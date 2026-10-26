New England High School Football Top 25 Regional Rankings (Oct. 26, 2026)

The race for regional supremacy in New England took another dramatic turn this weekend, with several of the region's biggest names delivering statement victories — and a few established contenders taking significant hits.

St. John's Prep remains the team to beat after handling Malden Catholic 31-12, but the Eagles have company near the top. New Canaan climbed to No. 2 with a 23-19 win over Greenwich, while St. John's made one of the week's biggest statements by routing previously second-ranked Catholic Memorial 34-7.

Springfield Central continued its strong season with a 41-14 victory over Minnechaug Regional, and Thornton Academy strengthened its standing as Maine's top team by beating previously ranked No. 21 Bonny Eagle 49-14. Scituate, Southington and several other regional contenders also delivered convincing wins as the rankings continue to evolve.

With teams from Connecticut, Maine, Massachusetts, New Hampshire, Rhode Island and Vermont represented, here is the latest High School On SI New England Football Top 25 Regional Rankings.

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1. St. John's Prep (MA)

Record: 7-0

Previous Rank: 1

Last Week: St. John's Prep 31, Malden Catholic 12

Loss(es): None

St. John's Prep remains atop the regional rankings after taking care of Malden Catholic. The Eagles have continued to set the pace in New England, and another victory keeps them unbeaten as the regular season moves toward its final stretch.

2. New Canaan (CT)

Record: 6-0

Previous Rank: 3

Last Week: New Canaan 23, Greenwich 19

Loss(es): None

New Canaan won one of the weekend's biggest regional matchups, edging Greenwich 23-19 to move up one spot in the rankings. The Rams have established themselves as Connecticut's leading contender and added another important result to an unbeaten résumé.

3. Central (MA)

Record: 6-1

Previous Rank: 4

Last Week: Central 41, Minnechaug Regional 14

Loss(es): St. John's Prep, 29-14

Central continued its strong run with a 27-point victory over Minnechaug Regional. The Golden Eagles remain one of Massachusetts' top programs despite their loss to St. John's Prep earlier in the season.

4. St. John's (MA)

Record: 6-1

Previous Rank: 12

Last Week: St. John's 34, Catholic Memorial 7

Loss(es): St. John's Prep, 43-20

St. John's delivered one of the weekend's most emphatic results, dismantling previously second-ranked Catholic Memorial 34-7. The Pioneers have already shown they can compete with the region's best, and this victory adds a major win to their résumé.

5. Catholic Memorial (MA)

Record: 6-1

Previous Rank: 2

Last Week: St. John's 34, Catholic Memorial 7

Loss(es): St. John's, 34-7

Catholic Memorial suffered its first loss of the season in a stunning 34-7 defeat against St. John's. The Knights had held the No. 2 position and looked like one of the region's strongest challengers to St. John's Prep, but the loss led to a reshuffling here at the top of the rankings.

6. Greenwich (CT)

Record: 5-1

Previous Rank: 5

Last Week: New Canaan 23, Greenwich 19

Loss(es): New Canaan, 23-19

Greenwich came up four points short against New Canaan in a showdown between two of Connecticut's leading programs. The Cardinals were unbeaten entering the matchup, but the narrow loss costs them ground in the regional rankings.

7. Scituate (MA)

Record: 7-0

Previous Rank: 6

Last Week: Scituate 42, North Quincy 28

Loss(es): None

Scituate remained unbeaten with a 14-point victory over North Quincy. The Sailors have continued to build an impressive season and remain one of Massachusetts' strongest teams.

8. Southington (CT)

Record: 6-0

Previous Rank: 7

Last Week: Southington 42, Glastonbury 7

Loss(es): None

Southington delivered a commanding performance, routing Glastonbury by five touchdowns to remain unbeaten. The Blue Knights have been among Connecticut's most consistent teams and continue to maintain a position here that leaves them in the mix for an eventual position in the Top 5.

9. St. Joseph (CT)

Record: 5-0

Previous Rank: 8

Last Week: IDLE

Loss(es): None

St. Joseph held its position in the rankings during a week off. The Cadets remain unbeaten and have established themselves as one of Connecticut's leading programs, even without a game to add to their résumé this weekend.

10. Hand (CT)

Record: 6-0

Previous Rank: 9

Last Week: Hand 21, Shelton 12

Loss(es): None

Hand remained unbeaten by defeating Shelton 21-12. The Tigers were challenged by their unranked opponent, but ultimately managed to add another win to their ledger.

11. Bishop Hendricken (RI)

Record: 5-2

Previous Rank: 10

Last Week: IDLE

Loss(es): Chaminade (N.Y.), 18-17; Hand (Conn.), 28-0

Bishop Hendricken had the weekend off and remains Rhode Island's leading representative in the regional rankings. The Hawks have recovered from an 0-2 start and remain a dangerous opponent, even with two losses on their résumé.

12. La Salle Academy (RI)

Record: 4-2

Previous Rank: 11

Last Week: IDLE

Loss(es): St. John's Prep, 60-35; Bishop Hendricken, 24-13

La Salle Academy also sat out this weekend, holding its place among the region's ranked teams despite a slight drop in the standings.

