Week 7 Iowa High School Football Leaders
We are in the homestretch of the Iowa high school football regular season as we enter Week 7.
Below are the leaders in several key offensive and defensive categories, including passing, rushing, receiving and tackling leaders.
Numbers are accurate as of Monday, October 5, 2026, at 11 p.m. CT and are taken from the Bound website.
Iowa High School Football Leaders
Passing Yards
Braden Weig, South Hardin, 1749
Cannon Davis, Bettendorf, 1582
Brooks Weber, Mid-Prairie, 1572
Colin Willis, Roland-Story, 1539
Caden Schmidt, MVAOCOU, 1473
Brekken Miller, Ankeny Centennial, 1449
Tanner Ray, Creston, 1424
Nolan Case, Stanton, 1405
Cal Pryor, Woodbine, 1393
Callan Koch, Sioux City East, 1385
Passing Touchdown
Cal Pryor, Woodbine, 26
Braden Weig, South Hardin, 22
Nolan Case, Stanton, 21
Trey Cota, Kee, 19
Brooks Weber, Mid-Prairie, 19
Thomas Ehn, St. Edmond, 19
Caden Schmidt, MVAOCOU, 19
Bryer Jack, HLV-TC, 18
Tucker Lewis, Coon Rapids-Bayard, 17
Jaxson McIntire, Clear Lake, 17
Passing Completions
Brekken Miller, Ankeny Centennial, 118
Cannon Davis, Bettendorf, 115
Brooks Weber, Mid-Prairie, 107
Brody Bush, Alta-Aurelia, 107
Colin Willis, Roland-Story, 107
Reece Wheeler, Iowa City West, 106
Emerson Berner, Iowa City Liberty, 104
Brooks Hanson, GTRA, 103
Trey Steinkamp, Pella Christian, 103
Nolan Case, Stanton, 101
Bentley Goldensoph, Camanche, 101
Passing Attempts
Trey Steinkamp, Pella Christian, 194
Bentley Goldensoph, Camanche, 192
Brekken Miller, Ankeny Centennial, 189
Cannon Davis, Bettendorf, 180
Colin Willis, Roland-Story, 180
Receiving Touchdowns
Brody Bush, Alta-Aurelia, 177
Thomas Ehn, St. Edmond, 175
Brooks Hanson, GTRA, 171
Tanner Ray, Creston, 169
Reece Wheeler, Iowa City West, 169
Rushing Yards
Mason Houser, Riverside, 1236
Max Wittmaack, Sioux Central, 1170
Moses Thacher, Fort Madison, 1099
Maxzen Eskildsen, Northeast, 1095
Adam Malik, Carroll, 1072
Lukas Showalter, Hampton-Dumont/CAL, 1061
Jax Steger, Edgewood-Colesburg, 1041
Quentin Dalton, Bedford, 1028
Nolan Kriegel, Iowa Valley, 1023
Zane Mullenix, Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont, 1012
Rushing Touchdowns
Nolan Kriegel, Iowa Valley, 26
Zane Mullenix, Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont, 23
Jax Steger, Edgewood-Colesburg, 20
Mason Houser, Riverside, 19
Treyvon Herron, Gladbrook-Reinbeck, 18
Aiden Kjergaard, Audubon, 18
Aiden Hellman, Don Bosco, 18
Abe McGill, Woodbury Central, 17
Jarin Hoffman, Kuemper Catholic, 17
Ethan Carpenter, Clinton, 16
Rushing Attempts
Max Wittmaack, Sioux Central, 188
Temiloluwa Otaniyi, Spencer, 160
Moses Thacher, Jr., Fort Madison, 159
Kaleb Hansen, Webster City, 152
Lukas Showalter, Hampton-Dumont/CAL, 151
Ethan Carpenter, Clinton, 150
Rogan Heidt, Maquoketa Valley, 148
Josh Ringler, Grinnell, 147
Coy Moline, Manson Northwest Webster, 143
Aidan Feddersen, Northeast, 140
Receiving Yards
Tate Pfantz, Aplington-Parkersburg, 774
Jace Purdum, Creston, 710
Luke Thoreson, Roland-Story, 697
Braylin De Jager, Council Bluffs Abraham Lincoln, 671
Braxton Parks, Lewis Central, 653
Jake Scott, MVAOCOU, 647
Carsen Gary, Cedar Falls, 646
Tayson Samuels, Winfield-Mt Union, 631
Landon Blum, Woodbine, 626
Colin Thompson, Forest City, 609
Receiving Touchdowns
Tayson Samuels, Winfield-Mt Union, 13
Jake Scott, MVAOCOU, 12
