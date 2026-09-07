Iowa High School Football Leaders In Several Key Categories After Week 2
We all love numbers, and here are plenty of them, with statistical leaders in Iowa high school football following the conclusion of Week 2 action.
The top producers in several categories, including passing, rushing, receiving, defense, and special teams, are listed below. These numbers are from the Bound website, the official source for Iowa high school sports.
Numbers are accurate as of Sunday, September 6, 2026 at 11 p.m. CT. Some teams included did have a Week 0 contest, giving them three games to date.
Iowa High School Football Leaders
Passing Yards
- Mack Murdock, Centerville, 787
- Tanner Ray, Creston, 729
- Nolan Case, Stanton, 687
- Braden Weig, South Hardin, 637
- Trevin Helming, Johnston, 609
- Cooper Baumgart, Clarinda, 589
- Brooks Hanson, GTRA, 585
- Mack Heitland, Waukee Northwest, 544
- Reece Wheeler, Iowa City West, 540
- Cannon Davis, Bettendorf, 535
Passing Touchdowns
- Thomas Ehn, St. Edmond, 11
- Cooper Baumgart, Clarinda, 10
- Tanner Ray, Creston, 10
- Nolan Case, Stanton, 9
- Izaha Thompson, BGM, 9
- Eli Schroeder, Kingsley-Pierson, 8
- Braden Weig, South Hardin, 8
- Maxzen Eskildsen, Northeast, 8
- Cody Milks, Winfield-Mt Union, 8
- Tucker Lewis, Coon Rapids-Bayard, 7
Rushing Yards
- Nolan Kriegel, Iowa Valley, 582
- Jayden Nanthan, West Burlington-Notre Dame, 534
- Laken Caves, Alburnett, 504
- Hayden Shelman, WACO, 501
- Abe McGill, Woodbury Central, 496
- Zane Mullenix, Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont, 477
- Davis Tokheim, Des Moines Christian, 456
- Carson Crouch, North Union, 411
- Braydan Doss, Lewis Central, 398
- Gaije Carter, Louisa-Muscatine, 388
Rushing Touchdowns
- Nolan Kriegel, Iowa Valley, 14
- Zane Mullenix, Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont, 12
- Irey Mettille, Kee, 8
- Jax Steger, Edgewood-Colesburg, 8
- Aiden Kjergaard, Audubon, 8
- Carson Crouch, North Union, 8
- Sully Thompson, BGM, 8
- Hayden Shelman, WACO, 8
- Abe McGill, Woodbury Central, 7
- Micah Moores, Woodbine, 7
Receiving Yards
- Abram Decena, Centerville, 393
- Jace Purdum, Creston, 390
- Neil James, Iowa City West, 316
- Landon Blum, Woodbine, 294
- Braylin De Jager, Council Bluffs Abraham Lincoln, 280
- Kayden Hawley, Clarinda, 270
- Blayne Morgan, Independence, 268
- Beau Williams, Dowling Catholic, 249
- Pryor Reiners, Iowa City Liberty, 249
- Cole Jeppesen, Riverside, 245
Receiving Touchdowns
- Kaden Hoeper, Solon, 5
- Holden Hlavacek, Mount Vernon, 5
- AJ Clarke, Murray, 5
- Landon Blum, Woodbine, 4
- Tanner Troendle, Kee, 4
- Wyatt Klaschen, Kingsley-Pierson, 4
- Bryce Lewis, Coon Rapids-Bayard, 4
- Kayden Hawley, Clarinda, 4
- Jake Scott, MVAOCOU, 4
- Zander Killion, Atlantic, 4
Receptions
- Abram Decena, Centerville, 26
- Blayne Morgan, Independence, 22
- Jace Purdum, Creston, 18
- Pryor Reiners, Iowa City Liberty, 17
- Chayse Newton, Iowa City High, 16
- Cayden Wilson, GTRA, 15
- Brock Casey, Treynor, 15
- Sloan Phillips, Centerville, 15
