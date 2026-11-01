New England High School Football Top 25 Regional Rankings (Nov. 2, 2026)

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The race for regional supremacy in New England continues to heat up, with another weekend of statement victories, significant upsets and postseason implications reshaping the High School On SI New England Top 25 Regional Rankings.

St. John's Prep remains No. 1 after surviving a 42-35 showdown with Catholic Memorial, while St. John's strengthened its position at No. 2 with a dominant shutout of Boston College High. Springfield Central also continued its impressive run, rolling past West Springfield 56-7.

One of the weekend's biggest developments came in Connecticut, where Ludlowe knocked off previously unbeaten New Canaan 34-31. The victory sends the Falcons climbing into the regional Top 10, and forced a complete reassessment of the Connecticut teams in the rankings. Ultimately, Ludlowe's win helped elevate Hand, which has one of the top out-of-state victories by a Connecticut squad with a dominant win over Rhode Island's Bishop Hendricken earlier this season. It also pushed St. Joseph up the rankings, but it cost New Canaan, of course, and also drug Greenwich down — a team the Rams beat earlier this season.

With the regular season winding down and, in fact, already in the books in several states, the focus now shifts toward championship opportunities and the road through the playoffs, all of which will continue to shape these rankings in the weeks to come.

Here is the latest High School On SI New England Football Top 25 Regional Rankings.

1. St. John's Prep (MA)

Record: 8-0

Previous Rank: 1

Last Week: St. John's Prep 42, Catholic Memorial 35

Loss(es): None

St. John's Prep survived one of its toughest tests of the season, edging Catholic Memorial 42-35 in a high-scoring matchup between two of Massachusetts' premier programs. The Eagles retain the regional No. 1 position and now await their postseason assignment as the MIAA tournament field takes shape.

2. St. John's (MA)

Record: 7-1

Previous Rank: 4

Last Week: St. John's 35, Boston College High 0

Loss(es): St. John's Prep, 43-20

St. John's continued its impressive late-season surge with a convincing 35-0 shutout of Boston College High, adding another emphatic result to an already impressive résumé. The Pioneers now turn their attention to the postseason, with their opening-round opponent to be determined through the MIAA tournament brackets.

3. Central (MA)

Record: 7-1

Previous Rank: 3

Last Week: Central 56, West Springfield 7

Loss(es): St. John's Prep, 29-14

Springfield Central closed out its regular-season schedule in emphatic fashion, overwhelming West Springfield 56-7 behind another explosive offensive performance. The Golden Eagles are firmly in the postseason picture and will learn their opening-round assignment when the MIAA tournament brackets are finalized.

4. Hand (CT)

Record: 7-0

Previous Rank: 10

Last Week: Hand 48, West Haven 28

Loss(es): None

Hand continued to make its case as one of Connecticut's most formidable programs, pulling away from West Haven for a 48-28 victory and extending its impressive winning run. The Tigers have another significant challenge ahead, with undefeated Lyman Hall scheduled to visit for a Week 9 showdown.

5. Catholic Memorial (MA)

Record: 6-2

Previous Rank: 5

Last Week: St. John's Prep 42, Catholic Memorial 35

Loss(es): St. John's, 34-7; St. John's Prep, 42-35

Catholic Memorial came up just short in a thrilling 42-35 loss to St. John's Prep, a result that leaves the Knights with plenty of questions to answer but does little to diminish their standing among the region's elite. The Knights now await their MIAA tournament assignment, with the opportunity to make another deep postseason run still very much alive.

6. St. Joseph (CT)

Record: 6-0

Previous Rank: 9

Last Week: St. Joseph 61, Stamford 8

Loss(es): None

St. Joseph delivered one of the weekend's most lopsided victories, dismantling Stamford 61-8 to maintain its position among Connecticut's elite programs. The Cadets face a major test next week when they travel to New Canaan for a matchup between two of the state's most accomplished contenders.

7. Ludlowe (CT)

Record: 7-0

Previous Rank: 21

Last Week: Ludlowe 34, New Canaan 31

Loss(es): None

Ludlowe delivered one of the biggest surprises of the weekend, overcoming New Canaan 34-31 in a remarkable victory that sends the Falcons soaring up the regional rankings. The Falcons will look to carry that momentum into their next challenge, a Nov. 13 matchup against highly-regarded Staples which was ranked in this list earlier this season.

