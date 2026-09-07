Iowa High School Football Leaders In Several Key Categories After Week 2

We all love numbers, and here are plenty of them, with statistical leaders in Iowa high school football following the conclusion of Week 2 action.

The top producers in several categories, including passing, rushing, receiving, defense, and special teams, are listed below. These numbers are from the Bound website, the official source for Iowa high school sports.

Numbers are accurate as of Sunday, September 6, 2026 at 11 p.m. CT. Some teams included did have a Week 0 contest, giving them three games to date.

Iowa High School Football Leaders

Passing Yards

Mack Murdock, Centerville, 787 Tanner Ray, Creston, 729 Nolan Case, Stanton, 687 Braden Weig, South Hardin, 637 Trevin Helming, Johnston, 609 Cooper Baumgart, Clarinda, 589 Brooks Hanson, GTRA, 585 Mack Heitland, Waukee Northwest, 544 Reece Wheeler, Iowa City West, 540 Cannon Davis, Bettendorf, 535

Passing Touchdowns

Thomas Ehn, St. Edmond, 11 Cooper Baumgart, Clarinda, 10 Tanner Ray, Creston, 10 Nolan Case, Stanton, 9 Izaha Thompson, BGM, 9 Eli Schroeder, Kingsley-Pierson, 8 Braden Weig, South Hardin, 8 Maxzen Eskildsen, Northeast, 8 Cody Milks, Winfield-Mt Union, 8 Tucker Lewis, Coon Rapids-Bayard, 7

Rushing Yards

Nolan Kriegel, Iowa Valley, 582 Jayden Nanthan, West Burlington-Notre Dame, 534 Laken Caves, Alburnett, 504 Hayden Shelman, WACO, 501 Abe McGill, Woodbury Central, 496 Zane Mullenix, Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont, 477 Davis Tokheim, Des Moines Christian, 456 Carson Crouch, North Union, 411 Braydan Doss, Lewis Central, 398 Gaije Carter, Louisa-Muscatine, 388

Rushing Touchdowns

Nolan Kriegel, Iowa Valley, 14 Zane Mullenix, Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont, 12 Irey Mettille, Kee, 8 Jax Steger, Edgewood-Colesburg, 8 Aiden Kjergaard, Audubon, 8 Carson Crouch, North Union, 8 Sully Thompson, BGM, 8 Hayden Shelman, WACO, 8 Abe McGill, Woodbury Central, 7 Micah Moores, Woodbine, 7

Receiving Yards

Abram Decena, Centerville, 393 Jace Purdum, Creston, 390 Neil James, Iowa City West, 316 Landon Blum, Woodbine, 294 Braylin De Jager, Council Bluffs Abraham Lincoln, 280 Kayden Hawley, Clarinda, 270 Blayne Morgan, Independence, 268 Beau Williams, Dowling Catholic, 249 Pryor Reiners, Iowa City Liberty, 249 Cole Jeppesen, Riverside, 245

Receiving Touchdowns

Kaden Hoeper, Solon, 5 Holden Hlavacek, Mount Vernon, 5 AJ Clarke, Murray, 5 Landon Blum, Woodbine, 4 Tanner Troendle, Kee, 4 Wyatt Klaschen, Kingsley-Pierson, 4 Bryce Lewis, Coon Rapids-Bayard, 4 Kayden Hawley, Clarinda, 4 Jake Scott, MVAOCOU, 4 Zander Killion, Atlantic, 4

Receptions

Abram Decena, Centerville, 26 Blayne Morgan, Independence, 22 Jace Purdum, Creston, 18 Pryor Reiners, Iowa City Liberty, 17 Chayse Newton, Iowa City High, 16 Cayden Wilson, GTRA, 15 Brock Casey, Treynor, 15 Sloan Phillips, Centerville, 15 Jaxson Lawrence, Camanche, 15 Jace Hough, GTRA, 14

Defensive Tackles

Ethan Klemesrud, GMG, 39 Colin Grundlingh, Colo-Nesco, 30 Chance Hoyt, Iowa Valley, 29 Jack Handlos, Missouri Valley, 27 Davin Wallace, Creston, 26 Callaway Kajewski, GTRA, 25.5 Lincoln Gotto, MVAOCOU, 25.5 Tryce Diouhy, West Central Valley, 24.5 Zane Mullenix, Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont, 24 Griffin Mohr, Coon Rapids-Bayard, 24

Defensive Tackles For Loss

Chance Hoyt, Iowa Valley, 11 Mason Hoyt, Iowa Valley, 11 Kenton Stout, Montezuma, 10.5 Reed Slater, BGM, 10.5 Jacob Nieland, St. Edmond, 9 Tate Sherwood, Danville, 8 Griffin Mohr, Coon Rapids-Bayard, 8 Gavin Muller, Osage, 8 Isaiah Lange, Mount Pleasant, 8 Blake Bartlett, St. Edmond, 8

Quarterback Sacks

Tate Jensen, GTRA, 5.5 Griffin Mohr, Coon Rapids-Bayard, 5 Holden Heideman, Linn–Mar, 5 Oden Welsh, Kee, 4 Tristen Burkhart, Boyer Valley, 4 Jerrence Knoblock, West Lyon, 4 Cael Dop, Southeast Warren, 4 Kyan Walter, North Union, 4 Leif Jorgensen, Ballard, 4 Mason Pruisner, Aplington-Parkersburg, 4

Interceptions

William Skram, ACGC, 4 Camryn Bartels, North Butler, 4 Charles Chapman, Charles City, 3 Bonfils Iranzi, Cedar Rapids Washington, 3 Gavin Pedersen, Eagle Grove, 3 Paxton Beane, Audubon, 3 Gavin Wilcox, Montezuma, 3 Cooper Dreyer, Stanton, 3 Zach Jacobsen, East Sac County, 3 Brady Tufte, Northwood-Kensett, 2

Made Field Goals

Kian Ruiz, Indianola, 5 Lucas Seifert, ADM, 3 Cody Lynch, Cascade, 3 Liam Mahmutagic, Dowling Catholic, 2 Trindon Phipps, Pleasantville, 2 Joseph Ly, Davenport North, 2 Logan Barton, Cedar Rapids Washington, 2 Reid Herbold, Sioux City Bishop Heelan, 2 Kade Sutton, Vinton-Shellsburg, 2 Jackson Price, Newton, 2

Made Extra Points

Christian Reyes, North Union, 19 Mason Hoyt, Iowa Valley, 16 Lukas DeAnda, Clarinda, 15 Caleb Rhoads, BGM, 15 Maksym Dovbii, Boyer Valley, 14 Jaden Miller, Edgewood-Colesburg, 14 Jace Tallmon, Glenwood, 13 Aiden Gross, Clear Creek-Amana, 13 Collin McKie, Solon, 12 Jack Carnes, Mount Vernon, 12

Average Per Punt (min. three attempts)

Scott Hartin, North Scott, 59.0 Israel Torres, Webster City, 48.5 Alex Loden, Crestwood, 47.7 Ethan Curry, Bettendorf, 46.9 Tyler Bartlett, Cedar Rapids Jefferson, 46.0 Cole Eitel, Earlham, 45.5 Ashten Petersen, Boone, 45.5 Ricardo Solis, Downing, Johnston, 45.2 Karson Kalous, Iowa Falls-Alden, 44.7 Reagan Peters, Collins-Maxwell, 44.0