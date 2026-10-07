Week 7’s Top Iowa High School Football Games: Waukee, Waukee Northwest Host Top State Contenders

If you are anywhere near the city of Waukee this Friday night, make sure to get to one of the two high school football stadiums.

Two of the top Week 7 Iowa high school football games will take place in Waukee. Defending Class 5A state champion Dowling Catholic visits the Warriors while High School On SI Iowa’s No. 1 team, Southeast Polk, is at Waukee Northwest.

Those are just a pair of the top games on the schedule this week around the state.

Southeast Polk at Waukee Northwest

The last time the Rams and Wolves squared off, Waukee Northwest walked away with a 38-7 victory. Behind that and the momentum of four straight wins, the Wolves are hoping to knock Southeast Polk off again.

Since a loss to West Des Moines Valley in early September, Waukee Northwest has recorded three straight shutouts - including one over a Cedar Rapids Prairie team that has scored 140 points the last two weeks - and a win over Iowa City High.

The Rams have held the top spot in the state’s biggest class since a 31-28 win over defending Class 5A state champion Dowling Catholic. They own recent wins over Ottumwa and Iowa City High by double digits.

Several elite players will be present in the game, including Waukee Northwest’s Mack Heitland, Jordon Green and Paulo Tobongye, along with Stanley Cooper of Southeast Polk.

Dowling Catholic at Waukee

Waukee’s biggest test during its four-game win streak awaits, as the Warriors welcome in reigning Class 5A state champion Dowling Catholic. Since a 14-10 loss to Ankeny, Waukee has scored at least 31 points in wins vs. Cedar Rapids Kennedy, West Des Moines Valley, Dallas Center-Grimes and Marshalltown.

The last two have been shutout wins by the Warriors, who are led by senior quarterback TJ Sleiter and his 1,263 passing yards and 12 touchdowns.

Dowling Catholic, meanwhile, has not allowed a point in its last two either, besting Waterloo West and Cedar Rapids Kennedy since a tough loss to Southeast Polk. Ethan La Cava, Henry Smid and Beau Williams form an impressive offensive trio.

The Maroons lead the series 13-1 since 2012, with the lone Warrior win coming in 2022 by a final of 7-0.

South Hardin at Clarion-Goldfield/Dows

A district showdown is on tap in Clarion when the Cowboys host South Hardin. Both have matching 5-1 records, with Clarion-Goldfield/Dows still undefeated in the district.

The Cowboys knocked off Grundy Center, who scored a 41-40 overtime victory over South Hardin last week. Clarion-Goldfield/Dows has not lost since a setback to Hampton-Dumont/CAL in early September, as J.D. Morrical and Colin Sesker have a combined 673 yards rushing and nine touchdowns.

South Hardin was rolling right along until the loss to Grundy Center, having dominated its first five opponents. Braden Weig is among the state leaders with 1,749 yards passing and 22 touchdowns, as Casey Williamson is his top target with 29 receptions for 454 yards and seven TDs.

Revenge will also be on the minds of the Cowboys, as they lost 29-0 last year to the Tigers.

Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont at Iowa City Regina

Can someone give the Regals a game? Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont is hoping so, as the Rockets enter having bested their last two foes by a combined score of 106-0. Zane Mullenix will be tough to stop, as the senior has eclipsed 1,000 yards rushing with an incredible 23 rushing touchdowns and 24 total scores.

Iowa City Regina has not played a close game since besting Alburnett, 28-12. Gabriel Hegelheimer is the top rusher with 758 yards and 11 TDs, adding 212 yards and three touchdowns in the passing game.

The Regals have won all six prior meetings with Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont since 2012. That includes a 49-8 victory last year.

Cedar Falls at Cedar Rapids Prairie

Will this be the week that the Hawks are slowed down? Cedar Rapids Prairie has scored 70 points in consecutive wins over Dubuque Hempstead and Cedar Rapids Jefferson.

Cael Kongshaug, a senior, has thrown for 1,057 yards and 13 touchdowns, with classmate Drew Bennis catching 34 passes for over 500 yards and seven scores. Dawson Kahl anchors the ground attack with 531 yards and six TDs.

Cedar Falls has not allowed a point in its last two, shutting out Bettendorf and Dubuque Hempstead. They have reeled off five straight, adding wins over Iowa City High and Pleasant Valley to the resume.

Baylor Petrie has 1,248 yards passing with 12 touchdowns, as junior classmate Carsen Gary is his top target with 35 receptions for 646 yards and seven scores.

West Hancock at West Fork

The Eagles have returned to form since a loss to Mason City Newman Catholic, knocking off BCLUW, Lake Mills and Sibley-Ocheyedan. They have rushed for over 2,300 yards on the year, led by Nathan Bixel’s 676 and 12 touchdowns.

West Fork, unbeaten on the year, owns a win over Mason City Newman Catholic, 29-21. Dual-threat quarterback Zander Hansen has 335 yards passing and 404 yards rushing with 12 total touchdowns.

West Hancock has won all 11 meetings between the two since 2008, with last year’s 33-20 decision being the closest of them all.