13. Thornton Academy (ME)

Record: 8-0

Previous Rank: 14

Last Week: Thornton Academy 49, Bonny Eagle 14

Loss(es): None

Thornton Academy delivered a statement victory in Maine overwhelming previously ranked No. 21 Bonny Eagle 49-14. The Trojans remain unbeaten and strengthened their position as the state's top team by winning a matchup that had been billed as a major test.

14. Bishop Guertin (NH)

Record: 8-0

Previous Rank: 15

Last Week: Bishop Guertin 55, Westerly 21

Loss(es): None

Bishop Guertin kept its unbeaten record intact with a 34-point victory over Westerly. The Cardinals continue to lead New Hampshire's contingent in the regional rankings and have combined consistent scoring with an impressive run of results.

15. Wachusett Regional (MA)

Record: 7-0

Previous Rank: 17

Last Week: Wachusett Regional 38, Grafton 0

Loss(es): None

Wachusett Regional delivered a defensive statement, shutting out Grafton 38-0 to remain unbeaten. The Mountaineers have continued to produce convincing wins and remain a strong presence among Massachusetts' top programs.

16. Duxbury (MA)

Record: 5-1

Previous Rank: Unranked

Last Week: Duxbury 41, Whitman-Hanson Regional 7

Loss(es): Scituate, 21-0

Duxbury earns a place in the Top 25 after a convincing 34-point victory over Whitman-Hanson Regional. The Dragons' 41-point performance makes a strong case for their inclusion, particularly as the rankings continue to expand beyond the region's traditional headliners.

17. Milford (MA)

Record: 6-1

Previous Rank: Unranked

Last Week: Milford 37, Stoughton 0

Loss(es): Franklin, 17-14

Milford joins the rankings after shutting out Stoughton 37-0. The Scarlet Hawks delivered a dominant performance on both sides of the ball, preventing Stoughton from scoring while putting up five touchdowns and a two-point conversion's worth of additional offense.

18. Burr & Burton (VT)

Record: 8-0

Previous Rank: 22

Last Week: Burr & Burton 44, Essex 16

Loss(es): None

Burr & Burton continued its unbeaten season with a 28-point victory over Essex. The Bulldogs remain Vermont's leading representative in the regional rankings and have continued to separate themselves through consistent performances.

19. Shawsheen Valley Tech (MA)

Record: 6-0

Previous Rank: 23

Last Week: IDLE

Loss(es): None

Shawsheen Valley Tech remain unbeaten after taking the week off. The Rams have been a consistent presence in the rankings, and their undefeated record continues to support their position among Massachusetts' top programs.

20. Londonderry (NH)

Record: 7-1

Previous Rank: 24

Last Week: Londonderry 23, Merrimack 6

Loss(es): Pinkerton, 27-14

Londonderry picked up a 17-point victory over Merrimack, adding another win to a strong season. The Lancers have recovered from their loss to Pinkerton and remain one of New Hampshire's leading programs behind Bishop Guertin.

21. Ludlowe (CT)

Record: 6-0

Previous Rank: 25

Last Week: Ludlowe 56, Danbury 17

Loss(es): None

Ludlowe made a loud statement by scoring 56 points in a 39-point victory over Danbury. The Falcons continue to add bullet points to an unbeaten résumé and are showing why they deserve a place among Connecticut's top teams.

22. Windham (NH)

Record: 7-1

Previous Rank: Unranked

Last Week: Windham 27, Pinkerton 13

Loss(es): Londonderry, 14-0

Windham enters the rankings after defeating Pinkerton 27-13 in a significant result for New Hampshire football. Beating a previously ranked opponent gives the Jaguars a strong case for inclusion and shakes up the Granite State pecking order — recurring theme in 2026.

23. Central Catholic (MA)

Record: 4-3

Previous Rank: Unranked

Last Week: Central Catholic 42, Andover 24

Loss(es): St. John's Prep, 21-17; Bishop Hendricken, 28-12; Londonderry, 28-27

Central Catholic earned its way back into the rankings by defeating Andover 42-24. The Raiders put up six touchdowns and pulled away from a regional opponent to secure a valuable victory.

24. Barnstable (MA)

Record: 5-2

Previous Rank: Unranked

Last Week: Barnstable 28, North Kingstown (R.I.) 21

Loss(es): Duxbury, 15-6; Milford, 33-20

Barnstable joins the rankings after defeating Rhode Island's North Kingstown 28-21 in a competitive cross-state matchup. The seven-point victory gives the Red Hawks a notable result against a team that has been ranked in the regional Top 25 all season.

25. North Kingstown (RI)

Record: 5-2

Previous Rank: 13

Last Week: Barnstable 28, North Kingstown 21

Loss(es): None

North Kingstown drops sharply after a seven-point loss to Barnstable. The Skippers had been one of Rhode Island's highest-ranked teams, but the defeat costs them significant ground in a crowded regional field.

Final Analysis

The New England rankings look considerably different after a weekend of major matchups. St. John's Prep retains the top spot, but New Canaan's win over Greenwich and an emphatic victory by St. John's over Catholic Memorial have reshaped the chase near the top. Springfield Central still remains firmly in the upper tier, too.