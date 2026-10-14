Louisiana High School Football Top 25 State Rankings (Oct. 14, 2026)

The top five teams in the LHSAA Division I Select power ratings, which are used to determine playoff seeding, are all from the Catholic League, with No. 1 Archbishop Rummel and No. 2 Edna Karr meeting this week. Karr is No. 1 in this week's Louisiana High School On SI top 25 rankings.

Keep reading to find out where Rummel checks in ahead of the New Orleans showdown vs. the Cougars and get the details on the other 23 programs that made this week's list.

High School On SI

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Previous ranking: 1

Last week: Defeated John Curtis 40-28

Next up: vs. Archbishop Rummel (6-0)

Quarterbacks Forest Johnson and Marlon Jones combined for four TDs, two passing for Johnson and two rushing for Jones, according to Ken Trahan of Crescent City Sports. The Karr defense also intercepted three passes.

Previous ranking: 2

Last week: Defeated Ouachita Parish 56-21

Next up: Peabody (2-4)

Ruston rolled up 484 yards of offense to avenge last year's championship game loss to Ouachita, according to Jake Martin of The Ouachita Citizen. Junior Dalen Powell ran for 137 yards on just three carries with two touchdowns.



Previous ranking: 3

Last week: Defeated Holy Cross 48-0

Next up: vs. Jesuit (5-1)

The Purple Knights built a 41-0 halftime lead behind four TD passes from Jaelle Noble, according to Ken Trahan of Crescent City Sports. Noble ran for a score, and Patrick Robinson added a 90-yard TD.

Previous ranking: 4

Last week: Defeated Brother Martin 33-10

Next up: at Edna Karr (6-0)

Colton Nussmeier completed 9 of 16 passes for 125 yards and two touchdowns and ran for two scores, according to Christopher Dabe of The New Orleans Advocate.

Previous ranking: 5

Last week: Open

Next up: at Northside (1-5)

Junior quarterback Noah Antoine (1,200 yards, 16 TDs, 0 INT) was named Louisiana High School On SI's Midseason Player of the Year. The Tigers play their final three regular season games at home, highlighted by Week 9's clash against Division II Select No. 7 Lafayette Renaissance (4-2).

Previous ranking: 6

Last week: Open

Next up: vs. Franklin Parish (5-1)

The Tigers, No. 1 in the Division II Non-Select power ratings, host No. 4 Franklin Parish, which has won five straight games since a 42-30 loss to Sterlington in Week 1.

Previous ranking: 8

Last week: Defeated New Iberia 56-7

Next up: vs. Barbe (6-0)

Linebacker Walker Pugh, the state's leading tackler, anchors a defense that will seek to slow down an explosive Barbe offense that hung 66 points on Acadiana last week.

Previous ranking: 9

Last week: Defeated West Monroe 44-7

Next up: at Pineville (1-5)

Karsen Sellers threw for three touchdowns and ran for another, according to Bret McCormick of Louisiana vs. All Y'all. The Trojans led 30-0 at halftime and allowed the Rebels only 79 yards in the first half.

Previous ranking: 13

Last week: Defeated Acadiana 66-17

Next up: at St. Thomas More (5-1)

The Buccaneers made the biggest statement of the week by clobbering Acadiana, which came into the game ranked No. 10.

Previous ranking: 7

Last week: Lost to Archbishop Rummel 33-10

Next up: at John Curtis (2-4)

Five-star receiver Easton Royal flipped his commitment from Texas to Florida and will try to help the Crusaders get back on track after two straight losses. Brother Martin is only two weeks removed from a win over Jesuit.

11. Jesuit (5-1)

Previous ranking: 11

Last week: Defeated Chalmette 24-7

Next up: at St. Augustine (6-0)

The Jesuit defense has allowed a total of 20 points in their last three wins. Last week, the Blue Jays scored 17 points in the second half while shutting out Chalmette after intermission. Michael Cerruti ran for 87 yards on 13 carries with a touchdown, according to Andrew Valenti of The New Orleans Advocate.

