council Bluffs St. Albert, Running Back

Beck boasts 32 carries for 158 yards, scoring three touchdowns.

Wyatt Muench, Southeast Valley, Running Back

The Jaguars had another running back named Muench a few years ago, and this one is starting his career strong, rushing 14 times for 70 yards and a TD.

Bodhi Bonnett, PCM, Running Back

Bonnett has logged 28 carries, piling up nearly 70 yards this season.

Cace Campbell, Cedar Falls, Defensive Lineman

Campbell is the lone eighth-grader, and he is doing so in the state’s biggest class (5A) and for a perennial contender. He has 9.5 tackles, with seven of those being solo stops.

Devin Kirchoff, Dunkerton, Running Back

Kirchoff ranks second among all ninth-graders with 97 yards rushing, averaging almost seven per carry.

Jaden Galles, Remsen St. Mary’s, Running Back

A key new piece for the Hawks, Galles has rushed 10 times for 90 yards, scoring two touchdowns. He has recorded 13 tackles on defense.

Jaxson Lawrence, Camanche, Wide Receiver

Lawrence leads all freshmen with 15 receptions, racking up 150 yards and a pair of touchdowns.

Noah Marsh, Stanton, Wide Receiver

Marsh ranks first among his classmates with 218 receiving yards, doing so on 14 receptions with two scores.

Trace Hansen, ADM, Wide Receiver

Hansen has recorded a pair of receiving touchdowns among his seven receptions.

Brock Stamp, Belle Plaine, Linebacker

Stamp has 16.5 tackles for the season, with eight of those being solo stops.

Landon Whitaker, Glidden-Ralston, Defensive Back

Whitaker sits at 16 tackles this year, with 13 of those being solo tackles.

Channing Hook, Wayne, Linebacker

Hook leads all freshmen with 4.5 tackles for loss, including two sacks. He has 15 tackles overall.

Elijah Schmidt, Easton Valley, Defensive Lineman

Schmidt has four tackles for loss from his spot in the trenches.

Hunter Klein, Remsen St. Mary’s, Defensive Back

Another key youngster for the Hawks, Klein has picked off two passes this year.

Hunter Keller, Grand View Christian, Kicker

Keller has made a 30-yard field goal and three extra-point attempts this season.