8. Scituate (MA)

Record: 8-0

Previous Rank: 7

Last Week: Scituate 49, Hanover 7

Loss(es): None

Scituate continued its dominant campaign with a 42-point victory over Hanover, putting together another convincing performance as the Sailors prepare for the postseason. The reigning regional contenders now await their MIAA tournament assignment, with another championship opportunity on the horizon.

9. Bishop Hendricken (RI)

Record: 6-2

Previous Rank: 11

Last Week: Bishop Hendricken 26, Portsmouth 0

Loss(es): Chaminade (N.Y.), 18-17; Hand (Conn.), 28-0

Bishop Hendricken turned in a dominant defensive performance, shutting out Portsmouth 26-0 to strengthen its position as Rhode Island's leading regional contender. The Hawks now prepare for the Rhode Island Interscholastic League playoffs, with their quarterfinal opponent still to be determined.

10. Southington (CT)

Record: 7-0

Previous Rank: 8

Last Week: Southington 41, Enfield 6

Loss(es): None

Southington bounced back with a commanding 41-6 victory over Enfield, continuing to demonstrate the offensive firepower that has made the Blue Knights one of Connecticut's most dangerous teams. New Britain is next on the schedule, with the two teams set to meet Thursday night.

11. New Canaan (CT)

Record: 6-1

Previous Rank: 2

Last Week: Ludlowe 34, New Canaan 31

Loss(es): Ludlowe, 34-31

New Canaan suffered its first loss of the season in a 34-31 setback against Ludlowe, ending a remarkable winning streak and creating a major shakeup in the Connecticut and regional rankings. The Rams won't have much time to dwell on the defeat, however, with St. Joseph coming to Dunning Field for a highly anticipated matchup next Friday.

12. Greenwich (CT)

Record: 6-1

Previous Rank: 6

Last Week: Greenwich 37, Ridgefield 0

Loss(es): New Canaan, 23-19

Greenwich responded to its recent setback against New Canaan with a resounding 37-0 shutout of Ridgefield, reminding the region that the Cardinals remain a formidable postseason threat. Wilton is next on the schedule, giving Greenwich another opportunity to build momentum before the stretch run.

13. La Salle Academy (RI)

Record: 5-2

Previous Rank: 12

Last Week: La Salle Academy 34, Bishop Feehan 7

Loss(es): St. John's Prep, 60-35; Bishop Hendricken, 24-13

La Salle Academy turned in a strong cross-state performance, defeating Bishop Feehan 34-7 to add another convincing result to its résumé. The Rams now shift their focus toward the Rhode Island postseason, where their quarterfinal opponent will be determined as the playoff field is finalized.

14. Thornton Academy (ME)

Record: 9-0

Previous Rank: 13

Last Week: Thornton Academy 35, Massabesic 0

Loss(es): None

Thornton Academy continued to establish itself as Maine's top program in 2026, delivering a 35-0 shutout of Massabesic to close out another impressive regular-season performance. The Trojans now turn their attention to the postseason, with their next opponent to be determined by the Maine playoff bracket.

15. Bishop Guertin (NH)

Record: 9-0

Previous Rank: 14

Last Week: Bishop Guertin 56, Keene 8

Loss(es): None

Bishop Guertin wrapped up its regular-season schedule with an overwhelming 56-8 victory over Keene, further cementing the Cardinals' status as New Hampshire's leading regional contender. The Cardinals have earned a prominent position heading into the postseason and will await their next assignment as the Granite State playoff picture is finalized.

16. Wachusett Regional (MA)

Record: 8-0

Previous Rank: 15

Last Week: Wachusett Regional 57, Algonquin Regional 22

Loss(es): None

Wachusett Regional finished its regular-season schedule with another offensive showcase, rolling past Algonquin Regional 57-22 to maintain its place among Massachusetts' top programs. The Mountaineers now await their MIAA tournament assignment, with the opportunity to carry their offensive momentum into the postseason.

