Week 7 Iowa High School Football Leaders

We are in the homestretch of the Iowa high school football regular season as we enter Week 7.

Below are the leaders in several key offensive and defensive categories, including passing, rushing, receiving and tackling leaders.

Numbers are accurate as of Monday, October 5, 2026, at 11 p.m. CT and are taken from the Bound website.

Iowa High School Football Leaders

Passing Yards

Braden Weig, South Hardin, 1749

Cannon Davis, Bettendorf, 1582

Brooks Weber, Mid-Prairie, 1572

Colin Willis, Roland-Story, 1539

Caden Schmidt, MVAOCOU, 1473

Brekken Miller, Ankeny Centennial, 1449

Tanner Ray, Creston, 1424

Nolan Case, Stanton, 1405

Cal Pryor, Woodbine, 1393

Callan Koch, Sioux City East, 1385

Passing Touchdown

Cal Pryor, Woodbine, 26

Braden Weig, South Hardin, 22

Nolan Case, Stanton, 21

Trey Cota, Kee, 19

Brooks Weber, Mid-Prairie, 19

Thomas Ehn, St. Edmond, 19

Caden Schmidt, MVAOCOU, 19

Bryer Jack, HLV-TC, 18

Tucker Lewis, Coon Rapids-Bayard, 17

Jaxson McIntire, Clear Lake, 17

Passing Completions

Brekken Miller, Ankeny Centennial, 118

Cannon Davis, Bettendorf, 115

Brooks Weber, Mid-Prairie, 107

Brody Bush, Alta-Aurelia, 107

Colin Willis, Roland-Story, 107

Reece Wheeler, Iowa City West, 106

Emerson Berner, Iowa City Liberty, 104

Brooks Hanson, GTRA, 103

Trey Steinkamp, Pella Christian, 103

Nolan Case, Stanton, 101

Bentley Goldensoph, Camanche, 101

Passing Attempts

Trey Steinkamp, Pella Christian, 194

Bentley Goldensoph, Camanche, 192

Brekken Miller, Ankeny Centennial, 189

Cannon Davis, Bettendorf, 180

Colin Willis, Roland-Story, 180

Receiving Touchdowns

Brody Bush, Alta-Aurelia, 177

Thomas Ehn, St. Edmond, 175

Brooks Hanson, GTRA, 171

Tanner Ray, Creston, 169

Reece Wheeler, Iowa City West, 169

Rushing Yards

Mason Houser, Riverside, 1236

Max Wittmaack, Sioux Central, 1170

Moses Thacher, Fort Madison, 1099

Maxzen Eskildsen, Northeast, 1095

Adam Malik, Carroll, 1072

Lukas Showalter, Hampton-Dumont/CAL, 1061

Jax Steger, Edgewood-Colesburg, 1041

Quentin Dalton, Bedford, 1028

Nolan Kriegel, Iowa Valley, 1023

Zane Mullenix, Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont, 1012

Rushing Touchdowns

Nolan Kriegel, Iowa Valley, 26

Zane Mullenix, Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont, 23

Jax Steger, Edgewood-Colesburg, 20

Mason Houser, Riverside, 19

Treyvon Herron, Gladbrook-Reinbeck, 18

Aiden Kjergaard, Audubon, 18

Aiden Hellman, Don Bosco, 18

Abe McGill, Woodbury Central, 17

Jarin Hoffman, Kuemper Catholic, 17

Ethan Carpenter, Clinton, 16

Rushing Attempts

Max Wittmaack, Sioux Central, 188

Temiloluwa Otaniyi, Spencer, 160

Moses Thacher, Jr., Fort Madison, 159

Kaleb Hansen, Webster City, 152

Lukas Showalter, Hampton-Dumont/CAL, 151

Ethan Carpenter, Clinton, 150

Rogan Heidt, Maquoketa Valley, 148

Josh Ringler, Grinnell, 147

Coy Moline, Manson Northwest Webster, 143

Aidan Feddersen, Northeast, 140

Receiving Yards

Tate Pfantz, Aplington-Parkersburg, 774

Jace Purdum, Creston, 710

Luke Thoreson, Roland-Story, 697

Braylin De Jager, Council Bluffs Abraham Lincoln, 671