- Jaxson Lawrence, Camanche, 15
- Jace Hough, GTRA, 14
Defensive Tackles
- Ethan Klemesrud, GMG, 39
- Colin Grundlingh, Colo-Nesco, 30
- Chance Hoyt, Iowa Valley, 29
- Jack Handlos, Missouri Valley, 27
- Davin Wallace, Creston, 26
- Callaway Kajewski, GTRA, 25.5
- Lincoln Gotto, MVAOCOU, 25.5
- Tryce Diouhy, West Central Valley, 24.5
- Zane Mullenix, Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont, 24
- Griffin Mohr, Coon Rapids-Bayard, 24
Defensive Tackles For Loss
- Chance Hoyt, Iowa Valley, 11
- Mason Hoyt, Iowa Valley, 11
- Kenton Stout, Montezuma, 10.5
- Reed Slater, BGM, 10.5
- Jacob Nieland, St. Edmond, 9
- Tate Sherwood, Danville, 8
- Griffin Mohr, Coon Rapids-Bayard, 8
- Gavin Muller, Osage, 8
- Isaiah Lange, Mount Pleasant, 8
- Blake Bartlett, St. Edmond, 8
Quarterback Sacks
- Tate Jensen, GTRA, 5.5
- Griffin Mohr, Coon Rapids-Bayard, 5
- Holden Heideman, Linn–Mar, 5
- Oden Welsh, Kee, 4
- Tristen Burkhart, Boyer Valley, 4
- Jerrence Knoblock, West Lyon, 4
- Cael Dop, Southeast Warren, 4
- Kyan Walter, North Union, 4
- Leif Jorgensen, Ballard, 4
- Mason Pruisner, Aplington-Parkersburg, 4
Interceptions
- William Skram, ACGC, 4
- Camryn Bartels, North Butler, 4
- Charles Chapman, Charles City, 3
- Bonfils Iranzi, Cedar Rapids Washington, 3
- Gavin Pedersen, Eagle Grove, 3
- Paxton Beane, Audubon, 3
- Gavin Wilcox, Montezuma, 3
- Cooper Dreyer, Stanton, 3
- Zach Jacobsen, East Sac County, 3
- Brady Tufte, Northwood-Kensett, 2
Made Field Goals
- Kian Ruiz, Indianola, 5
- Lucas Seifert, ADM, 3
- Cody Lynch, Cascade, 3
- Liam Mahmutagic, Dowling Catholic, 2
- Trindon Phipps, Pleasantville, 2
- Joseph Ly, Davenport North, 2
- Logan Barton, Cedar Rapids Washington, 2
- Reid Herbold, Sioux City Bishop Heelan, 2
- Kade Sutton, Vinton-Shellsburg, 2
- Jackson Price, Newton, 2
Made Extra Points
- Christian Reyes, North Union, 19
- Mason Hoyt, Iowa Valley, 16
- Lukas DeAnda, Clarinda, 15
- Caleb Rhoads, BGM, 15
- Maksym Dovbii, Boyer Valley, 14
- Jaden Miller, Edgewood-Colesburg, 14
- Jace Tallmon, Glenwood, 13
- Aiden Gross, Clear Creek-Amana, 13
- Collin McKie, Solon, 12
- Jack Carnes, Mount Vernon, 12
Average Per Punt (min. three attempts)
- Scott Hartin, North Scott, 59.0
- Israel Torres, Webster City, 48.5
- Alex Loden, Crestwood, 47.7
- Ethan Curry, Bettendorf, 46.9
- Tyler Bartlett, Cedar Rapids Jefferson, 46.0
- Cole Eitel, Earlham, 45.5
- Ashten Petersen, Boone, 45.5
- Ricardo Solis, Downing, Johnston, 45.2
- Karson Kalous, Iowa Falls-Alden, 44.7
- Reagan Peters, Collins-Maxwell, 44.0
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Dana Becker has been a sports writer in Iowa since 2000, writing for The Fort Dodge Messenger, Mason City Globe-Gazette, Cedar Rapids Gazette and others. Dana resides in northcentral Iowa and started as a writer with SB Live Sports in 2022 focused on the state of Iowa. Along with providing coverage of football and wrestling, Dana also spotlights cross country, swimming, basketball, track and field, soccer, tennis, golf, baseball and softball. He began writing for High School on SI in 2023.Follow danabecker