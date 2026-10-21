Top Week 9 Iowa High School Football Games To Conclude The Regular Season

The final week of the Iowa high school football regular season is officially here.

While four classes concluded play last week and will now enter into the playoffs, Class 5A, Class 4A and Class 3A teams will hit the gridiron one final time before doing just that.

Many playoff spots are already secured, but seeding could shift after Friday night's games.

Here are six key games on the Week 9 schedule for Iowa high school football.

Spencer at Sergeant Bluff-Luton

Can anyone give Sergeant Bluff-Luton a game in the district? The Warriors have been incredible, blowing out the likes of Sioux City West, Le Mars and Fort Dodge in consecutive weeks. They have reached the state semifinals each of the past two seasons in both Class 3A and Class 4A.

Justin Ehlers has given Sergeant Bluff-Luton more of a passing attack. The junior has 1,039 yards and 13 touchdowns on 55 of 82 passes, with Gavin Ahrendt catching 19 passes for 358 yards and seven scores. Carson Jager leads the ground attack.

Spencer is riding a four-game win streak, including victories over Sioux City West, Fort Dodge and Le Mars to make this a winner-take-all for the district title. Head coach Jim Tighe, the son of legendary head coach Dick Tighe, has a winning program.

Temiloluwa Otaniyi has 965 yards rushing and 10 touchdowns, with Larson Vulk adding 633 yards rushing, eight TDs, 540 yards passing and seven more scores.

Clear Lake at West Delaware

The official RPI did not help the Lions this week, as they are one of just a handful of unbeatens, yet find themselves behind teams with a loss. That will likely change with a win this Friday over one of those teams, West Delaware.

Clear Lake has been completely dominant this year, allowing just three touchdowns over its last five games. They have scored at least 37 in each of those, including a 30-point win over defending state champion Nevada.

The Hawks are coming off four straight wins since a loss to Dubuque Wahlert Catholic. They will rely on Paul Beswick, as the senior has 1,007 yards rushing and 17 touchdowns with 806 yards passing and 10 scores.

Last year, the Lions won, 28-0, in the first meeting since 2010, which was won by West Delaware, 23-16. Check out Clear Lake quarterback Jaxson McIntire, as he has almost 1,800 passing yards and 25 TDs with no interceptions.

Indianola at Urbandale

Both are in the playoffs, and both have had incredible seasons, sitting ahead of some of the Class 5A powerhouse programs this year. Indianola has a strong offensive trifecta in Nolan Freeman, Daxton Heimbaugh and Rylan Hilton.

Freeman, a sophomore, has thrown for over 1,400 yards and 20 TDs, as Heimbaugh has 536 yards rushing and Hilton almost 400 yards receiving.

For the J-Hawks, it is the Landon Rinnan show. The Air Force Academy commit has thrown for 1,266 yards and 13 touchdowns while rushing for 790 and 12 more scores. Kallen Steveson has seven receiving touchdowns and almost 600 yards.

Carroll at Atlantic

Three dominating wins have positioned Carroll as a frontrunner to make a deep playoff run. The last close game for the Tigers came in September when they bested Harlan Community, 21-14.

On the flip side, Atlantic is coming off a 42-21 loss to Harlan that snapped its win streak.

Carroll will impose a heavy dose of senior Adam Malik on the Trojans. Malik has 1,433 yards rushing and 21 touchdowns this season on 152 carries. Chase Schable has become the top target for Camden King with 25 receptions.

For Atlantic, Ethan McNeal should go over 1,000 yards on the year during the game, as he has 15 touchdowns. James Brauer has thrown for over 600 yards and 10 scores, with six going to Zander Killion.

Algona at Sioux City Bishop Heelan

The Bulldogs control their own destiny, as a win gives them the district. If the Crusaders win, it causes a three-way tie atop with Sioux Center.

Algona has won four straight since a loss to Class 4A contender Waverly-Shell Rock, including a 14-6 victory over Sioux Center. Nathan Manske has returned to lead the offense with Cael Rotert his top running back.

For Sioux City Bishop Heelan, the defending state runners-up have posted three straight wins, allowing just seven points during that time while scoring 110. Elijah Mielke, in his first season as the starter, has 1,458 yards passing and 17 total touchdowns.

Last year, Algona stunned Heelan to conclude the regular season, 21-13.

Ballard at Carlisle

A long-time rival is the only thing standing between the Wildcats and an unbeaten season, as Ballard has posted eight straight wins up to this point. CJ Haug has over 800 passing yards and 11 touchdowns, Carter Berg has rushed for 560 yards and 10 scores, and Hayden Schulte has 613 yards receiving and eight TDs.

For Ballard, Bryce Miller has completed 121 of 179 for 1,486 yards and 13 TDs, with Blakely Carlson catching 35 passes for 539 yards and five touchdowns.

Last year, Carlisle won 42-35, and they have won four of the last five matchups overall.