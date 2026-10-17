Jesuit vs. St. Augustine: Live Score Updates from Catholic League Showdown in New Orleans

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Pregame

St. Augustine puts its perfect record on the line when the Purple Knights welcome Jesuit to Tad Gormley Stadium in New Orleans at 7 p.m. on Saturday.

St. Aug (6-0, 3-0 in District 9-5A) is ranked No. 1 in Louisiana by MaxPreps, No. 3 by High School On SI and holds the No. 3 power rating in Division I Select. The Purple Knights have scored at least 42 points in Catholic League wins over Chalmette, John Curtis Christian and Holy Cross, the latter a 48-0 win last week.

Quarterback Jaelle Noble (6-1, 200) is an explosive dual threat who ran for 125 yards with four touchdowns as the Purple Knights rolled up 41 points in the first half last week. Running back Patrick Robinson ripped free for a 90-yard run, according to Darrell Williams of The New Orleans Advocate.

Noble has an excellent receiving corps headlined by Miguel Whitley (Ole Miss commit), Ray'Quan Williams (Tulane) and Derrick Bennet. Whitley, a four-star prospect, is ranked as the No. 6 player in Louisiana by Rivals.

Jesuit (5-1, 2-1), which is No. 4 in the power ratings and ranked No. 11 by High School On SI, has won two straight district games since losing 24-22 to Brother Martin. The Blue Jays are the only team to defeat St. Thomas More, handing the Cougars a 30-10 loss in Lafayette in Week 2.

The Blue Jays, who held Holy Cross and Chalmette to single digits each of the past two weeks, have two quarterbacks in Sully Sullivan and Roland Vandenweghe. Both are juniors, with Sullivan (6-2, 230) taking the majority of the snaps under center. Vandenweghe (6-0, 185) is a speedy runner who also caught a pass against St. Thomas More.

Michael Cerruti is a strong downhill runner who went for 167 yards on 21 carries at STM and rushed for 87 yards on 13 carries with a touchdown in the 24-7 win over Chalmette last week. Ja'ir Burks, a Tulane commit, is a three-star receiver ranked No. 32 in Louisiana (247 Sports Composite). Benjamin Neff caught TD passes from both Sullivan and Vandenweghe at STM.

Seven programs in the Division I Select power ratings are from the Catholic League: No. 1 Karr, No. 2 Rummel, No. 3 St. Aug, No. 4 Jesuit, No. 6 Brother Martin, No. 9 Holy Cross and No. 10 John Curtis.

St. Aug hosts Karr in Week 9 in a rematch of the 2025 championship game won by the Cougars.