Landon Blum, Woodbine, 11
Kaden Hoeper, Solon, 11
Sean McCulloch, HLV-TC, 10
Logan Jaeschke, Southeast Valley, 9
Noah Marsh, Stanton, 9
Tate Pfantz, Aplington-Parkersburg, 8
Bryer Putman, Wilton, 8
Logan VanDenBroek, Pella, 8
Ty Mericle, St. Edmond, 8
Holden Hlavacek, Mount Vernon, 8
AJ Clarke, Murray, 8
Jade Mielk, Northeast, 8
Receptions
Jaxson Lawrence, Camanche, 44
Braxton Parks, Lewis Central, 41
Dane Gunkelman, Alta-Aurelia, 41
Pryor Reiners, Iowa City Liberty, 40
Luke Thoreson, Roland-Story, 40
Abram Decena, Centerville, 39
Noah Marsh, Stanton, 39
Braylin De Jager, Council Bluffs Abraham Lincoln, 38
Chayse Newton, Iowa City High, 38
Jace Purdum, Creston, 38
Blayne Mergen, Independence, 38
Total Tackles
Ethan Klemesrud, GMG, 89
John Schoenfelder, Marshalltown, 87.5
Chris Hanson, Central City, 87
Colin Grundlingh, Colo-Nesco, 86.5
Dillon Moe, Ogden, 72
Kyle Youngbear, South Tama County, 70.5
Sam Meyer, WACO, 65
Lucas McColloch, West Central Valley, 63
Zachary Clayton, BGM, 62
Wyatt Box, Mediapolis, 61.5
Tackles For Loss
Cael Dop, Southeast Warren, 30.5
Gavin Muller, Osage, 24.5
Mason Hoyt, Iowa Valley, 23
Tristen Burkhart, Boyer Valley, 22.5
Landon Mertens, North Linn, 19.5
Jacob Cogdill, Woodbine, 19
Trevan Krajicek, Boyer Valley, 18.5
Reed Slater, BGM, 18.5
Griffin Mohr, Coon Rapids-Bayard, 18
Isaiah Lange, Mount Pleasant, 18
Quarterback Sacks
Griffin Mohr, Coon Rapids-Bayard, 14
Trevan Krajicek, Boyer Valley, 11
Cael Dop, Southeast Warren, 11
Tristen Burkhart, Boyer Valley, 10.5
Austin Dostal, Cedar Rapids Xavier, 10
Tate Wallace, Iowa City Regina, 8.5
Oden Welsh, Kee, 8.5
Landon Mertens, North Linn, 8.5
Jerrence Knoblock, West Lyon, 8
Elliott Green, Denison-Schleswig, 8
Holden Heideman, Linn-Mar, 8
Interceptions
Quentin Dalton, Bedford, 7
Cade Vander Veen, Unity Christian, 7
Cooper Dreyer, Stanton, 6
Brady Baker, Martensdale-St. Marys, 5
Camryn Bartels, North Butler, 5
Waylon Raue, North Linn, 5
Kale Moore, Moravia, 5
26 players tied with 4
Made Field Goals
Miles Manatt, Gilbert, 9
Elijah Roling, Monticello, 7
Kian Ruiz, Indianola, 7
Logan Koob, Central Lyon/George-Little Rock, 7
Reid Herbold, Sioux City Bishop Heelan, 7
Aiden Gross, Clear Creek-Amana, 7
Liam Mahmutagic, Dowling Catholic, 5
Ricardo Solis Downing, Johnston, 5
Jacob Spangenberg, Harlan Community, 5
Sam Hoffman, Balard, 5
Ty Weiss, Cedar Rapids Xavier, 5
Punting Average (min. 12 attempts)
Clay Buseman, AGWSR, 46.1
Ashten Petersen, Boone, 44.4
Zander Killion, Atlantic, 43.8
Kingston Holman, Aplington-Parkersburg, 43.3
Chase Clarahan, Sigourney Keota, 42.8
Gavin Bockholt, Waverly-Shell Rock, 41.9
Zach Luedtke, Cardinal, 41.7
Gavin Dalla Tezza, Council Bluffs Abraham Lincoln, 41.4
Rafael Avalos, Clarke Community, 41.3
Roston McCarty, PCM, 41.3
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Dana Becker has been a sports writer in Iowa since 2000, writing for The Fort Dodge Messenger, Mason City Globe-Gazette, Cedar Rapids Gazette and others. Dana resides in northcentral Iowa and started as a writer with SB Live Sports in 2022 focused on the state of Iowa. Along with providing coverage of football and wrestling, Dana also spotlights cross country, swimming, basketball, track and field, soccer, tennis, golf, baseball and softball. He began writing for High School on SI in 2023.Follow danabecker