17. Duxbury (MA)

Record: 6-1

Previous Rank: 16

Last Week: Duxbury 54, Plymouth North 7

Loss(es): Scituate, 21-0

Duxbury closed out its regular season in emphatic fashion, overwhelming Plymouth North 54-7 in another impressive display by the Dragons. The postseason awaits, and Duxbury will soon learn its opening-round opponent as the MIAA tournament brackets are announced.

18. Milford (MA)

Record: 7-1

Previous Rank: 17

Last Week: Milford 24, Attleboro 0

Loss(es): Franklin, 17-14

Milford delivered a defensive statement with a 24-0 shutout of Attleboro, adding another strong performance to the Scarlet Hawks' growing résumé. The team now turns its attention to the MIAA tournament, where its next opponent will be determined by the official bracket.

19. Burr & Burton (VT)

Record: 9-0

Previous Rank: 18

Last Week: Burr & Burton 54, Rutland 13

Loss(es): None

Burr & Burton continued its impressive unbeaten campaign by overwhelming Rutland 54-13 in the Vermont Division I quarterfinals, advancing with another dominant offensive performance. The Bulldogs move on to the semifinals, where they are scheduled to face Mount Anthony in a matchup of two of the state's top programs.

20. Shawsheen Valley Tech (MA)

Record: 7-0

Previous Rank: 19

Last Week: Shawsheen Valley Tech 41, Greater Lawrence Tech 16

Loss(es): None

Shawsheen Valley Tech continued its strong season with a 41-16 victory over Greater Lawrence Tech, adding another win to an impressive campaign for the Rams. The program now awaits its MIAA tournament assignment as it prepares to make a postseason run.

21. Londonderry (NH)

Record: 8-1

Previous Rank: 20

Last Week: Londonderry 21, Concord 12

Loss(es): Pinkerton, 27-14

Londonderry picked up an important 21-12 victory over Concord, continuing to establish itself as one of New Hampshire's most competitive programs in 2026. The Lancers now turn their attention to the postseason, with their next opponent to be determined by the New Hampshire playoff bracket.

22. Central Catholic (MA)

Record: 5-3

Previous Rank: 23

Last Week: Central Catholic 43, Haverhill 36

Loss(es): St. John's Prep, 21-17; Bishop Hendricken, 28-12; Londonderry, 28-27

Central Catholic came through in a high-scoring battle with Haverhill, escaping with a 43-36 victory to finish its regular-season schedule on a winning note. The Raiders now await their MIAA tournament assignment as they prepare for another opportunity to make noise in the postseason.

23. Mansfield

Record: 7-1

Previous Rank: Unranked

Last Week: Mansfield 14, King Philip Regional 7

Loss(es): North Attleborough, 28-27

Mansfield earned a significant victory over King Philip Regional, grinding out a 14-7 decision in a matchup between two of Massachusetts' established contenders. The Hornets earn a place in this week's regional rankings and will find out their postseason opponent when the MIAA tournament brackets are released.

24. Windham (NH)

Record: 8-1

Previous Rank: 22

Last Week: Windham 36, Manchester Central 33

Loss(es): Londonderry, 14-0

Windham survived a competitive battle with Manchester Central, escaping with a 36-33 victory to maintain its position among New Hampshire's top programs. The Jaguars now await their postseason assignment, with the playoff bracket set to determine their next challenge.

25. North Kingstown (RI)

Record: 6-2

Previous Rank: 25

Last Week: North Kingstown 42, Fitch 6

Loss(es): La Salle Academy, 34-7; Barnstable, 28-21

North Kingstown bounced back with an impressive 42-6 victory over Fitch, delivering a convincing performance as the Skippers head toward the postseason. The Rhode Island quarterfinals are next on the calendar, with North Kingstown's opponent still to be determined.

Final Analysis

The latest New England regional rankings reflect a significant realignment near the top after Ludlowe's victory over New Canaan led to some major reshuffling. A trio of Massachusetts squads now stands atop the rankings led by St. John's Prep with St. John's and Springfield Central lining up just behind them. But Connecticut's Hand is suddenly in the No. 4 slot — up six positions thanks to Ludlowe's victory which lifted several teams up the rankings — while New Canaan and the Greenwich squad the Rams beat a few weeks ago paid the price for now.