Braxton Parks, Lewis Central, 653

Jake Scott, MVAOCOU, 647

Carsen Gary, Cedar Falls, 646

Tayson Samuels, Winfield-Mt Union, 631

Landon Blum, Woodbine, 626

Colin Thompson, Forest City, 609

Receiving Touchdowns

Tayson Samuels, Winfield-Mt Union, 13

Jake Scott, MVAOCOU, 12

Landon Blum, Woodbine, 11

Kaden Hoeper, Solon, 11

Sean McCulloch, HLV-TC, 10

Logan Jaeschke, Southeast Valley, 9

Noah Marsh, Stanton, 9

Tate Pfantz, Aplington-Parkersburg, 8

Bryer Putman, Wilton, 8

Logan VanDenBroek, Pella, 8

Ty Mericle, St. Edmond, 8

Holden Hlavacek, Mount Vernon, 8

AJ Clarke, Murray, 8

Jade Mielk, Northeast, 8

Receptions

Jaxson Lawrence, Camanche, 44

Braxton Parks, Lewis Central, 41

Dane Gunkelman, Alta-Aurelia, 41

Pryor Reiners, Iowa City Liberty, 40

Luke Thoreson, Roland-Story, 40

Abram Decena, Centerville, 39

Noah Marsh, Stanton, 39

Braylin De Jager, Council Bluffs Abraham Lincoln, 38

Chayse Newton, Iowa City High, 38

Jace Purdum, Creston, 38

Blayne Mergen, Independence, 38

Total Tackles

Ethan Klemesrud, GMG, 89

John Schoenfelder, Marshalltown, 87.5

Chris Hanson, Central City, 87

Colin Grundlingh, Colo-Nesco, 86.5

Dillon Moe, Ogden, 72

Kyle Youngbear, South Tama County, 70.5

Sam Meyer, WACO, 65

Lucas McColloch, West Central Valley, 63

Zachary Clayton, BGM, 62

Wyatt Box, Mediapolis, 61.5

Tackles For Loss

Cael Dop, Southeast Warren, 30.5

Gavin Muller, Osage, 24.5

Mason Hoyt, Iowa Valley, 23

Tristen Burkhart, Boyer Valley, 22.5

Landon Mertens, North Linn, 19.5

Jacob Cogdill, Woodbine, 19

Trevan Krajicek, Boyer Valley, 18.5

Reed Slater, BGM, 18.5

Griffin Mohr, Coon Rapids-Bayard, 18

Isaiah Lange, Mount Pleasant, 18

Quarterback Sacks

Griffin Mohr, Coon Rapids-Bayard, 14

Trevan Krajicek, Boyer Valley, 11

Cael Dop, Southeast Warren, 11

Tristen Burkhart, Boyer Valley, 10.5

Austin Dostal, Cedar Rapids Xavier, 10

Tate Wallace, Iowa City Regina, 8.5

Oden Welsh, Kee, 8.5

Landon Mertens, North Linn, 8.5

Jerrence Knoblock, West Lyon, 8

Elliott Green, Denison-Schleswig, 8

Holden Heideman, Linn-Mar, 8

Interceptions

Quentin Dalton, Bedford, 7

Cade Vander Veen, Unity Christian, 7

Cooper Dreyer, Stanton, 6

Brady Baker, Martensdale-St. Marys, 5

Camryn Bartels, North Butler, 5

Waylon Raue, North Linn, 5

Kale Moore, Moravia, 5

26 players tied with 4

Made Field Goals

Miles Manatt, Gilbert, 9

Elijah Roling, Monticello, 7

Kian Ruiz, Indianola, 7

Logan Koob, Central Lyon/George-Little Rock, 7

Reid Herbold, Sioux City Bishop Heelan, 7

Aiden Gross, Clear Creek-Amana, 7

Liam Mahmutagic, Dowling Catholic, 5

Ricardo Solis Downing, Johnston, 5

Jacob Spangenberg, Harlan Community, 5

Sam Hoffman, Balard, 5

Ty Weiss, Cedar Rapids Xavier, 5

Punting Average (min. 12 attempts)

Clay Buseman, AGWSR, 46.1

Ashten Petersen, Boone, 44.4

Zander Killion, Atlantic, 43.8

Kingston Holman, Aplington-Parkersburg, 43.3

Chase Clarahan, Sigourney Keota, 42.8

Gavin Bockholt, Waverly-Shell Rock, 41.9

Zach Luedtke, Cardinal, 41.7

Gavin Dalla Tezza, Council Bluffs Abraham Lincoln, 41.4

Rafael Avalos, Clarke Community, 41.3

Roston McCarty, PCM, 41.3