12 Archbishop Shaw (5-1)

Previous ranking: 12

Last week: Defeated The Willow School 65-0

Next up: vs. Belle Chasse (4-2)

The Division II Select No. 1 Eagles have outscored opponents by a combined margin of 186-0 in their last four wins. Class 2A No. 1 Calvary Baptist visits Shaw next week after the upcoming district contest vs. Belle Chasse.

13. Catholic-BR (3-3)

Previous ranking: 15

Last week: Defeated Liberty 55-0

Next up: at Zachary (4-2)

After this week's game against Zachary, which has won four straight, the Bears play their final three regular season games at home.

14.Calvary Baptist (6-0)

Previous ranking: 16

Last week: Defeated Homer 64-14

Next up: vs. North Caddo (1-4)

QB Hudson Price has completed 71 of 99 passes for 1,253 yards and 19 touchdowns with only two interceptions.

15. North DeSoto (6-0)

Previous ranking: 17

Last week: Defeated Minden 61-27

Next up: vs. Southwood (1-5)

Braylon Moore has 36 catches for 501 yards and seven TDs.

16. Destrehan (5-1)

Previous ranking: 18

Last week: Defeated Thibodaux 32-20

Next up: vs. Hahnville (4-2)

Destrehan knocked Thibodaux from the unbeaten ranks as Malachi Dabney ran for two TDs, including a "breakaway run" in the fourth quarter, according to Ryan Arena of The St. Charles Herald Guide.

17. St. Charles Catholic (5-1)

Previous ranking: 20

Last week: Defeated St. James 28-20

Next up: vs. Patterson (1-5)

Evan Duffour ran for 196 yards on 24 carries with TD runs covering 47 and 54 yards, according to Spencer Urquhart of The New Orleans Advocate.

18. Mandeville (6-0)

Previous ranking: 21

Last week: Defeated Covington 24-9

Next up: at Ponchatoula (1-5)

Sophomore running back Creshaun McCollum ran for 85 yards on 10 carries with a touchdown, according to Tammie Nunez of The New Orleans Advocate.

19. Notre Dame (6-0)

Previous ranking: 22

Last week: Defeated Abbeville 27-8

Next up: at Basile (2-4)

Braxton Meche has rushed for 515 yards on 70 carries with five scores for the Division III Select No. 1 Pioneers.

20. Riverside Academy (5-1)

Previous ranking: 23

Last week: Defeated St. Martin's Episcopal 49-0

Next up: at South Plaquemines (3-2)

The Division IV Select No. 2 Rebels make the trip to Port Sulphur this week to challenge the Division IV Non-Select No. 3 Hurricanes.

21. Northshore (6-0)

Previous ranking: 25

Last week: Defeated St. Paul's 7-3

Next up: at Hammond (2-4)

A.J. Bright caught seven passes for 122 yards and a TD, according to Joseph Halm of The New Orleans Advocate.

22. Madison Prep (4-2)

Previous ranking: Not ranked

Last week: Defeated Scotlandville 51-0

Next up: vs. Brusly (2-4)

Madison Prep (No. 2 in Division II Select) has outscored its last three opponents 158-0.

23. University Lab (4-2)

Previous ranking: Not ranked

Last week: Defeated Kaplan 42-12

Next up: vs. Collegiate-BR (0-4)

Caiden Bellard ran for over 100 yards with two touchdowns and caught one from Knox Kiffin.

24. Zachary (4-2)

Previous ranking: Not ranked

Last week: Defeated Central-BR 31-21

Next up: vs. Catholic-BR (3-3)

The Broncos, who were ranked No. 11 in the preseason, have won four straight games.

25. St. James (5-1)

Previous ranking: 19

Last week: Lost to St. Charles Catholic 28-20

Next up: at Lutcher (4-2)

The Division III Non-Select No.4 Wildcats look to start another winning streak at Division II Non-Select No. 5 Lutcher.

Dropped Out: No. 10 Acadiana, No. 14 John Curtis, No. 24 West Monroe



