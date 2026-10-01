Iowa High School Football: How to Watch Sioux City East vs. Des Moines Roosevelt

Thursday night lights hit the airwaves on YouTube this week for Iowa high school football action.

Sioux City East, ranked eighth in the latest High School On SI Iowa Top 25, looks to rebound from its first loss of the season at Des Moines Roosevelt.

Kickoff is set for 7 p.m. from Mediacom Stadium in Des Moines. The game will stream live on the Central Iowa Sports Network YouTube Channel.

Sioux City East Looking To Rebound Following First Loss Of The Season

Sioux City East (4-1 overall) reeled off impressive wins over Sioux City North, Norwalk, Sioux City Bishop Heelan and Sioux City West to start the year. They scored at least 34 points in all four, allowing just a total of 20 points.

But last week, the Black Raiders were in a dogfight with Ankeny, falling 35-25.

Callan Koch has shined in his first year as the starting quarterback. The junior has completed 58 percent of his passes for 1,120 yards and 14 touchdowns. Both Chris Ford and Tanner Boonstra have over 370 yards receiving and nine total touchdowns, with Amos Collins rushing for 221 yards and six scores.

Isaiah Grant, a top prospect in the Class of 2028, has returned to the field, catching five passes for 52 yards and a TD. On defense, Minnesota commit Kason Clayborne has 36.5 tackles and 5.5 for loss with two interceptions.

Des Moines Roosevelt Will Have Its Hands Full With Black Raiders

Des Moines Roosevelt (3-2) downed Des Moines Lincoln and Des Moines East to open the season before falling to Ankeny, 43-7. They fell to Dallas Center-Grimes before bouncing back with a 16-8 victory over Ames last week.

The Roughriders focus on the ground game, rushing for 1,055 yards as a team. Jayden Shields leads with 428, as Khamari Tillman has 222 and Jamari Harrson 186.

Travis Harvey Parks, Oliver Tice and Paulo Asani lead the defense.

Since 2008, Sioux City East has won seven of nine meetings between the teams, including the each of the two. Last year, they downed Des Moines Roosevelt, 47-6.

Here is how to watch Thursday night’s Iowa high school football Class 5A game between Sioux City East and Des Moines Roosevelt.

How To Watch Sioux City East-Des Moines Roosevelt

What: Sioux City East (4-1) at Des Moines Roosevelt (3-2)

Kickoff: 7 p.m.

Location: Mediacom Stadium, Des Moines, Iowa.

Stream: CISN YouTube.